Healthy Zucchini Chips

These are amazing. I was so happy when I made these.

By jacquelyn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 430 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Pour milk into a bowl. Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Place zucchini slices in the milk; soak for 1 minute. Remove zucchini slices from milk and press each into the bread crumbs mixture until coated on both sides. Arrange coated zucchini slices on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chips are crisp, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute unsweetened almond milk for the milk, if desired.

Editor's Notes:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 17g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 1065.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (41)

Most helpful positive review

Arlene Watson
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2015
Saw a similar recipe and used this one as a basic starter. I used avocado oil in place of the milk, added dry cilantro, basil, garlic powder, smoked paprika and of course some salt. The only bread crumbs I had were panko which worked but didn't stick well because they were too chunky. I just bought some seasoned bread crumbs to make more since these were gone in minutes...took them to a picnic and everyone that tried one had to have more, really yummy. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Colleen Richter
Rating: 3 stars
01/22/2018
I plan on making it again. I followed the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Sara Lyding Modglin
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2015
Wow these are sooooo good. My three year old who hates veggies gobbled these up and asked for more "cookies." I found even using two zucchinis this recipe made enough breading for more like 4 or 5. Maybe mine were really small? I also found the breading didn't stick. I piled some on top though and that stuck after baking. I did use whole milk (all I had) and panko crumbs and grated rather than shredded cheese maybe that is why (what I had). Also I think the pepper was a little too strong/much but that the only thing I would change. Read More
Helpful
(11)
AuntMary
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2016
Everyone liked these. They were crunchy and the coating stuck. I did sub panko for breadcrumbs because it was what I had. Oven temp/timing may be off. Mine were done in about 14 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2015
Very good! I did use whole wheat seasoned breadcrumbs. This was enough to bread 2 small/med. zucchini. Mine baked for only 20 minutes so keep an eye on that. I would make this easy recipe again! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
meagan l
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2018
Used eggs instead of milk. Timing depends on thickness... first time they were very thin and only needed about 15 minute; second time I made them thicker and needed about 30 minutes with turning over after 15. I prefer them thinner as they get more crispy. Overall, Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
spice of life
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2015
These were really good. Will be making them again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
pretzelprincess
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2017
I did not use the amount of pepper called for and baked about 15 minutes longer as I prefer a "crisper" zucchini texture. The taste was perfect the mustard added just the right amount of zing. Paired with a side of marinara. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Laurie
Rating: 3 stars
06/23/2017
I followed the recipe and liked the flavoring. I'd suggest they bake about 6 minutes longer to crisp them up more. Kids liked! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Margaret A Shurr
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2018
Easy and tasty! Read More
Helpful
(1)
