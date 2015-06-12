Oven Roasted Vegetables

1 of 54

Rating: 4 stars This was a very easy recipe to get together and had great flavor. It does have more sodium using the onion soup mix than I would normally use on roasted vegetables so it wouldn't be something I use every time but it was a nice change from my normal recipe. I did need to cook mine about 40 minutes to cook the carrots and to get a little color on the vegetables. I also didn't need quite as much oil as suggested in the recipe. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars I made it with potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and yellow peppers. I liked the onion soup mix for flavor, but the oil was too much. the next time I will use less oil. The vegetables were too greasy for my taste. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars A new, easy family favorite! I like to do a bag of small potatoes, half a bag of baby carrots, one pepper, one onion, and sometimes add mushrooms. Delicious and easy! I normally serve with "Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast." Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars My husband was recently put on a low fat/low cholesterol regiment. These veggies work well with his diet and are just delicious. He's never cared much for roasted veggies until now. We both LOVE them!!! Super Simple! I've made them multiple times and this recipe is now in my normal veggie rotation. (I delete the peppers as we are not fans and add parsnips - sometimes sweet potato too if I have one on hand) Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Super delicious! I used potatoes, carrots, and yams. Instead of measuring the oil, I used enough oil to incorporate all the onion soup mix, then tossed with the vegetables. Then, added enough oil until it looked right. Cooked at 400 for 15 minutes, stirred, and then another 15 minutes. Would definitely make again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely wonderful!!! Recipe was perfect with 3 potatoes (chopped with skin on) 1/2 bag baby carrots and 1/2 large onion. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for the first time yesterday and it came out awesome. Did not use that much oil, just a drizzle. Also added mushroom and old bay seasoning with half the suggested onion soup mix. Will definitely make it again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars soup mix seemed to take on an unpleasant bitter/burnt flavor Helpful (1)