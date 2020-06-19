Early Autumn Smoked Pork Chops

A savory main dish for fall, grilled marinated pork chops smoked in fall leaves. Goes well with rice and biscuits.

Recipe by Virtual_Cook

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine ketchup, soy sauce, sugar, strawberry jelly, horseradish, tomato paste, butter, oil, vinegar, salt, black pepper, and paprika together in a saucepan over low heat; cook and stir until marinade is smooth, about 5 minutes.

  • Place pork chops in a bowl; add marinade. Marinate pork chops in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Remove pork chops from marinade, reserving the extra marinade.

  • Light charcoals in the grill and add several bags of fall leaves throughout getting the coals ready for grilling.

  • Place pork chops on the grill when the coals are about halfway ashed over. Baste pork chops with marinade and flip pork chops. Cover grill with lid so smoke from the leaves can permeate the pork chops. Cook until pork is slightly pink in the center, 20 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

The leaves lend a great flavor to the pork chops and help get rid of the piles of leaves in your yard! For extra good outdoors-y flavor, add a cedar branch or two to the fire.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 3136.5mg. Full Nutrition
