Chef John's Nectarine Salsa

Rating: 4.75 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I've always loved the marvelous contrast between a hot, smoky piece of meat, and a cold, fruity salsa; and this version featuring nectarines did not disappoint. In fact, the only thing that pairs better with this fresh fruit salsa is a basket of crispy tortilla chips.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine nectarines, bell pepper, onions, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro in a bowl. Stir in lime juice, olive oil, salt, and cayenne pepper.

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate to let flavors develop, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Before serving, stir in black pepper. Add a pinch more salt, if needed.

Chef's Note:

This salsa will work with any stone fruit, but nectarines are my favorite. They're usually sweet, even when still a bit firm, which I prefer texturally over a perfectly ripe price of fruit. Having said that, if you do have a few peaches to use up this summer, this is something to keep in mind.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 1.7g; sodium 195mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

Carol F
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2016
Refreshing not too sweet bit of a kick. - I think I over-pinched the cayenne but I like it hot. Great way to enjoy tasty farmer.s market fruit and veggies. Easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Joy Uyeda
Rating: 3 stars
05/25/2017
I usually love Chef John's recipes but I was disappointed with the nectarine salsa. It seemed rather bland. I think it needs other fruit such as mangoes and pineapples to pep it up. Read More
Reviews:
Cathy Leonard
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2015
Made this for a group BBQ to go with the BBQ Flattened Chicken. Made 2 batches - 1 as written & 1 without the Jalapeno (I don't do hot!). Rave reviews from everyone! Leftovers were really enjoyed with tortilla chips later in evening. Read More
Helpful
(3)
JK
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2016
Delicious! I doubled the recipe using one nectarine and one peach. Also used a serrano pepper instead of jalepeno. My family loved it served with our homemade pupusa. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Melisa Valckx
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2016
We really enjoyed this recipe... having most of the ingredients from our garden. thank you for yet another great tasting recipe that will be made a lot - one of our new fav's Read More
Helpful
(1)
SER
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2016
I made this as per the recipe except I misread the red peppers and put in red onions. Once I saw my mistake I put in red peppers. Still very good! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sannaz
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2016
Loved it!!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
ROMANOCEAN
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2015
This is great addition to a warm meal other salads and a bruschetta snack with a cuppa of earl grey tea;) The Corriander makes for a flavoursome Asianish aroma.. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Aae0603
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2016
Another great recipe! Thanks Chef John! Made to exact-family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tashagang
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2018
A nice easy way to dress up simply prepared fish. Read More
Helpful
(1)
