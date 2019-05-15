Zucchini Noodle Alfredo
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 399.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.9g 26 %
carbohydrates: 15.1g 5 %
dietary fiber: 4.1g 16 %
sugars: 6.9g
fat: 34.2g 53 %
saturated fat: 10.5g 53 %
cholesterol: 37.5mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 1031.8IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 4.9mg 38 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 30.4mg 51 %
folate: 78.9mcg 20 %
calcium: 37mg 4 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 57.5mg 21 %
potassium: 678.3mg 19 %
sodium: 912.9mg 37 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 30 %
calories from fat: 308
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
