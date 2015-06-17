Muffaletta Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 18
Calories: 112.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.2g 10 %
carbohydrates: 1.2g
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 9.8g 15 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
cholesterol: 27.5mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 245.4IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 3mg 5 %
folate: 2.6mcg 1 %
calcium: 65.2mg 7 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 5.6mg 2 %
potassium: 68.7mg 2 %
sodium: 456mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 87.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved