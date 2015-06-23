Honey-Kissed Pretzel Crusted Pork Loin
Brushed with a spicy honey-mustard mixture, pork loin is coated with crushed pretzels, roasted, then served with a drizzle of seasoned butter sauce.
I made this dish with chicken breast instead of pork, and it was delicious. I used 2 chicken breasts, halved lengthwise to make four pieces. I sprayed the pretzel coated chicken lightly with cooking spray before putting it into the oven. They cooked for about 35-40 minutes, turning over midway through cooking. Don't skip the sauce. It makes the dish.
