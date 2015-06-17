Muffaletta Dip

Dip everyone loves! Serve with Wheat Thins®.

By Rosemary Branson

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine stuffed olives, black olives, and Italian dressing together in a bowl. Mix cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, and salami together in a separate bowl. Spread cheese mixture into a pie plate.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Top dip with olive mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 456mg. Full Nutrition
