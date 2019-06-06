Heavenly Raspberry Dessert

Light-tasting and delicious! My mother's famous dessert recipe has completed many holiday meals and makes a stunning summery cake. This works beautifully with strawberries as well.

By Jody

Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter a 9-inch tube pan. Break angel food cake into chunks; set aside.

  • Stir raspberry gelatin and boiling water together in a bowl until gelatin is dissolved; place gelatin in the refrigerator to cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Stir raspberries with syrup into gelatin.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form; fold whipped cream into raspberry mixture.

  • Pour about 1/4 cup of raspberry mixture into prepared pan. Place 1/3 of cake chunks into pan; pour 1/3 of remaining raspberry mixture over cake. Repeat layering with remaining ingredients, ending with the raspberry mixture. Chill in refrigerator until firm, about 2 hours.

  • To remove from pan, center a serving plate over tube pan; invert.

Cook's Note:

Whipped cream can be sweetened to taste with sugar if desired.

It looks fabulous on a decorative plate and garnished with fresh lavender flowers placed around the outside.

If necessary, use a tea towel dampened with warm water to help the cake slip out of the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 18g; cholesterol 65.2mg; sodium 335.2mg. Full Nutrition
