Greek Yogurt Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great way to start a day! I have it almost every morning, so to not get bored I add different toppings and vary the ingredients I put in, always healthy and always delicious! Greek yogurt goes fantastically with hot oats and makes it creamier, adds protein, and most important of all makes a standard bowl of oatmeal phenomenal! Sprinkle with some more cinnamon, if you desire.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 big bowl
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine oats, banana, cinnamon, and salt in a microwave-safe bowl; add water and stir. Cook in microwave until water is absorbed, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir to evenly distribute cinnamon; let stand until slightly cooled, about 3 minutes.

  • Spoon Greek yogurt, strawberry jam, and peanut butter over oatmeal; stir.

Cook's Note:

I always cook my oats in water but if you prefer you can cook it with milk.

I sometimes use agave nectar to sweeten my oats, so anything goes or omit it altogether if you prefer it less sweet.

I use Fage(R) 0% Greek yogurt and all natural peanut butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 73g; fat 16g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 272.4mg. Full Nutrition
