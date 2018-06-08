Bisquick Substitute

A quick and easy substitute for Bisquick.

By Kevin G

10 mins
10 mins
4
1 cup
  • Sift flour into a bowl; add baking powder and salt and whisk until fully incorporated.

  • Cut butter into flour mixture using a pastry cutter until evenly combined.

Shortening or oil can be used in place of butter, if desired. If using melted butter, be sure to evenly disperse the butter as much as possible.

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 349.3mg. Full Nutrition
