Gluten-Free Cheese Crackers

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A great snack to surprise your gluten-free guests with!

By Chef Sprocket

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Put Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese in a bowl; add butter. Cover bowl and let sit until warmed to room temperature.

  • Combine flour and paprika together in a separate bowl.

  • Mix cheese and butter together using your hands. Slowly add flour mixture to cheese-butter mixture until dough holds together in a ball. Roll dough onto a work surface, about 1/8-inch thick. Cut dough into cracker shapes using cookie cutters or a knife; sprinkle salt over dough. Arrange dough pieces on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crackers are crisp, 15 to 18 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 39.1mg; sodium 198.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2015
Darn good crackers! Who cares that they are gluten free? These crackers are full of flavour and hold up to toppings. I used my favourite salsa on them and they held up even after sitting for 20 minutes. There is absolutely no bean flavour at all. I will bet using different types of cheese, like jalapeño jack, would work too. A few details about the recipe: don't preheat the oven until step 2 has been accomplished; plan to need more flour for dusting; these roll out best after refrigerating for a bit; they don't need salt; and lastly, add more smoked paprika than called for. To get the butter and cheese to reach room temperature took me about 40 minutes, my oven will reach temperature in less time. My first batch was made as written and they were a bit greasy, but still sturdy and delicious. I refrigerated batch 2 for about 20 minutes (while batch one was baking) and they were easier to work with but still a bit greasy. In batch 3, I added extra chickpea flour and they rolled out better and were less greasy in the end. In each batch I quadrupled the smoked paprika and thought it was just lightly seasoned. So, in the end do step 2 before doing step; I suggest increasing the amount of flour by 30% and quadrupling the paprika; and refrigerate before cutting into shapes.Thank you Chef Sprocket for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)

RDB
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2016
They were tasteless the shapes melted in the oven and an overall disaster. Very disappointed. Read More
sprangsprung
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2016
These crackers are delicious and gluten free. I made them with gluten free flour and not the garbanzo bean flour so when I put them in the oven on a foil covered baking sheet they all went flat and turned into one big cheese cracker. When they cooled I unrolled the foil backing and pulled them off in chunks like peanut brittle. My sister-in-law who only eats gluten free will love them even though they don't look as great as the picture! Yum! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nu Sam
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2018
I increased the chickpea flour by 30% as stated by another reviewer and added crushed peppercorn...we loved it! I made another batch increased flour by 30% substituted half cheese with dried smoked pastrami...it was perfect!! Read More
