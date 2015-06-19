Italian Stir Fried Pork & Pasta
A stir fry of pork sirloin slices, zucchini, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes is tossed with pasta, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Great dish!! I added spinach, onions, oregano and thyme with fresh sliced cherry tomatoes. Spectacular!!
I added 100ml of cream to thicken it before adding the pasta. Added salt and pepper for seasoning. I then added the juice of a lime (just before serving) to give it some acidity. Absolutely delicious.
Simple, great flavor.I used sun dried pesto instead of tomatoes.A little extra butter.Very good.Marinated pork in a coating of ranch dressing to help tenderize.
Very good! Wife wanted a new pasta meal and this one HITS the mark!
Very tasty and simple. Made this with some leftover Christmas ham. Would absolutely make it again.
Followed the basic recipe but I added a few shredded carrots for color, some pea pods, white turnip and broccoli since I had them fresh from the garden. Some of the family wanted red sauce for the pasta so I added that as a side dish. They loved it.
This is a very versatile recipe. I altered the veggies based on what I had on hand - yum!
It's about as easy as it gets, and it may not be super gourmet but it is good comfort food.
It tasted fine, but be aware that the “sauce” has no flavor as is. It’s just a bit of butter with Parmesan. You might want to add something else as a flavoring, (e.g. soy sauce, teriyaki, etc) or add more: garlic, Parmesan, basil. Maybe some oregano. Even some beef broth would add some flavor.
Great choice for dinner at the lake house. Extended family of 11. No leftovers to be found!