Baked Cajun Swai Fillets

Rating: 3.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A nice, delicate, tender fish fillet with a slight kick! Serve with broccoli almodine rice or assorted veggies!

By Pirate of Fire

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 fillets
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange swai fish in a nonstick baking dish; season with Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper. Layer banana peppers, habanero peppers, and thyme leaves on top of each fish fillet. Place 1 piece butter on top of each fish fillet. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 114.3mg; sodium 148.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2015
Made as written except that I could not find habanero peppers and had to substitute with Serrano's which ended up being a good thing. I think habanero would have been too hot and masked the other great flavors and that is the only reason I gave 4 instead of 5 stars. This dish is super simple and flavorful and I will make again when my banana peppers from the garden are ready. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Kelly Kindle Cheney
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2015
I can't eat habs so used jalapeno instead. The spices coupled with the hot pepper totally overwhelmed this delicate fish in my opinion. Perhaps just with banana peppers for me? If you LOVE hot you may like this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2015
Made as written except that I could not find habanero peppers and had to substitute with Serrano's which ended up being a good thing. I think habanero would have been too hot and masked the other great flavors and that is the only reason I gave 4 instead of 5 stars. This dish is super simple and flavorful and I will make again when my banana peppers from the garden are ready. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kelly Kindle Cheney
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2015
I can't eat habs so used jalapeno instead. The spices coupled with the hot pepper totally overwhelmed this delicate fish in my opinion. Perhaps just with banana peppers for me? If you LOVE hot you may like this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
jcb
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2015
I left out habernero peppers. This is great and will be on my table often. Best fish since i stopped frying 2 years ago and i tried alot of fish recipes. Thanks for sharing. 1 more awesome to you. Read More
Advertisement
Jaime
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2016
I liked it. I used the idea for Salmon and went easy on the habernero.. but it was Yum... Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022