Baked Cranberry Oatmeal

Rating: 4.55 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Yummy baked oatmeal with apples, walnuts, and dried cranberries. A perfect way to spice up your plain old oatmeal breakfast.

By SHANTILLIE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Bring milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to a boil in a saucepan; remove from heat. Combine oats, apples, dried cranberries, and walnuts in a bowl; transfer to the prepared baking dish. Pour milk mixture over oat mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 7.3mg; sodium 42.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Reviews:
ms.krstn
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2018
This is great as is, and with changes. I make this at least once a month, but have adapted it to my preferences. I used 1 cup of milk instead of 1 and 1/2, and I don't add any sugar. In addition to what's listed here, I add 1/4 cup steel cut oats, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, and 1/3 cup shredded coconut. If I have carrots on hand I shred some and add that as well, it reminds me of carrot cake when I do this. I also don't measure the chopped apple, i just chop one up and use it all. This is a great recipe, but don't be afraid to customize to your preference. Read More
Helpful
(10)
sjaquez
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2016
This was an amazing breakfast dish! My husband and all three kids devoured it. I used AlmondCoconut milk instead of cow's milk making it dairy free. I also used pecans instead of walnuts. I love the fact that it doesn't call for eggs. To get in our omega-3, I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of ground flax-chia seed blend. Also, I found this recipe is not overly sweet. It has the perfect amount of sugar for our taste. This will become part of our regular meal rotation. Fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Tara Martin
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2016
Great flavor. I poured it into a muffin tin with cupcake papers. Read More
Helpful
(4)
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2015
We really enjoyed this because it was not too sweet. Perfect blend of spices. I subbed pecans for the walnuts because that is all I had. In the future I will add two beaten eggs to up the protein. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
John Pasternak
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2016
Excellent. I didn't have cranberries, so added mixed frozen berries and added a little brown sugar on top to caramelize in the oven. We really enjoyed it -- even my wife who won't normally consider oatmeal for breakfast. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lynda Nelson
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2016
Loved it! I quadrupled it because I have a 17yo son and 3 childcare toddlers who love oatmeal. Put it into a 9x13" pan and baked it for 1 hour 15 minutes. I used raisins for dried cranberries and chopped almonds for walnuts because that's what I had. Otherwise followed the directions. I added a dollop of vanilla yogurt on top but I think it tasted excellent as is. Thank you so much for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mayhemma
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2017
This is SO GOOD! I added a couple tablespoons of butter to the milk mixture plumped up the cranberries with orange juice and used toasted pecans. Read More
Helpful
(1)
KJS
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2020
We loved this as written, but I can see from other reviews how easy it would be to adjust to what I have on hand. We ate this with Greek yogurt on top. A nice warm, delicious breakfast! Read More
Helpful
(1)
AnneMarie Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2020
Not having all the ingredients called for, I used Almond milk, crushed almonds, pumpkin spice, less brown sugar and doubled the measurements. Served with whip cream. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
BrendaC
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2020
Not my favourite. Read More
