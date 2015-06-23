Chef John's Nectarine Salsa
I've always loved the marvelous contrast between a hot, smoky piece of meat, and a cold, fruity salsa; and this version featuring nectarines did not disappoint. In fact, the only thing that pairs better with this fresh fruit salsa is a basket of crispy tortilla chips.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Chef's Note:
This salsa will work with any stone fruit, but nectarines are my favorite. They're usually sweet, even when still a bit firm, which I prefer texturally over a perfectly ripe price of fruit. Having said that, if you do have a few peaches to use up this summer, this is something to keep in mind.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 1.7g; sodium 195mg. Full Nutrition