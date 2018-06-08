I thought I was going to have to go to the store to buy Bisquick until I saw this recipe. I had all the ingredients in the house to make this. I used canola oil instead of butter as I did not have a pastry cutter to mix it in with. My milk was sour so I used Almond milk instead.I used the Bisquick substitute to make topping on an Impossible Chicken Pot Pie. It seemed to work okay, the only thing is, I think I cooked it too long, the top was dried out. Will use again but watch the time better next time. Nice that it makes a smaller quantity at a time so you can make it fresh each time you use it. Revision: Just noticed recipe does not call for milk. I must have used it for something else.