Memphis Dry Rub
This is a wonderful and spicy rub that goes great on beef or pork ribs! Put it on ribs lightly to get a nice kick and put it on heavy to get a bold hot dish!
I have made this rub many times now. I made a few changes. I reduced cayenne pepper to 1 tsp as I don't like too much heat. I reduced salt to 1 tbsp because I also use a bbq sauce to finish at the end. I also added a bit of cumin just because. I marinate ribs overnight with the rub, applied freely. I fully cook the ribs slowly in the oven (I have a steam/convection combination). At the end, I remove ribs and brush on bbq sauce and put back in oven on high heat for just 10 minutes, or throw on grill. I have been told these are the best ribs someone has ever tasted, including restaurants. Thank you for this recipe. I made it my own, but I started with this.Read More
Very good dry rub, sweet and spicy! I rubbed ribs, refrigerated for 18 hours, slow cooked 225° for 6 hours....due to the low temp, the brown sugar didn’t fully crystallize, so they turned out with a little crunch and very sweet bite to start. Finer ground brown sugar would fix that! The recipe is enough for at least two full racks, maybe three, so save the extra in a container.
My family loves this rub on pork or chicken. It can get a bit spicy. Use only half of the cayenne pepper. Looks dry on the outside but seals the flavors and juices into the meat. Excellent rub.
Used the rub on Beef Chuck Roast. The flavor was very good but a little more heat than my family likes. A little less chili powder to bring down the heat.
Great easy recipe used dried onion flakes instead of onion powder and reduced the cayenne pepper to cut the heat for the kids but overall very happy with recipe
It’s wonderful! Everyone lives it on chicken.
This is my go to for rubs. It's great with or without another sauce.
This is an awesome dry rub !
Loved it! I also added about 1/4 C. ground coffee & made a rub for ribs!
the perfect all purpose dry rub!
It was perfect for slow cooking my spare ribs in the oven.
Just spectacular!!
Love this rub. My go to now. Thanks!
Added 1/2 tsp dried ground Tabasco pepper
Have used it twice and the ribs come out tender and tasty. Finish them with a favorite barbecue sauce and 15 minutes under the broiler.
Substituted brown sugar for the white sugar and add a tablespoon of cumin. Very spicy rub that worked perfectly with steak. Will be using on pork loin tonight. Perfection.
