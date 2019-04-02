Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.37 stars
308 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 187
  • 4 star values: 75
  • 3 star values: 26
  • 2 star values: 12
  • 1 star values: 8

These Cookies are so soft and chewy it's hard to believe they are so easy to make.

By Sherri

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
11 mins
additional:
9 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour the cake mix into a large bowl. Stir in the butter, eggs and vanilla with an electric mixer until well blended. Stir in the chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 11 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges are golden. Cool on baking sheets for a few minutes before removing to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 88.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (327)

Most helpful positive review

Laura Newland
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2007
SO EASY! I used Pilsbury Classic Yellow cake mix (w/ pudding in the mix) and they were delicious! The cookies were even better the next day. Be careful not to over cook them. I took mine out the second I saw a very light golden color around the sides. I let them continue cooking on the baking sheet until they were cool enough to sample- then off the the cooling rack. Betty Crocker Extra Moist cake mix has worked well for me too.:) Read More
Most helpful critical review

Mia Weaver
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2003
This is very easy, I'll give it that. Not my favorite, though. Mine didn't come out chewy in the middle, more cake-like. They are yellow and the house smelled of yellow cake mix. The kids liked it. I don't think I'll make this one again, though. There are other better ones on this site. Read More
Reviews:
Craig
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2007
It might not be the BEST cookie you've ever had but it probably will be the easiest you've ever made. It also works well with a chocolate cake mix which my family prefers. ---- I no longer own an electric beater and found that this recipe can be done with a big spoon. Just cut the butter in with a knife and fork first. Read More
TAWYNN
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2003
I was extremely surprised how great these turned out. Very rich and delicious. You won't believe how much quicker this is. Thanks for a great recipe for a busy mom!!! Read More
scootypatooty
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2007
I was skeptical about making these - I just didn't think cake mix would make a good cookie but I was wrong! We've already made 2 batches and they both turned out wonderfully. Easier than my other chocolate chip recipes too. 1 1/2 cups of chips was plenty for us though. A definite keeper for me! Read More
CandyKisses4
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2007
This is an easy recipe for the whole family. I can have my 3yr old add ingredients because there is not much measuring or I can have my 13yr old just make the whole thing. These are so good they usually don t last through the night. I too love chocolate and also found it best to only use 1.5 cups of chips. Also on one occasion I didn t have any yellow mix so we used white and it was still SO good! I am actually wondering what it would be like to use carrot cake with walnuts and perhaps a dollop of cream cheese frosting? Read More
zeta724
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2006
Wow! Great cookies. Don't use Duncan Hynes though. I had best luck with Pillsbury. Read More
Nickie M.
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2006
We LOVE these cookies!! My husband son and I ate the first batch before the second batch was done cooking! They were so easy and fool proof. My son and I have a new song and dance called "yummy & delicious " inspired by these cookies!! I noticed some of the reviews said cut back on chocolate chips I did a bit but...Can you have too many chocolate chips...ever???? Read More
bsorrentino
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2007
Easier then I thought! I have already forwarded it on to friends and family!!! Read More
