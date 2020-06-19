Favorite Fry Bread Tacos

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
Lukewarm milk can be substituted for lukewarm water.
Dip bread dough into a bowl of flour if it is too sticky to work with.
For easier eating, especially at picnics, cut cooked fry bread into crouton-sized pieces; divide onto individual plates before adding remaining ingredients on top.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
696 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 102.8mg; sodium 1371.1mg. Full Nutrition
Excellent! I made the following changes for the fry bread, for 2 C of all purpose flower, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp sugar, 2 tsp baking powder to 1/2 cup of water and half cup of milk [the milk and water I microwaved to lukewarm]. This produces a wet dough that you will need to flour your hands, rolling pin and table in order to roll out. this will make about 4 fry breads approximately 8 inches across. Everybody loved them and everyone was satisfied with just one bread loaded up with browned hamburger spiced up with salt, pepper, dark chili powder, dried onion, garlic, and taco seasoning. We used Rotel onion and peppers, refried beans, cheese of course, hot sauce and sour cream to complete the meal. My grandson is learning how to cook and this was a meal that we made together for the family.
Great recipe! I've never cooked this before and it turned out great! The only thing though is, I would add in the instructions that when you are making the discs of dough to lay out wax paper and flour to make your patties/ discs on. And I doubled the the amounts for the dough just because I have a family of 5 and it turned out perfect
We enjoyed this, a nice change from regular tacos, the fry bread gave me a bit of a hassle, I imagine it gets easier to work with when you make it often. I doubled the recipe since I had a 1 kg package of ground beef, I used 2 cups of home made kidney beans and 2 cups of home made baked beans, I added 1/4 tsp salt since mine are salt free and used 4 tbsps of home made salt free taco seasoning. Thanks for sharing your recipe Elena!
Well the fry bread tasted delicious but the batter was runny and were to thick after cooking them. I guess next time I will stir the liquid in slowly until I get the desired consistency. Hopefully they won't be as thick if I prepare them differently. Wanted a change from the traditional tortilla and well it was!
As someone who is used to eating authentic Indian tacos I have to say I was a little disappointed in how my fry bread dough turned out. I followed the instructions to a T but quickly realized that I needed to not use all the water and a little more flour. My fiancee is native American and was not shy in telling me that this is nothing like traditional fry bread other than that the whole family loved it and said it tasted good.
