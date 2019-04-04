Copycat Chipotle® Chicken

Just a small amount of effort for this delicious and healthy meal. You can use this chicken for tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, or fajitas. Just add your favorite toppings such as lettuce, salsa, rice, beans, cheese, or sour cream. Enjoy!
We loved this! My children are huge Chipotle fans and they didn't think I could do it. We had it three nights in a row... I did not have the dried chili peppers, so substituted 1 tsp. ground chipotle chili and 1 tsp. ground ancho chili.
We loved this! My children are huge Chipotle fans and they didn't think I could do it. We had it three nights in a row... I did not have the dried chili peppers, so substituted 1 tsp. ground chipotle chili and 1 tsp. ground ancho chili.
This recipe has great flavor, although I had to improvise on ingredients. Since I didn't feel like running to the store, nor waiting for 10-12 hours for dried peppers to be reconstituted (I wanted this for a same-day dinner), I substituted the ancho and chipotle peppers for 1.5 teaspoons each of chili powder and cayenne pepper, and I substituted the fresh garlic for 4 tablespoons of jarred minced garlic, and I didn't have chicken thighs, so I used breasts. I will definitely make this again!
We love this recipe! My fiance says it tastes just like the restaurant version. Being a long time vegetarian, I have never had Chipotle's chicken, but we split half the marinade for his chicken and I use the other half to braise tofu, and it is wonderful. We've made it several times, and the only step we change is using canned chipotle peppers in adobo, mainly because I forgot to buy dried ones in bulk. We weigh them and it works just fine as a substitution.
This is an amazing recipe! As most others, I did not have the dried chiles on hand so I substituted 1 chile in adobo sauce with about a half teaspoon of the sauce and 1 tsp of ancho chile powder. I let it marinade overnight, browned it in my cast iron, and put it in the oven for 10-15 minutes on 400. Made this into burrito bowls and everyone loved it!
This recipe is awesome! It tastes just like Chipotle... maybe even better! I couldn't find dried chipotle OR ancho chile peppers at the grocery so I purchased the spices accordingly and used 1/2 tsp. for the chipotle and 1 tbsp. for the ancho.
Just like Chipotle®! I blended the marinade in my Vitamix early this morning and let the BLSL thighs marinate all day. We used it to make chicken burrito bowls, and they were SO GOOD! Cilantro lime rice, black beans, THIS CHICKEN, roasted pepper corn salsa, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, shredded romaine, guacamole and sour cream. There were no complaints at the dinner table tonight, just empty plates. Thanks Jewel! You have a winner here!
I loved this recipe! I did not have any of the dried peppers. I substitued 1/2 Tbls. of cayenne pepper and 2 Tbls. of ancho chili powder. I added 2 Tbls. or water and 1 extra Tbls. of olive oil to thin it out just a bit. I also did not have a red onion and substituted a yellow onion. It would be better with red but it turned out just fine. I only marinaded for 1 hour. I can't wait to try this out when I have more time to marinade. I used the chicken in the recipe (Black bean and corn quesadillas) also found on allrecipes. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome!!!!! I used chicken breast cut into strips b/c I was making fajitas and cooked this in a pan on the stove. The marinade mixture is fantastic and gives the chicken wonderful flavor and tenderness w/ a bit of heat. I also didn't have the dried peppers, but I did have the powder, so I used 1 teaspoon of each, as suggested by another reviewer, which worked great (I do plan to try this w/ the dried, whole peppers to see if there is a major difference). The family LOVED, LOVED, LOVED this, which makes it a definite keeper~YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
I had to make a few substitutions but it turned out very tasty. I will be making it again. I could only find chipotle peppers in sarache sauce. I rinsed them and didn't notice a problem. There is a rice recipe on another website based on chipotle, I recommend looking it up.
I was not sure that I could trust this recipe with only six reviews but it was perfect. I did it exactly as the recipe said, but since I was feeding a crowd of hungry girls, I put the chopped finished product into the crock pot to stay warm. I was concerned it would dry out so I threw in some chicken stock from the box to keep it most while in the crock pot. They dove into it like it was gold and all of them loved it. Thank you for posting this great recipe.
I made this recipe today and my kids loved it! It tastes better than the chicken from Chipotle. I am Peruvian and the smell of the chicken when I was barbecuing it reminded me of a Peruvian dish, called anticuchos. I will be making this on a regular basis.
Amazing! I completely forgot to take a picture because of how delicious this was! Everyone loved it and it had just the right touch of spice to it. I did not find the dry chipotle chili peppers so I just used a teaspoon of their powder chipotle chili pepper. Instead of leaving the ancho chili peppers in the water for so long, to soften I let them boil in a pot of water and then removed the seeds. Makes for a shorter process. I will definitely make this again!
