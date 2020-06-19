Egg-Free and Milk-Free Baked Oatmeal

A milk-free variation of baked oatmeal with no eggs. Great if you do not keep eggs around or are looking for a vegan version of this classic. It's also not too sweet, with less than 1 cup sugar total.

Recipe by tash

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
1 pie pan
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Lightly grease a pie pan.

  • Beat applesauce and white sugar together in a bowl. Add oats, soy milk, 1 tablespoon plus 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, vegetable oil, and sea salt; mix well. Fold raisins into oat mixture.

  • Pour oat mixture into the prepared pie pan; top with brown sugar and cinnamon. Refrigerate for 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until oatmeal is firm, 35 to 50 minutes.

Substitute rice milk or almond milk for the soy milk, if desired. Any dried fruit can be used in place of the raisins.

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 73.5g; fat 4.2g; sodium 436.8mg. Full Nutrition
