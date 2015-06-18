Gluten-Free Cheese Crackers
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 164.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.8g 12 %
carbohydrates: 4.2g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 14.1g 22 %
saturated fat: 9.4g 47 %
cholesterol: 39.1mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 286.5IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 2 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 0.4mcg
calcium: 8.2mg 1 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 6.6mg 2 %
potassium: 4.5mg
sodium: 198.7mg 8 %
calories from fat: 126.6
