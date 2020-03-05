Berry Baked Oatmeal

Rating: 4.83 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This baked oatmeal is a healthy way to start your day. The oat bran and chia seeds add protein and fiber to keep you full to lunch time.

By PINKFIREBALL21

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray an 8x8-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, oat bran, chia seeds, baking powder, cinnamon, orange peel, and salt together in a bowl. Whisk milk, eggs, honey, butter, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl.

  • Layer strawberries into the prepared baking dish; top with oat mixture. Pour milk mixture over oat mixture and top with blueberries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and set, 23 to 28 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 76.1mg; sodium 262.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2015
The layer of strawberries on the bottom not only adds some sweetness, it keeps the oatmeal moist. I didn't have any dried orange peel, so I just added orange zest to the oat mixture. I think vanilla/almond milk would make this even tastier, and I even had some in the fridge (darn it!). This had just the right amount of sweetness for me, and the juicy blueberries just pop in your mouth. A great, tasty breakfast and a filling one, too. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Salina Amey
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2020
This is an excellent recipe. I added raw pumpkin seeds and raw sunflower seeds for added nutrition, and they both add to flavor, texture, and visual appeal. Store in refrigerator. I slice a piece in half, slather with butter, and reheat in the microwave. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tami
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2016
We absolutely loved this breakfast! I put it together last night and took it out of the refrigerator this morning while the oven was heating. I didn't have strawberries so used blueberries both on the bottom and top. It did need to cook the full 28 minutes. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lauraine Dube'
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2016
Very good choice for breakfast. This will keep well for a few days. I mix the fruit right into the oatmeal and it stays moist and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Shirin
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2021
Great recipe! I added a banana to the strawberries and substituted mulberries for blueberries, as I have a mulberry tree and ran out of blueberries. I also used my almond milk instead of milk. It really is like you're having dessert for breakfast but without being too sweet. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Janice Bald
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2019
Very good with just blueberries and substituted flax seed for the oat bran yummy Read More
Michelle Morse-Wendt
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2016
might be worth another shot. needs to cook way longer. maybe a little less milk and more vanilla? maybe the oat bran is really important too. Read More
Rhonda Atkins
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2021
Great recipe, I did not wisk my eggs enough before adding to the milk and the eggs settled to the bottom, it is still a good recipe. Next time I will really beat the eggs so I don't run into the same issue. But agree with other responses this takes WAY more time in the oven. Read More
TABLESPOON
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2021
Made for Christmas brunch - excellent. Not too sweet and easy to make. Will make it again. Read More
