Favorite Fry Bread Tacos

These Indian tacos are a favorite at aboriginal pow wows all summer long.

Recipe by Kitchen Kitty

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a large bowl; stir in water until a slightly sticky dough forms. Set aside to rest while oil preheats.

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Divide dough into 6 equal portions. Flatten each portion into a round disc the size of your palm.

  • Fry dough discs, one at a time, in hot oil until bottoms are browned, about 2 minutes; flip with tongs and cook until browned on the other side, about 1 minute more. Drain fry bread on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in kidney beans and chili seasoning; cook until heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Place each fry bread on a plate; top each with a portion of chili mixture, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Tips

Lukewarm milk can be substituted for lukewarm water.

Dip bread dough into a bowl of flour if it is too sticky to work with.

For easier eating, especially at picnics, cut cooked fry bread into crouton-sized pieces; divide onto individual plates before adding remaining ingredients on top.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
696 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 102.8mg; sodium 1371.1mg. Full Nutrition
