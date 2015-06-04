Healthy Zucchini Chips

Saw a similar recipe and used this one as a basic starter. I used avocado oil in place of the milk, added dry cilantro, basil, garlic powder, smoked paprika and of course some salt. The only bread crumbs I had were panko which worked but didn't stick well because they were too chunky. I just bought some seasoned bread crumbs to make more since these were gone in minutes...took them to a picnic and everyone that tried one had to have more, really yummy.
Wow these are sooooo good. My three year old who hates veggies gobbled these up and asked for more "cookies." I found even using two zucchinis this recipe made enough breading for more like 4 or 5. Maybe mine were really small? I also found the breading didn't stick. I piled some on top though and that stuck after baking. I did use whole milk (all I had) and panko crumbs and grated rather than shredded cheese maybe that is why (what I had). Also I think the pepper was a little too strong/much but that the only thing I would change.
Everyone liked these. They were crunchy and the coating stuck. I did sub panko for breadcrumbs because it was what I had. Oven temp/timing may be off. Mine were done in about 14 minutes.
Very good! I did use whole wheat seasoned breadcrumbs. This was enough to bread 2 small/med. zucchini. Mine baked for only 20 minutes so keep an eye on that. I would make this easy recipe again! Thanks for sharing.:)
Used eggs instead of milk. Timing depends on thickness... first time they were very thin and only needed about 15 minute; second time I made them thicker and needed about 30 minutes with turning over after 15. I prefer them thinner as they get more crispy. Overall, Great recipe!
These were really good. Will be making them again.
I did not use the amount of pepper called for and baked about 15 minutes longer as I prefer a "crisper" zucchini texture. The taste was perfect the mustard added just the right amount of zing. Paired with a side of marinara.
I followed the recipe and liked the flavoring. I'd suggest they bake about 6 minutes longer to crisp them up more. Kids liked!
I plan on making it again. I followed the recipe.