Walnut Date Balls

Love these as a snack or dessert! There's no added sugar. You can press them into a 9x9-inch pan and cut into bars, if you prefer.

By Katyadan

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 date balls
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Process walnuts, dates, coconut, sesame oil, sea salt, and vanilla extract together in a food processor until combined. Roll date mixture into bite-size balls; refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 13.8g; sodium 165.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

LCC6507
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2016
This was a great option to make for our vegan neighbors rather than the holiday cookies I make for everyone else. I wasn't sure about the sesame oil but they're really good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
lisasportraits
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2018
I've made it twice, they were so good. I lowered the salt and decided I liked it better with the listed amount. I'm a Weight Watcher and they are 6 points, sadly. But, I'm pre-diabetic and the sweet from the dates along with the nuts isn't as bad as a lot of desserts. Read More
Helpful
(1)
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2016
At first I thought there was too much salt but after eating on these little beauties for a couple days they are growing on me and the salt flavor is diminishing. Used half the amount of sesame oil as well which I recommend if you are sensitive to it. Yummy little snack! Read More
Helpful
(1)
LCC6507
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2016
This was a great option to make for our vegan neighbors rather than the holiday cookies I make for everyone else. I wasn't sure about the sesame oil but they're really good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Carla White
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2020
Love em just the way they are Read More
KJ Hamilton
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2017
I made this recipe with coconut oil instead of sesame oil. I don t like the flavour of sesame. I keep them in the freezer in a ziplock instead of the fridge. Good healthy snack. Read More
Frances
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2019
Loved these. Easy to make, can be made ahead of time. We made so many we took them to a pot luck the next evening and we think they were actually better the next day. Read More
cpwoolley
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2020
These were delicious! Like others, I did not use sesame oil; substituted almond butter and they were perfect. You can also roll in cocoa powder if you want a bit of variety. Will definitely make again! Read More
LizM
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2020
Awesome! I substituted coconut oil for sesame oil as suggested. I'm going to have to freeze some of these so I don't eat them all right away. Read More
pitathispitathat
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2017
These are yummy but we didn't care for the sesame oil as it is a really strong taste. Next time I think I'll leave this out or susti Read More
