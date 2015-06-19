Honey Mustard BBQ Pork Medallions

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These quick and easy pan-fried pork medallions with a honey-mustard sauce are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.

By Smithfield(R)

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut loin filet diagonally into 1-inch thick slices; flatten with heel of hand.

  • Combine honey and mustard in shallow dish; mix well. Dip pork slices into honey mixture then coat both sides with cereal.

  • Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork medallions about 3 minutes per side until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees F.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 252.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Al & Al
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2016
We thought this was delicious! I used a plain pork tenderloin as I couldn't find a seasoned one. As a result I sprinkled some mesquite applewood spice on the medallions before dipping them in the honey mustard mixture. I was careful to only flip the medallions once as the coating didn't stick as well as it could have - perhaps I didn't have enough oil. Will definitely make it again! Read More
