Chef Filip's Sourbread

Way confusing directions compared to how to really get the starter going. Don't go and cover tightly -- I leave it uncovered for hours, stirring every hour or two as I just remember. Covering hides the good yeasts from growing in the bread starter! Also, go ahead and use just 1/2 c flour etc to start from. You know, scale it down. I did that as this is a huge starter!! And, covering is for at night -- I lay a piece of plastic wrap, not sealed, on top.Keeps it from drying out or pets getting into it :-) Mine is uncovered during the days until it naturally gets foamy (sign of good yeasts in it). Then I cover it lightly. Once it gets nice and foamy, you are ready to make bread. If you refrigerate once it gets bubbly, you need to feed every 5 days or so unless you like it very, very sour. Keep it covered at that point, too. The recipe for the bread is pretty good, I just found it rather salty. oh, and for those struggling to find the malt -- you really can skip it and just use the honey ( in just the first mix -- not needed after it). I used this recipe to experiment and have made regular starter from just room temp (boiled) water and wheat flour. You can even really start with just a tbsp of water and a slightly heaped tbsp of flour -- that is it. In the old days/pioneer days, they just used what they had. Relax and make this fun instead of filling your fridge with starter!! Once you get the starter, you can make pancakes based on the starter, waffles,....The fun just begins

