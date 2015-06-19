Southwestern Pork Stir Fry

Chunks of smoky pork loin filet are stir fried with lots of fresh veggies in a savory broth. Serve over polenta or rice.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet until hot. Add the pork to the skillet. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring often.

  • Add all of the vegetables to the skillet. Sprinkle with lime juice, chili powder, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes longer, stirring often, until the vegetables begin to soften and the pork cooks through.

  • Add the broth/cornstarch mixture to the skillet and cook just until the liquid comes to a boil and begins to thicken. Serve over polenta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 671.7mg. Full Nutrition
