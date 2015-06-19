Sweet and Spicy Pork Mini Kabobs

Skewers of peppercorn and garlic-seasoned pork with pineapple and bell pepper are broiled and brushed with a sweet-hot-sour glaze.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 kabobs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat broiler with rack about 8 inches from heat source.

  • Thread 2 pieces of pork, 1 pineapple cube and 1 red pepper piece onto each skewer. Wrap exposed end of each skewer with foil to discourage scorching.

  • Mix honey, vinegar and jerk seasoning together for glaze.

  • Broil kabobs, turning occasionally, until pork is done, about 8 minutes. Generously brush kabobs with honey glaze during last 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 87.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Brandon Wright
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2017
It was excellent! The pineapple turns out amazing. I want to experiment with more pineapple kabob recipes after this. Thanks Read More
