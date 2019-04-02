Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 of 327

Rating: 5 stars SO EASY! I used Pilsbury Classic Yellow cake mix (w/ pudding in the mix) and they were delicious! The cookies were even better the next day. Be careful not to over cook them. I took mine out the second I saw a very light golden color around the sides. I let them continue cooking on the baking sheet until they were cool enough to sample- then off the the cooling rack. Betty Crocker Extra Moist cake mix has worked well for me too.:) Helpful (163)

Rating: 4 stars It might not be the BEST cookie you've ever had but it probably will be the easiest you've ever made. It also works well with a chocolate cake mix which my family prefers. ---- I no longer own an electric beater and found that this recipe can be done with a big spoon. Just cut the butter in with a knife and fork first. Helpful (94)

Rating: 5 stars I was extremely surprised how great these turned out. Very rich and delicious. You won't believe how much quicker this is. Thanks for a great recipe for a busy mom!!! Helpful (83)

Rating: 5 stars I was skeptical about making these - I just didn't think cake mix would make a good cookie but I was wrong! We've already made 2 batches and they both turned out wonderfully. Easier than my other chocolate chip recipes too. 1 1/2 cups of chips was plenty for us though. A definite keeper for me! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This is an easy recipe for the whole family. I can have my 3yr old add ingredients because there is not much measuring or I can have my 13yr old just make the whole thing. These are so good they usually don t last through the night. I too love chocolate and also found it best to only use 1.5 cups of chips. Also on one occasion I didn t have any yellow mix so we used white and it was still SO good! I am actually wondering what it would be like to use carrot cake with walnuts and perhaps a dollop of cream cheese frosting? Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Great cookies. Don't use Duncan Hynes though. I had best luck with Pillsbury. Helpful (32)

Rating: 3 stars This is very easy, I'll give it that. Not my favorite, though. Mine didn't come out chewy in the middle, more cake-like. They are yellow and the house smelled of yellow cake mix. The kids liked it. I don't think I'll make this one again, though. There are other better ones on this site. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars We LOVE these cookies!! My husband son and I ate the first batch before the second batch was done cooking! They were so easy and fool proof. My son and I have a new song and dance called "yummy & delicious " inspired by these cookies!! I noticed some of the reviews said cut back on chocolate chips I did a bit but...Can you have too many chocolate chips...ever???? Helpful (24)