Crispy Baked Oatmeal

Rating: 4.19 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A very versatile recipe use any fruits or flavoring you like. Stir in your favorite flavorings (chocolate, blueberries, or apples) before baking. Serve warm with milk, if desired.

By Marsha

2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Whisk eggs, oil, and brown sugar together in a bowl until brown sugar is dissolved. Combine oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a separate bowl; stir into egg mixture just until moistened. Spoon oat mixture into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 466.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Linda
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2015
My favorite recipe for baked oatmeal. This recipe is all over the internet and I'm happy that someone submitted it here. It reminds me of a healthy oatmeal cookie. You can use your judgment for adding additional ingredients such as nuts shredded coconut raisins or chocolate chips and usually 1 cup of any or a combination is what is called for. If I add additional ingredients that are sweet I cut back the sugar just my preference and what I like. I find that patting the ingredients down in the pan with a fork helps it stay to together. It's delicate but you will be able to pick up a slice once cooled. It's great crumbled into a bowl of milk too. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Kelly
Rating: 1 stars
03/11/2019
This dish did not come out crispy as the title of the recipe states. When I cut it to try it everything but the shell fell apart. I was really hoping I had found a crispy oatmeal recipe but it doesn't seem to have happened. Any suggestions. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
mashedpotatojohnson
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2015
I made this in a muffin tin and they turned out great! I reduced the cook time to 15 minutes and that was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(2)
PLR
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2016
Make another baked oatmeal recipe from this site but was cooking for a child with a milk allergy one time so I searched for an alternate- this fit the bill nicely. Have since combined the recipes a bit to sub applesauce for some of the oil and like it even better. Usually add raisins- kids really like it & it's become a go-to breakfast for us at camp. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tina
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2016
I changed it up by adding several dried fruit like blueberries cherries craisens and fresh apple slices. Read More
MegaMegan
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2020
I add frozen blueberry before cooking it and I would have cooked it longer so it was more crisp. Read More
Grace
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2017
This recipe is pretty plain on its own but a great base to start with once you start adding your own extras. I had some strawberries and blueberries on hand that I threw in but I didn't want to use so much oil so I subbed about 1/3 c greek yogurt instead. The taste was good and with yogurt or milk (almond or soy would be great) this could be a breakfast staple. I think next time I try this I will use mashed bananas instead of the oil to make these sweet enough to stand alone. Read More
Laniec
Rating: 2 stars
12/28/2015
I followed directions precisely but they never got hard in the oven. When I went to take them out of the pan they fell into pieces. Any suggestions welcomed b/c Iike the flavor of them. Read More
bethanygracen
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2016
I followed the recipe and added apples on top. So delicious! Read More
