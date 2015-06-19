Mini Pork Pot Pie
Cubes of seasoned cooked pork loin, broccoli, and lots of cheese are baked in biscuit cups for this family pleasing meal.
Cubes of seasoned cooked pork loin, broccoli, and lots of cheese are baked in biscuit cups for this family pleasing meal.
So easy to make. You can use leftover pork roast or any protein. I used cheddar soup since a previous comment said it was too salty with broccoli cheddar soup.Read More
This warrants a five for the simplicity, but it's rather salty, and this is because the broccoli cheese soup is not diluted. I'm not sure I'll make it again without changing it. This was certainly better than the Dixie Pork stir fry (another recipe from Smithfield).Read More
This warrants a five for the simplicity, but it's rather salty, and this is because the broccoli cheese soup is not diluted. I'm not sure I'll make it again without changing it. This was certainly better than the Dixie Pork stir fry (another recipe from Smithfield).
So easy to make. You can use leftover pork roast or any protein. I used cheddar soup since a previous comment said it was too salty with broccoli cheddar soup.