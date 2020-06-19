Early Autumn Smoked Pork Chops

Made this for Dinner last night. I did not have the Horseradish but decided to go ahead with it and my family loved it.. I also did not add leaves to my grill as i just used charcoal .. Thanks for the recipe .. We will defiantly be having these again soon !
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2015
We really liked this recipe. I didn't notice the bit about the autumn leaves until just before I was getting ready to grill the chops, so I held off while I soaked some hickory chips for my grill. The leaves are not in the ingredients! And in SoCal we do not have dried autumn leaves this time of year (July)! This was really good. Rather than using the salt, pepper, and paprika, I used my favorite blend of Papa's Seasoning from this site. Oh, and the butter should be maybe added at grilling time because it just hardened as soon as I put it in the cold catsup when I made the marinade. We use a gas grill, so I will never use the autumn leaves, but I bet it would make a yummy aroma! Thanks, Virtual_Cook!
Here in Ohio we have no fall leaves available in July, so I simply skipped the leaves and grilled these. I made 1/4 of the amount of marinade listed, for two large pork chops. I thought that was plenty and even reserved some to baste on while grilling. The full amount of marinade is not necessary, in my opinion. I marinated these for 6-8 hours. Hubs said he liked this, but I thought the soy sauce flavor was too dominant. There are others we prefer, so I probably won’t be making this again, but it is always fun to try something new.
