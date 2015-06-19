Sweet and Spicy Pork Mini Kabobs
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 173.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.9g 14 %
carbohydrates: 15.3g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 14.2g
fat: 9.7g 15 %
saturated fat: 3.6g 18 %
cholesterol: 33mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 659.4IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 3.6mg 28 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 33.4mg 56 %
folate: 14mcg 4 %
calcium: 19.2mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 11mg 4 %
potassium: 163.1mg 5 %
sodium: 87.6mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 87.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved