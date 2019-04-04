Greek Yogurt Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great way to start a day! I have it almost every morning, so to not get bored I add different toppings and vary the ingredients I put in, always healthy and always delicious! Greek yogurt goes fantastically with hot oats and makes it creamier, adds protein, and most important of all makes a standard bowl of oatmeal phenomenal! Sprinkle with some more cinnamon, if you desire.
Wow, I was hesitant to make this. It seemed like too many ingredients for my usual boring oatmeal but it was delicious! I didn't have bananas so I used blueberries. No strawberry jelly so I used a bit of grape (strawberry would have been better). I also added a bit of local honey. Great way to start the day with a healthy, easy recipe! Thank you for sharing it.
Wow this came out alot better than I thought it would. I thought it would come but out mushy and soupy but it didn't. My CORRECTIONS for this recipe; 1/4 cup raisins instead of 1/2 banana, 3/4 cup water instead of 1 cup, and 1.5 tbsp of blueberry jam.
