Gluten-Free Cheese Crackers

Rating: 4 stars

Darn good crackers! Who cares that they are gluten free? These crackers are full of flavour and hold up to toppings. I used my favourite salsa on them and they held up even after sitting for 20 minutes. There is absolutely no bean flavour at all. I will bet using different types of cheese, like jalapeño jack, would work too. A few details about the recipe: don't preheat the oven until step 2 has been accomplished; plan to need more flour for dusting; these roll out best after refrigerating for a bit; they don't need salt; and lastly, add more smoked paprika than called for. To get the butter and cheese to reach room temperature took me about 40 minutes, my oven will reach temperature in less time. My first batch was made as written and they were a bit greasy, but still sturdy and delicious. I refrigerated batch 2 for about 20 minutes (while batch one was baking) and they were easier to work with but still a bit greasy. In batch 3, I added extra chickpea flour and they rolled out better and were less greasy in the end. In each batch I quadrupled the smoked paprika and thought it was just lightly seasoned. So, in the end do step 2 before doing step; I suggest increasing the amount of flour by 30% and quadrupling the paprika; and refrigerate before cutting into shapes.Thank you Chef Sprocket for this recipe.