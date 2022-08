Early Autumn Smoked Pork Chops

We really liked this recipe. I didn't notice the bit about the autumn leaves until just before I was getting ready to grill the chops, so I held off while I soaked some hickory chips for my grill. The leaves are not in the ingredients! And in SoCal we do not have dried autumn leaves this time of year (July)! This was really good. Rather than using the salt, pepper, and paprika, I used my favorite blend of Papa's Seasoning from this site. Oh, and the butter should be maybe added at grilling time because it just hardened as soon as I put it in the cold catsup when I made the marinade. We use a gas grill, so I will never use the autumn leaves, but I bet it would make a yummy aroma! Thanks, Virtual_Cook!