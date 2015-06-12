Sandy's Chicken Saltimbocca

Rating: 4.76 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Try this and you'll know why they call it saltimbocca--Italian for 'jump in your mouth.' It's kind of like it jumps right off of your plate. Though it's traditionally made with veal, I made it with chicken. Quick, easy, and so delicious!

By SandyG

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 wrapped cutlets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • If cutlets are thick, lay them between 2 sheets of wax paper and pound to 1/2-inch thickness with flat side of a meat mallet or bottom of a small, heavy skillet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Put 2 large (or 5 small) sage leaves on top of each cutlet, then wrap 2 slices of prosciutto crosswise around each cutlet, holding sage in place.

  • Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 4 cutlets and cook until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter; tent with foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and remaining 4 cutlets.

  • Add wine to skillet and simmer, scraping up any browned bits, 1 minute. Add broth and simmer until slightly reduced, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, add butter, and swirl skillet until butter has melted and sauce is creamy. Spoon 2 tablespoons sauce over each cutlet and serve.

Editor's Note:

If using small sage leaves, use about 5 per cutlet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 116.1mg; sodium 693.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (51)

Most helpful positive review

Gotrecipe?
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2015
5 Stars and More!!! Made this after seeing it in the Allrecipe's Magazine and just couldn't resist. Made exactly to recipe and it turned out so tasty. The sauce was delicious and added to the overall flavor. I think next time I make this I will not add any extra salt. Other than that....perfect! Thanks SandyG for submitting this and to Allrecipes for publishing it. I might not have tried it otherwise. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

Sadie Kennedy
Rating: 2 stars
06/16/2016
Way to much Sage!! We took the Sage off after awhile and that helped mellow the dish. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
April
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2015
Really simple, tender and tasty. No adjustments necessary, perfect as is! Read More
Helpful
(9)
kaveryp
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2015
Excellent! Saw it in the magazine and it turned out exactly like the photo! Served with couscous and sautéed spinach. Next time will add a little corn starch to thicken up the sauce and will cook the chicken a little longer than recommended (mine was a little under-done at 2 minutes per side.) Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jessica H.
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2015
Made this last night for dinner with blanched home grown green beans and mashed potatoes. Wonderful recipe. I did not have the dry white wine so I used low sodium chicken stock instead. I also slightly thickened the sauce with 1t of cornstarch since we were running behind and didn't have time to let it simmer for a bit longer to reduce.:) It is now in our regular rotation for dinner. Read More
Helpful
(5)
jigsawgirl87
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2017
So yummy! Maybe the one thing I would change is using less chicken broth. The amount called for takes a long time to reduce while the chicken is waiting. Read More
Helpful
(3)
jp
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2015
This dish was delicious! The only thing I changed was to add 2 tbsp of corn starch to the wine sauce to thicken it up a bit. will definitely put this into the rotation!:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sadie Kennedy
Rating: 2 stars
06/16/2016
Way to much Sage!! We took the Sage off after awhile and that helped mellow the dish. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Katie Goldsmith
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2018
Made this for my parents, including my poor mother who currently has a broken leg. It was so delicious, I think it made her forget about the leg for 30 min or so. Made as written with sauteed garlic and spinach and couscous on the side, as well as a good chianti. Pretty easy, but feels fancy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
cmcgraw
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2015
I think this is the first recipe that I've made that looks just like the picture in magazine! Fabulous taste my husband said it is his new favorite chicken dish. Didn't modify the recipe; simple ingredients great flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
