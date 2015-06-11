Argentinian Beef Empanadas
My family loves these juicy meat pies with raisins, chopped olives, and hard-boiled eggs. This recipe is always a hit.
My family loves these juicy meat pies with raisins, chopped olives, and hard-boiled eggs. This recipe is always a hit.
These are wonderful and so easy to make. I leave out the raisins (because I don't like cooked raisins) and use a mix of green and black olives. My 11-year-old daughter enjoys making them for the family. We serve them with refried beans and Spanish rice to round out the meal. This recipe can easily be halved. I'm so happy they were featured in the allrecipes magazine!Read More
I do think the filling can do with more seasoning.Read More
These are wonderful and so easy to make. I leave out the raisins (because I don't like cooked raisins) and use a mix of green and black olives. My 11-year-old daughter enjoys making them for the family. We serve them with refried beans and Spanish rice to round out the meal. This recipe can easily be halved. I'm so happy they were featured in the allrecipes magazine!
Love this! I was apprehensive about the raisins and olives but it was so delicious! I did add a few things to address the "lack of seasoning" that is in other review and I think it was perfect. I added one clove of garlic and two serrano peppers to the onion mixture for a little spice. I also did a dash of paprika and I salted and peppered to taste. The cuman was a little powerful when I tasted the mixture before it baked in the dough but after it was all said and done it was perfect. I used three frozen puff pastry sheets and still had scraps left over but that can be refrozen and used at a later date. I used my convection oven on 450 and baked for 10 min before I switched racks and then did an additional 3-5 and they came out golden and flaky. I will absolutely be making these again. THank you for the amazing recipe
Why would anyone leave out the raisins and olives? They are crucial to the overall flavor of the empanada. And, if you switch the position of the baking sheets betweens racks as suggested, the bottoms won't burn. I love empanadas with raisins and we put olives (black or green) in our enchiladas too. Hubby loves them that way. Our Mexican family makes empanadas differently but I love a change.
I do think the filling can do with more seasoning.
Good filling! It could use some more spices i think.
Delicious! I did make a few edits based my tastes and on the comment section here. 1 Onion ( two was too much) 1tsp Oregano 2tsp Cumin 3tsp Paprika I used two Pillsbury croissant packages for the dough and the portions were right on!
Made this for a family gathering. Everyone raved. I was actually able to prepare this in my airfryer oven.
I made this recipe just today! It was infact delicious, although it lacked flavor. It definitely need A LOT more salt, and I mean a lot. I also added a few additional spices to make it a little more flavorful. Overall, great recipe!
First, the filling is very bland. It definitely could use more spices. Second, DO NOT bake these at 450 degrees for 15 minutes! I followed the directions exactly and after 12 minutes I could smell them burning. The parchment paper was burned up and the empanadas were perfectly golden on top but the bottoms were completely black. I've made empanadas before that were wonderful. These are not.
I added a bit more seasoning and threw in some minced garlic in with the meat. They turned out really good.
I boosted the black pepper to 1/2 teaspoon, and it was great.
This was bad. No flavor
Not exactly “juicy” but that may be because I used venison burger. Bottoms needed more time but tops were browned too much to extend time. Next time I’ll cook at a lower temp for longer time.
I followed the recipe, except omitted raisins and olives so Mr Wonderful would eat it. As others mentioned, it needed more seasoning. My experiment turned out quite dry. I think next time I might add Cream of Mushroom to the meat mixture. Overall, a good base recipe.