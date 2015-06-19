Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Spicy Mango Slaw
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 217.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.7g 34 %
carbohydrates: 166.8g 54 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 4.6g
fat: 6.5g 10 %
saturated fat: 0.9g 4 %
cholesterol: 41.3mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 457.9IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 16.9mg 28 %
folate: 13.6mcg 3 %
calcium: 14.3mg 1 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 5.7mg 2 %
potassium: 93.7mg 3 %
sodium: 546.3mg 22 %
calories from fat: 58.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.