Berry Baked Oatmeal

The layer of strawberries on the bottom not only adds some sweetness, it keeps the oatmeal moist. I didn't have any dried orange peel, so I just added orange zest to the oat mixture. I think vanilla/almond milk would make this even tastier, and I even had some in the fridge (darn it!). This had just the right amount of sweetness for me, and the juicy blueberries just pop in your mouth. A great, tasty breakfast and a filling one, too. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This is an excellent recipe. I added raw pumpkin seeds and raw sunflower seeds for added nutrition, and they both add to flavor, texture, and visual appeal. Store in refrigerator. I slice a piece in half, slather with butter, and reheat in the microwave. Delicious!
We absolutely loved this breakfast! I put it together last night and took it out of the refrigerator this morning while the oven was heating. I didn't have strawberries so used blueberries both on the bottom and top. It did need to cook the full 28 minutes. Delicious!
Very good choice for breakfast. This will keep well for a few days. I mix the fruit right into the oatmeal and it stays moist and tasty.
Great recipe! I added a banana to the strawberries and substituted mulberries for blueberries, as I have a mulberry tree and ran out of blueberries. I also used my almond milk instead of milk. It really is like you're having dessert for breakfast but without being too sweet. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good with just blueberries and substituted flax seed for the oat bran yummy
might be worth another shot. needs to cook way longer. maybe a little less milk and more vanilla? maybe the oat bran is really important too.
Great recipe, I did not wisk my eggs enough before adding to the milk and the eggs settled to the bottom, it is still a good recipe. Next time I will really beat the eggs so I don't run into the same issue. But agree with other responses this takes WAY more time in the oven.
Made for Christmas brunch - excellent. Not too sweet and easy to make. Will make it again.