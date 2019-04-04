Copycat Chipotle® Chicken

Just a small amount of effort for this delicious and healthy meal. You can use this chicken for tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, or fajitas. Just add your favorite toppings such as lettuce, salsa, rice, beans, cheese, or sour cream. Enjoy!

Recipe by RainbowJewels

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
18 hrs
total:
18 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chipotle chile pepper and ancho chile pepper in a bowl; pour in water. Cover bowl and let sit until peppers are softened, at least 10 to 12 hours. Drain water and remove seeds from peppers.

  • Blend chile peppers, red onion, garlic, sea salt, cumin, oregano, and black pepper in a blender until a coarse paste forms; add olive oil and blend until marinade is smooth.

  • Pound chicken thighs flat with a meat mallet and trim excess skin. Place chicken in a resealable plastic bag and add marinade. Turn chicken several times to coat. Seal bag and marinate at least 8 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill with top and bottom plates for medium-high heat. Remove chicken from bag and discard marinade.

  • Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 5 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Cut into strips.

Cook's Note:

If you do not have an indoor electric grill, wrap a paver brick in aluminum foil and place on top of chicken to keep flat during grilling on outdoor grill.

Soak chile peppers in chicken broth instead of water, if desired.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 88.3mg; sodium 526.1mg. Full Nutrition
