Baked Cranberry Oatmeal

This is great as is, and with changes. I make this at least once a month, but have adapted it to my preferences. I used 1 cup of milk instead of 1 and 1/2, and I don't add any sugar. In addition to what's listed here, I add 1/4 cup steel cut oats, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, and 1/3 cup shredded coconut. If I have carrots on hand I shred some and add that as well, it reminds me of carrot cake when I do this. I also don't measure the chopped apple, i just chop one up and use it all. This is a great recipe, but don't be afraid to customize to your preference.
This was an amazing breakfast dish! My husband and all three kids devoured it. I used AlmondCoconut milk instead of cow's milk making it dairy free. I also used pecans instead of walnuts. I love the fact that it doesn't call for eggs. To get in our omega-3, I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of ground flax-chia seed blend. Also, I found this recipe is not overly sweet. It has the perfect amount of sugar for our taste. This will become part of our regular meal rotation. Fantastic!
Great flavor. I poured it into a muffin tin with cupcake papers.
We really enjoyed this because it was not too sweet. Perfect blend of spices. I subbed pecans for the walnuts because that is all I had. In the future I will add two beaten eggs to up the protein. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent. I didn't have cranberries, so added mixed frozen berries and added a little brown sugar on top to caramelize in the oven. We really enjoyed it -- even my wife who won't normally consider oatmeal for breakfast.
Loved it! I quadrupled it because I have a 17yo son and 3 childcare toddlers who love oatmeal. Put it into a 9x13" pan and baked it for 1 hour 15 minutes. I used raisins for dried cranberries and chopped almonds for walnuts because that's what I had. Otherwise followed the directions. I added a dollop of vanilla yogurt on top but I think it tasted excellent as is. Thank you so much for a great recipe.
This is SO GOOD! I added a couple tablespoons of butter to the milk mixture plumped up the cranberries with orange juice and used toasted pecans.
We loved this as written, but I can see from other reviews how easy it would be to adjust to what I have on hand. We ate this with Greek yogurt on top. A nice warm, delicious breakfast!
Not having all the ingredients called for, I used Almond milk, crushed almonds, pumpkin spice, less brown sugar and doubled the measurements. Served with whip cream. Delicious!