Cajun Rainbow Carrot Fries

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The secret ingredient to crispy carrot (or sweet potato fries) is a little bit of organic corn starch! Too much and they will be pasty, too little and they won't get as crispy. My favorite way to eat these is with a little ketchup mixed with sriracha (a 4:1 ratio.) You can just buy a pre-made Cajun seasoning at the store (easy), or make your own by combining the spices listed.

By giannabowen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Place carrots in a large bowl; add cornstarch and toss, using your hands, until evenly coated. Sprinkle coconut sugar, cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, oregano, and thyme over carrots. Drizzle olive oil over seasoned carrots and toss to coat. Spread carrots onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes; flip and continue baking until lightly browned and crispy, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

Eat them right away, they soften after too long out of the oven. Be warned, you will be done in 3 minutes flat, you might want to make a double batch, they are so addictive!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 14g; sodium 102.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Reviews:
Rock_lobster
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2016
Cajun Rainbow Carrot Fries Haiku: "Color me surprised. Carrots blah, but these? They're great. Fun & flavorful." Rather than measuring out all of the spices indicated by the recipe, I took the cook's suggestion in the description and used a Creole seasoning blend (from an AR recipe that I keep well-stocked in hinged glass jars from the craft store, fill with spice blends, and give as gifts.) This was a big time-saver for what turned out to be a side-dish success, and even moreso because my picky toddler clamored for all of the purple "fwiez." Read More
Helpful
(4)
poppy
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2017
Mmmm, mmmm. New favorite snack! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Donna Rivers Ramey
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2017
We loved them easy and delicious Read More
Helpful
(1)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2017
These are really tasty. I made them in my airfryer. They do get soft after a while but they are delicious nonetheless. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Samantha
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2020
they taste good even though they are not Cajun. fun to make. easy to make. Read More
Todd Register
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2020
Also subbed in creole seasoning and they were delicious. Read More