I've been looking for a fajita marinade, and this one is excellent. I don't eat at Chipotle, so I can't comment on how similar it is to the restaurant, but as a general fajita marinade, I loved it. I didn't have the dried peppers, so used a tsp of each of Chipotle and ancho Chile powder. Also, I used with skirt steak instead of chicken. Will be making again, and often!
Amazing and sooo easy! I used a chipotle pepper or two in adobo sauce so I didn’t have to wait for the dried pepper to soak. Also going to try this again without the oil and instead sub chicken broth to make it more viscous (cheaper ??) I’m completely obsessed with Chipotle and the closest one to me is 45 mins away so this was perfect!
I did not have the correct type of chili pepper. Used 2 rehydrated California chilies and 2 teaspoons of standard chili powder. It turned out great. I will get the ancho chili powder for next time to get that smoky flavor. I paired this will some black beans and the coconut lime rice recipe from this site and it was outstanding!
Delicious! We boiled the peppers in the morning and marinated all day. Tripled the recipe and vacuum sealed & froze the extra marinade. My boys are huge Chipotle fans and they think I’m an amazing cook now!
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2018
This made for an awesome dinner last night! Like so many others, I used 1 teaspoon each of ancho and chipotle peppers. Perfect combination of flavors. This sauce will be used on a variety of meats! Thanks so much, Jewels!!
I did exactly s the recipe says, but maybe went light on the slat and that was a big error. The smell (exactly like being in a Chipotle) and texture were outstanding. The family "liked it", but I did not see that expression of "wow, this is really good". Next time I will ensure I have the correct amount of salt or will add some more and update the review. As far as the review saying it is too hot, not a single complaint from my family of 5.
My family loved it! We frequent Chipotle so this was definitely a win. My first time with chicken thighs. To be honest they weren’t bad but I really think I’d rather the breasts! It’s in our family rotation.
My family loved it, like most people. I couldn't find dried chipotle peppers. So I got the one in adobo sauce. I think I was a little heavy ended, so I will try again with less is more on my mind. It was still great and everyone loved it!!! Thank you for the recipe.
Amazing and hard to tell the difference from the actual. The kids eat from there often and they all were shocked how close it is. I’ve taken on vacations with friends and there were rave reviews from all. I keep some in the freezer too for quick and easy weeknight meals. We love it!
The only change I made was using ancho chile powder instead of a regular pepper, otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Due to time constraints I only marinated for 6 hours, but still turned out amazing. Even the picky eaters in my family loved. Made a "Chipotle" bar and let everyone make their own bowl. Will definitely make again and will double the recipe.
My family LOVES this recipe! I don’t, however, love making it simply because it’s such a long process. To remedy this, I make a quadruple batch of the marinade and freeze the extra so that it’s ready to go in a snap!
Delicious! I made it exactly as listed and grilled the chicken. Wouldn't change a thing. The recipe makes a lot of marinade and you really just need to use enough to coat all the chicken thoroughly. Otherwise you'll be wiping quite a bit off before grilling it, in my experience.
I made this recipe using chicken breast because it's what I had on hand. It was delicious!! I paired it with Jasmine rice (found on this site) and it was a wonderful meal. The flavor was spectacular. I thought that the heat was going to be to much for my kids, but they also loved it.
I made this last night and it was AWESOME. Since I didn't have dried chipotle or ancho chile peppers, I used ground Ancho Chiles and ground Black & Red Chipotle Chiles from Savory Spice Shop, which I had on hand. I used 4 tsp of each. I also used Avacado Oil and increased it to make more of a marinade that was easier to coat the chicken. My husband loved it and said no changes were necessary! Thank you so much for sharing!
Outstanding recipe which will be used frequently in our home! I used 3 canned chipotle chiles instead of the dried chilis. This recipe may be even better than what is sold at Chipolte Mexican grill by my standard and it freezes and reheats for later meals perfectly.
I didn't think it was exactly a copycat recipe but holy it is good. I made a bunch and kept it in the fridge for the family to eat. They found ways to eat it that I hadn't thought of. Make sure you get the correct ingredients.
Too spicy for kids for sure. After I rinsed off the chicken with water, they were able to eat it, but still said it was spicy. Next time I’ll try it with half the pepper and see how it turns out. I may also wipe the marinade off the chicken a little more before grilling.
Everyone loved the chicken! Especially my husband and that says alot because he's very picky. The only thing I changed was I added a chipotle pepper that's in adobo sauce bc that's all I had. This will be my go to recipe for chicken when I make tacos and burrito bowls.
So delicious! I didn't have red onion so I added 2 full scallions instead, plus some fresh cilantro. Also didn't have the peppers so I added a few small peppers from my garden, plus a couple strips of roasted red peppers and a teaspoon of chili powder. Marinated the chicken for about 8 hours then threw them on the grill. Chopped em up and served them with rice and beans with elote. Will definitely be making this again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.