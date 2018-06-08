Bisquick Substitute

This is my "go to" recipe for making Impossible Pies. It works well for any recipe that calls for biscuit mix and includes milk. I make up a large batch of the baking mix and then freeze it. I substituted oil for the butter and I go easy on the salt.
This mixed came together very well; very easy to blend using my pastry cutter. I prepared it to be used atop a casserole. It is a dish I've made for years loved by many. Unfortunately, the batter did not rise well staying virtually flat. Perhaps my baking powder was the issue? Don't know as I used it not too long ago producing a good quick bread. Won't use the recipe again.
Great Recipe I doubled it to use with Red Lobstter biscuits with 1/2 cup of cold water, and mixed in 1 cup of cheddar, brushed them with 1/4 cup butter melted with 1/2 tsp of both Italian seasoning and garlic powder and 1 tsp of parsley. baked in a 450 degree oven for 10 minutes.
I used this recipe as part of another recipe, and it worked well. I appreciate having proportions for one cup of flour; it makes it easy to mix up only the amount you need for a recipe. I did this the prior day, so I still got the time benefit of a mix on the busy weeknight.
I've used this recipe, as it, for at least a year now and it never fails. Much less expensive than a box of the retail stuff. Easy to make and the ingredients are for 1 cup only. Great when that's all you need. Just wondering though, if anyone here as added BUTTERMILK POWDER to the mix to create Buttermilk biscuits?
I used the mix as a starting point for drop biscuits. Added another Tbs of butter then 1 cup of buttermilk. Just mixed by hand until combined. After the biscuits were baked I brushed them with butter that was infused with garlic and butter.
I am not a fan of Bisquick so was very happy to find this recipe. I have used it to make the cheddar biscuits (this site) and they turned out great. I made no changes and will make it whenever I need a biscuit mix. Thanks for sharing.
My husband can’t have gluten and gluten free Bisquick is difficult to find. I used King Arthur’s Measure for Measure G F flour to make this mix. It worked perfectly. Thank you for an easy to make substitute!
These turned out amazing! They really fluffed up when cooked over soup. I made a double batch in the food processor by adding the dry ingredients, then dropping in bits of cold butter until mixed in. I poured in about a cup of milk to form a perfect dough. Make sure not to overmix or it might make the dough tough though.
Because I could not find bisquick in the stores at this time, I decided to try this so I could make my chicken pot pie. It turned out great and I could not tell the difference! I did have to add a little extra milk to my recipe because this is a little more than what a true cup of bisquick is. Will use this recipe again!
I used this homemade Bisquik mix for the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from this website. It worked very well, and the biscuits are delicious! I have some mix left over and hope to make some breakfast biscuits with them soon!
I typically make a ham pie after Easter that my family loves and use Bisquick for the crust and top I had ran out and of course this year there's not a box to be found on my grocery store shelves so I found this recipe and gave it a go, made enough for 5 cups taking care to thoroughly mix it. As other reviewers have remarked it does have a much better flavor and texture making the ham pie better then ever.
SAVED THE DAY! I was making coconut custard impossible pie when I realized I was out of Bisquick. The recipe called for 1/2 cup, so I cut this recipe in half and added it to the blender. Perfect pie! Thank you for sharing and saving my day!
I thought I was going to have to go to the store to buy Bisquick until I saw this recipe. I had all the ingredients in the house to make this. I used canola oil instead of butter as I did not have a pastry cutter to mix it in with. My milk was sour so I used Almond milk instead.I used the Bisquick substitute to make topping on an Impossible Chicken Pot Pie. It seemed to work okay, the only thing is, I think I cooked it too long, the top was dried out. Will use again but watch the time better next time. Nice that it makes a smaller quantity at a time so you can make it fresh each time you use it. Revision: Just noticed recipe does not call for milk. I must have used it for something else.
I am considering not buying Bisquick at all anymore. The last several times I have made pancakes (using the "Ultimate" ingredients on the box) they have not been very good. I had run out of Bisquick but wanted to make a casserole so I made this recipe that called for a biscuit layer on the bottom. The Casserole recipe I was using called for 3 cups Bisquick mix and 1 cup of water, so I tripled this recipe and added the 1 cup of water. It was so delicious and way more flavorful than the Bisquick. This recipe is easy to make, and will try using this for my next batch of pancakes.
