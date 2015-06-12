Oven Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.72 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This versatile recipe has become a family-favorite as all types of vegetables can be used.

By Cassy

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Spray a baking pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix olive oil and onion soup mix together in a bowl. Combine potatoes, baby carrots, bell peppers, and onion in a large bowl; add oil mixture and mix until evenly coated.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender, 15 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

The time will vary with the size and amount of vegetables. If you have lots of vegetables, you might want to put them in 2 pans to speed up the cooking. Doesn't work as well in air-bake pan as it doesn't brown as much.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 13.9g; sodium 357.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (54)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2015
This was a very easy recipe to get together and had great flavor. It does have more sodium using the onion soup mix than I would normally use on roasted vegetables so it wouldn't be something I use every time but it was a nice change from my normal recipe. I did need to cook mine about 40 minutes to cook the carrots and to get a little color on the vegetables. I also didn't need quite as much oil as suggested in the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Vickie
Rating: 3 stars
11/11/2016
I made it with potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and yellow peppers. I liked the onion soup mix for flavor, but the oil was too much. the next time I will use less oil. The vegetables were too greasy for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(7)
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2015
This was a very easy recipe to get together and had great flavor. It does have more sodium using the onion soup mix than I would normally use on roasted vegetables so it wouldn't be something I use every time but it was a nice change from my normal recipe. I did need to cook mine about 40 minutes to cook the carrots and to get a little color on the vegetables. I also didn't need quite as much oil as suggested in the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Vickie
Rating: 3 stars
11/11/2016
I made it with potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and yellow peppers. I liked the onion soup mix for flavor, but the oil was too much. the next time I will use less oil. The vegetables were too greasy for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Alison
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2016
A new, easy family favorite! I like to do a bag of small potatoes, half a bag of baby carrots, one pepper, one onion, and sometimes add mushrooms. Delicious and easy! I normally serve with "Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast." Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Dawn
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2016
My husband was recently put on a low fat/low cholesterol regiment. These veggies work well with his diet and are just delicious. He's never cared much for roasted veggies until now. We both LOVE them!!! Super Simple! I've made them multiple times and this recipe is now in my normal veggie rotation. (I delete the peppers as we are not fans and add parsnips - sometimes sweet potato too if I have one on hand) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dee
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2020
Super delicious! I used potatoes, carrots, and yams. Instead of measuring the oil, I used enough oil to incorporate all the onion soup mix, then tossed with the vegetables. Then, added enough oil until it looked right. Cooked at 400 for 15 minutes, stirred, and then another 15 minutes. Would definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Brigid
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2016
Absolutely wonderful!!! Recipe was perfect with 3 potatoes (chopped with skin on) 1/2 bag baby carrots and 1/2 large onion. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
n00dles
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2018
Made this for the first time yesterday and it came out awesome. Did not use that much oil, just a drizzle. Also added mushroom and old bay seasoning with half the suggested onion soup mix. Will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Keeli
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2016
soup mix seemed to take on an unpleasant bitter/burnt flavor Read More
Helpful
(1)
Carol Ort
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2015
Absolutely DELICIOUS!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022