Cajun Rainbow Carrot Fries
The secret ingredient to crispy carrot (or sweet potato fries) is a little bit of organic corn starch! Too much and they will be pasty, too little and they won't get as crispy. My favorite way to eat these is with a little ketchup mixed with sriracha (a 4:1 ratio.) You can just buy a pre-made Cajun seasoning at the store (easy), or make your own by combining the spices listed.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Eat them right away, they soften after too long out of the oven. Be warned, you will be done in 3 minutes flat, you might want to make a double batch, they are so addictive!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 14g; sodium 102.5mg. Full Nutrition