Baked Cajun Swai Fillets
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 307.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 25g 50 %
carbohydrates: 1.3g
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 22.1g 34 %
saturated fat: 9.6g 48 %
cholesterol: 114.3mg 38 %
vitamin a iu: 550.6IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 8.2mg 63 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 16.2mg 27 %
folate: 15.1mcg 4 %
calcium: 20.2mg 2 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 38.7mg 14 %
potassium: 480mg 13 %
sodium: 148.2mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 57 %
calories from fat: 199.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved