Honey-Kissed Pretzel Crusted Pork Loin

Brushed with a spicy honey-mustard mixture, pork loin is coated with crushed pretzels, roasted, then served with a drizzle of seasoned butter sauce.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Combine honey, stone ground mustard, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and jalapeno in small bowl. Place crushed pretzels in shallow pan.

  • Coat loin filet with honey mixture; roll in crushed pretzels and place on rack in shallow roasting pan. Roast at 375 degrees F for 30 to 35 minutes per pound until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees F. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

  • Meanwhile, make sauce to serve with pork. Melt butter in small saucepan; add garlic and saute 1 minute. Stir in wine and 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until reduced to about 1/2 cup.

  • To serve, slice pork and drizzle with butter sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 414.5mg. Full Nutrition
