Healthy Black Bean Brownies
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 199.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.6g 11 %
carbohydrates: 31.9g 10 %
dietary fiber: 6.3g 25 %
sugars: 15.9g
fat: 7.7g 12 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 14.1IU
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 1.6mg 3 %
folate: 18.4mcg 5 %
calcium: 73.3mg 7 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 49.3mg 18 %
potassium: 394.3mg 11 %
sodium: 192mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 69.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved