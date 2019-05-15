Zucchini Noodle Alfredo

1 of 16

Rating: 4 stars I tried this recipe as a way to use my spiralizer attachment. It is delicious! The only change I suggest is to fry the zucchini noodles separately in a pan with olive oil to cook them first then drain off excess liquid before adding them in with the rest of the ingredients in the dish. If you put the noodles in without pre-cooking they will release all of their water in with the sauce which makes the dish watery. It has great flavor! You can also use walnuts instead of pine nuts if you wish. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight and topped it with some grilled shrimp. Lovely recipe and healthy too. Everyone enjoyed it. The nutmeg and pine nuts were a brilliant touch. Thank you for sharing. I'm keeping it.: ) Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This is so delicious I sent some home for my mom and dad and they didn't even know it wasn't spaghetti. So much less filling with lots of veggies. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars I added onion and garlic and sauteed them with the rest of the vegetables. I did not use pine nuts or asparagus. I also used 5 zucchini because they were small. This came out really soupy. I suggest draining the liquid before adding the sauce. I even added more cheese but it didn't help. I rated it a 3 becasue the flavor was really good. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this 5 times! simple easy Everybody loves it! Healthy also Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Found this dish looking for low carb options. Made it for my family and invited 4 other friends over- everyone loved it! As far as changes I played with the amounts of ingredients as I was feeding a bigger crowd. We had fresh green beans which I chopped and used in place of the peas and I omitted the tomatoes. Don't drain the liquid after sauteing vege's- the flavor was awesome and mixed well with the alfredo sauce (used 2 jars) and freshly grated parmesan cheese. I steamed the spiralized zucchini in a big pot on the side as well as a pot of fettucine noodles in another for those not watching carbs. We had grilled Italian marinated chicken breast to go along with the dish. We then just spooned the sauce mixture onto the chicken on top of our choice of zucchini fettucine or both. Excellent flavor! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Pretty good. My first "zoodle" recipe and you can't go wrong with Alfredo sauce. Especially if it's homemade. The toasted pine nuts add a nice touch. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Used most of the Chef recommendations plus added sautéed shrimp on top. For vegetables I used carrots yellow peppers asparagus broccoli florets & some peas tossed in the last minute.