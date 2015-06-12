Sandy's Chicken Saltimbocca

5 Stars and More!!! Made this after seeing it in the Allrecipe's Magazine and just couldn't resist. Made exactly to recipe and it turned out so tasty. The sauce was delicious and added to the overall flavor. I think next time I make this I will not add any extra salt. Other than that....perfect! Thanks SandyG for submitting this and to Allrecipes for publishing it. I might not have tried it otherwise.
Really simple, tender and tasty. No adjustments necessary, perfect as is!
Excellent! Saw it in the magazine and it turned out exactly like the photo! Served with couscous and sautéed spinach. Next time will add a little corn starch to thicken up the sauce and will cook the chicken a little longer than recommended (mine was a little under-done at 2 minutes per side.) Will definitely make again.
Made this last night for dinner with blanched home grown green beans and mashed potatoes. Wonderful recipe. I did not have the dry white wine so I used low sodium chicken stock instead. I also slightly thickened the sauce with 1t of cornstarch since we were running behind and didn't have time to let it simmer for a bit longer to reduce.:) It is now in our regular rotation for dinner.
So yummy! Maybe the one thing I would change is using less chicken broth. The amount called for takes a long time to reduce while the chicken is waiting.
This dish was delicious! The only thing I changed was to add 2 tbsp of corn starch to the wine sauce to thicken it up a bit. will definitely put this into the rotation!:)
Way to much Sage!! We took the Sage off after awhile and that helped mellow the dish.
Made this for my parents, including my poor mother who currently has a broken leg. It was so delicious, I think it made her forget about the leg for 30 min or so. Made as written with sauteed garlic and spinach and couscous on the side, as well as a good chianti. Pretty easy, but feels fancy.
I think this is the first recipe that I've made that looks just like the picture in magazine! Fabulous taste my husband said it is his new favorite chicken dish. Didn't modify the recipe; simple ingredients great flavor.