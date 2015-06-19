Peachy Korean BBQ Salad

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This main course salad features grilled slices of pork loin, mixed greens, sugar snap peas, fresh peaches, cashews all tossed in an Asian sesame and ginger vinaigrette.

By Smithfield(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat charcoal or gas grill to medium.

    Advertisement

  • Grill loin filet about 25 minutes, turning occasionally, until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees F. Cool slightly and thinly slice.

  • Slice peaches and onion, set aside.

  • To make salad, layer salad greens, peas, onion, peaches and sliced filet in large bowl. Garnish with cashews. Serve with Asian sesame vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 62.6mg; sodium 264.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022