Mini Pork Pot Pie

Cubes of seasoned cooked pork loin, broccoli, and lots of cheese are baked in biscuit cups for this family pleasing meal.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 mini pies
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Separate biscuits and press with hands into a 5- to 6-inch circle. Place 1 round in each of 8 regular-size muffin cups. Firmly press in bottom and up sides, forming 1/2-inch rim.

  • Combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Spoon filling into each biscuit crust, pushing into crust and mounding on top. If desired, sprinkle top of each with 1 tablespoon shredded cheese.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes until biscuits are golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes before removing to serve.

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 60.6g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 30.4mg; sodium 1649.9mg. Full Nutrition
