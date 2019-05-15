Zucchini Noodle Alfredo

Rating: 4.64 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A great alternative to pasta. Top with grilled chicken for a well-rounded meal.

By Jenna R

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir pine nuts until fragrant and toasted, about 5 minutes.

  • Slice zucchini into noodle-shaped strands using a spiralizing device.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir mushrooms, asparagus, and prosciutto until vegetables are tender and prosciutto is slightly crisp, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Stir Alfredo sauce, peas, and zucchini into vegetable-prosciutto mixture; toss gently and simmer over low heat until sauce is heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Mix tomatoes into zucchini mixture and remove skillet from heat.

  • Ladle zucchini mixture into bowls and season with white pepper and nutmeg. Sprinkle basil and pine nuts over each.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 912.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

dritta
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2017
I tried this recipe as a way to use my spiralizer attachment. It is delicious! The only change I suggest is to fry the zucchini noodles separately in a pan with olive oil to cook them first then drain off excess liquid before adding them in with the rest of the ingredients in the dish. If you put the noodles in without pre-cooking they will release all of their water in with the sauce which makes the dish watery. It has great flavor! You can also use walnuts instead of pine nuts if you wish. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Cas
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2015
I made this tonight and topped it with some grilled shrimp. Lovely recipe and healthy too. Everyone enjoyed it. The nutmeg and pine nuts were a brilliant touch. Thank you for sharing. I'm keeping it.: ) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Casey Thomson
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2017
This is so delicious I sent some home for my mom and dad and they didn't even know it wasn't spaghetti. So much less filling with lots of veggies. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Robin
Rating: 3 stars
06/13/2016
I added onion and garlic and sauteed them with the rest of the vegetables. I did not use pine nuts or asparagus. I also used 5 zucchini because they were small. This came out really soupy. I suggest draining the liquid before adding the sauce. I even added more cheese but it didn't help. I rated it a 3 becasue the flavor was really good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Louise51
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2016
I have made this 5 times! simple easy Everybody loves it! Healthy also Read More
Helpful
(1)
Courtstar8
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2016
Found this dish looking for low carb options. Made it for my family and invited 4 other friends over- everyone loved it! As far as changes I played with the amounts of ingredients as I was feeding a bigger crowd. We had fresh green beans which I chopped and used in place of the peas and I omitted the tomatoes. Don't drain the liquid after sauteing vege's- the flavor was awesome and mixed well with the alfredo sauce (used 2 jars) and freshly grated parmesan cheese. I steamed the spiralized zucchini in a big pot on the side as well as a pot of fettucine noodles in another for those not watching carbs. We had grilled Italian marinated chicken breast to go along with the dish. We then just spooned the sauce mixture onto the chicken on top of our choice of zucchini fettucine or both. Excellent flavor! Read More
Helpful
(1)
MattCA88
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2017
Pretty good. My first "zoodle" recipe and you can't go wrong with Alfredo sauce. Especially if it's homemade. The toasted pine nuts add a nice touch. Read More
Helpful
(1)
LoriNTexas
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2018
Used most of the Chef recommendations plus added sautéed shrimp on top. For vegetables I used carrots yellow peppers asparagus broccoli florets & some peas tossed in the last minute. Read More
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2019
Amazing! Read More
