No-Cook Overnight Oatmeal

1 of 249

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I loved this tasty breakfast! I'm making it again tonight. This is so versatile, you can easily use different fruits or milks. I made it with non-fat milk last night, but tonight I will use almond milk. The consistency is perfect. I might use a tiny bit less cinnamon (personal preference), but other than that, the ingredients are spot on. Yum! Helpful (58)

Rating: 3 stars This a good idea to start with but needs tweaking. I used half the cinnamon and it was still too much. I did not like the taste of uncooked cinnamon. I also replaced the chia seeds with hemp seeds, as uncooked chia seeds sets off my irritable bowel. Next time, I will use vanilla instead of cinnamon. I do love the idea of having a cold oatmeal to eat in the hot summer, and not having to heat up my house cooking it. Update: I used 1/4 tsp. vanilla instead of the cinnamon and it tasted much better. Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, this was good. And so easy. And so customizable. I used my homemade almond milk instead of regular milk, and added fresh fruit the next morning plus a splash more almond milk to loosen up the texture just a bit. In my next jar, I added a tablespoon of unsweetened shredded coconut plus blueberries. In the jar after that, I added a few chopped nuts and fresh peach. There's really no end to what you can do with this excellent base recipe. Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe, though I took it in a different direction. I used a stick blender to blend the entire thing and added more milk to get a smoothie. It is awesome I've made it everyday this week. I make a different variation every morning. My favorite so far is a Tbs of peanut butter and a tsp cocoa powder along with some cayenne for a little zing. This keeps me full and stops the snacking till lunch. yum! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I've been trying different overnight oatmeal recipes lately, and I really enjoyed this one. I make 3 or 4 at a time, so I have them on hand for a healthy breakfast or snack. I used almond milk and vanilla greek yogurt, and cut back a bit on the cinnamon (to about 1/4 tsp) per jar. Having one of these in the morning keeps me satisfied until lunch! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars You can alter this recipe in so many different ways so it never gets old!!! Milk, almond milk, coconut milk, plain yogurt, vanilla yogurt (I can't hang with you, Greek yogurt) blueberries, strawberries whatever you want to use!!! I'm so impressed right now. So many ideas lol! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I know it says this is best with berries - but my favorite fruit is chopped apple. I like to chop apple and almonds and add them in the morning. YUMMY! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a great jumping off point for me because the base ingredients really made for a hearty product. I like a certain consistency so I tweaked it a bit. (More oatmeal less honey and cinnamon and I made it with a smidge more yogurt. I used Noosa!! Delish??) fresh berries really added a great texture. I'm not normally a soft oatmeal fan but I'm diggin this creamy cooking alternative! Helpful (12)