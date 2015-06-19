Italian Stir Fried Pork & Pasta

14 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A stir fry of pork sirloin slices, zucchini, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes is tossed with pasta, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

By Smithfield(R)

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat electric skillet or wok to high (400 degrees F.). Slice pork sirloin into thin strips; add to heated skillet with oil. Stir-fry until meat is browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Add vegetables, garlic and butter to meat in skillet; stir-fry until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Drain pasta and add to pork mixture with cheese and basil; toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 85.7mg; sodium 203.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022