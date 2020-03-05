Crispy Baked Oatmeal

My favorite recipe for baked oatmeal. This recipe is all over the internet and I'm happy that someone submitted it here. It reminds me of a healthy oatmeal cookie. You can use your judgment for adding additional ingredients such as nuts shredded coconut raisins or chocolate chips and usually 1 cup of any or a combination is what is called for. If I add additional ingredients that are sweet I cut back the sugar just my preference and what I like. I find that patting the ingredients down in the pan with a fork helps it stay to together. It's delicate but you will be able to pick up a slice once cooled. It's great crumbled into a bowl of milk too.
I made this in a muffin tin and they turned out great! I reduced the cook time to 15 minutes and that was perfect.
This dish did not come out crispy as the title of the recipe states. When I cut it to try it everything but the shell fell apart. I was really hoping I had found a crispy oatmeal recipe but it doesn't seem to have happened. Any suggestions.
Make another baked oatmeal recipe from this site but was cooking for a child with a milk allergy one time so I searched for an alternate- this fit the bill nicely. Have since combined the recipes a bit to sub applesauce for some of the oil and like it even better. Usually add raisins- kids really like it & it's become a go-to breakfast for us at camp.
I changed it up by adding several dried fruit like blueberries cherries craisens and fresh apple slices.
I add frozen blueberry before cooking it and I would have cooked it longer so it was more crisp.
This recipe is pretty plain on its own but a great base to start with once you start adding your own extras. I had some strawberries and blueberries on hand that I threw in but I didn't want to use so much oil so I subbed about 1/3 c greek yogurt instead. The taste was good and with yogurt or milk (almond or soy would be great) this could be a breakfast staple. I think next time I try this I will use mashed bananas instead of the oil to make these sweet enough to stand alone.
I followed directions precisely but they never got hard in the oven. When I went to take them out of the pan they fell into pieces. Any suggestions welcomed b/c Iike the flavor of them.
I followed the recipe and added apples on top. So delicious!