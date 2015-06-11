Argentinian Beef Empanadas

Love this! I was apprehensive about the raisins and olives but it was so delicious! I did add a few things to address the "lack of seasoning" that is in other review and I think it was perfect. I added one clove of garlic and two serrano peppers to the onion mixture for a little spice. I also did a dash of paprika and I salted and peppered to taste. The cuman was a little powerful when I tasted the mixture before it baked in the dough but after it was all said and done it was perfect. I used three frozen puff pastry sheets and still had scraps left over but that can be refrozen and used at a later date. I used my convection oven on 450 and baked for 10 min before I switched racks and then did an additional 3-5 and they came out golden and flaky. I will absolutely be making these again. THank you for the amazing recipe