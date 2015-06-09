Healthy Black Bean Brownies

Rating: 2.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Here are some amazing brownies. Delicious is the only word to describe them. And the best part they are sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan and they are filled with black beans. Yes, black beans make these brownies moist and delicious. Try them today.

By My Healthy Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Blend black beans in a blender until smooth. Add bananas and vanilla extract; blend until smooth. Gradually add dates, a few at a time, and blend until evenly incorporated.

  • Whisk oat flour, cocoa powder, flax seed, baking powder, and baking soda together in a bowl. Beat bean mixture into flour mixture on low to medium speed until batter is well blended; fold in walnuts. Spoon batter into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges of brownies begin to pull away from sides of dish, about 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 7.7g; sodium 192mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Evelyn
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2019
Brownies came out very good and large amount. gooy even when cooled but firmer - the next day after sitting in fridge. I added coconut cream to make it smooth and add moisture since I used date sugar granulated (didn't have dates in the house). Also used cooked from scratch mixed beans because I already had them. Bananas were frozen but didn't make a difference. The beans vanilla date sugar and banana combo tasted great on it's own. Neighbor who sampled the brownies couldn't tell the base ingredient is mixed beans. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Heather Garrison Bingham
Rating: 1 stars
06/27/2017
Not sweet at all and has no taste of chocolate. Tastes kind of like unsweet banana bread. Read More
Helpful
(2)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Heather Garrison Bingham
Rating: 1 stars
06/27/2017
Not sweet at all and has no taste of chocolate. Tastes kind of like unsweet banana bread. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Evelyn
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2019
Brownies came out very good and large amount. gooy even when cooled but firmer - the next day after sitting in fridge. I added coconut cream to make it smooth and add moisture since I used date sugar granulated (didn't have dates in the house). Also used cooked from scratch mixed beans because I already had them. Bananas were frozen but didn't make a difference. The beans vanilla date sugar and banana combo tasted great on it's own. Neighbor who sampled the brownies couldn't tell the base ingredient is mixed beans. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022