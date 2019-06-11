White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.57 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A Panera Bread® copycat recipe. They use this dressing on the Fuji apple chicken salad.

By Becky

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, cracked black pepper, and garlic powder together in a bowl until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 14g; sodium 112.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

l miller
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2017
This is a great dressing. I prefer fresh garlic over garlic powder so I used one clove of garlic through my garlic press and I upped the white balsamic a bit because I found it a little too oily for my taste, but I'll bet it is good without my changes. Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

t
Rating: 3 stars
02/26/2017
FYI: This is not the dressing that is used on the Fuji apple salad it's a white creamy this salad dressing that yo can buy in the grocery store made by Panera br as which is called Panera bread Fuji dressing in a green bottle. But u will try this dressing thanks for sharing!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
beverleyb
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2015
This is an excellent dressing -- so quick and easy to whip up and I usually have all the ingredients on hand. I've made it several times. Nice and light to have on a salad when you are having a main dish with a creamy type sauce. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2015
I did like this vinaigrette! I thought I'd have to add more vinegar, but I didn't. The mix is a rather common proportion of olive oil to vinegar. I'm rating it a 4 instead of a 5 only because I think that there will be a number of people who will say it's too sweet and some who will think that there's not enough flavor. It's a mild flavor for sure. I must admit to having used lemon olive oil, and that's probably the reason I loved it. I would think that those who love the taste of the salad rather than he dressing would agree that this is great. I would recommend it for sure, and I'm also positive that my DIL will agree that it's wonderful! Thanks, Becky! EDIT THE NEXT DAY! I changed my rating to a 5! :) Read More
Helpful
(6)
tanyaviola
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2016
This is my go to salad dressing now. It's amazing! I do add a small amount of grainy Dijon mustard sometimes as well. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Bren
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2017
I liked it but I found it just a tad too sweet. I made three changes...I cut the honey back to 2 tsp added 2 large cloves of garlic (micro planed) and added a tsp of dijon mustard. The sugar content in balsamic vinegar varies widely so in the future I will taste before adding the honey. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nora Moller
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2017
I may make it again, but I will add less balsamic vinegar. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(2)
maybabe
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2018
Simple to make; delicious and versatile. My go to salad dressing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
canadiangirlJll
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2017
First time I made the dressing. My entire picky family loved it. Will definitely will be making this again soon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
