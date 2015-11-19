Tequila Meatballs

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Miami is such a cosmopolitan city that almost every culture's food is well represented here. A Swedish friend served me this dish at her South Beach apartment once, and I couldn't help to make it a family tradition. I revised her meatball recipe and created this original fusion. Serve with toothpicks sitting in sauce.

By The Body Chef

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatballs:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine turkey, Parmesan cheese, cornmeal, Worcestershire sauce, egg, and jalapeno pepper together in a bowl; form into meatballs.

    Advertisement

  • Mix beer, chili sauce, pickle relish, and tequila in a separate bowl until sauce is evenly combined. Transfer sauce to a saucepan and add meatballs.

  • Simmer meatballs in the sauce over medium-low heat until meatballs are cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute Italian bread crumbs for the cornmeal, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 341mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2015
Loved. YUM. These would be great with the sauce thickened up over rice... or in a sandwich Read More

Most helpful critical review

Jen Krueger
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2016
Just used the sauce with a premade frozen meatball. Although I didn't love the sauce many of our party guests did! Sauce is VERY runny and does not thicken over time--keep this in mind. Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jen Krueger
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2016
Just used the sauce with a premade frozen meatball. Although I didn't love the sauce many of our party guests did! Sauce is VERY runny and does not thicken over time--keep this in mind. Read More
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2015
Loved. YUM. These would be great with the sauce thickened up over rice... or in a sandwich Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022