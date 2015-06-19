Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Spicy Mango Slaw

Slices of roast pork tenderloin and served on slider buns with a spicy mango slaw.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a medium-sized bowl, toss together cabbage, mango and cilantro.

  • Roast tenderloin in oven at 425 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees F. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes then slice.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, sriracha and salt. Pour over cabbage mixture and toss to coat.

  • To assemble the sandwiches, halve the rolls then top with a few rounds of pork and a heap of the spicy mango slaw.

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 166.8g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 546.3mg. Full Nutrition
