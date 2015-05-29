Walnut Date Balls

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars I've made it twice, they were so good. I lowered the salt and decided I liked it better with the listed amount. I'm a Weight Watcher and they are 6 points, sadly. But, I'm pre-diabetic and the sweet from the dates along with the nuts isn't as bad as a lot of desserts. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars At first I thought there was too much salt but after eating on these little beauties for a couple days they are growing on me and the salt flavor is diminishing. Used half the amount of sesame oil as well which I recommend if you are sensitive to it. Yummy little snack! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great option to make for our vegan neighbors rather than the holiday cookies I make for everyone else. I wasn't sure about the sesame oil but they're really good. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Love em just the way they are

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe with coconut oil instead of sesame oil. I don t like the flavour of sesame. I keep them in the freezer in a ziplock instead of the fridge. Good healthy snack.

Rating: 5 stars Loved these. Easy to make, can be made ahead of time. We made so many we took them to a pot luck the next evening and we think they were actually better the next day.

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious! Like others, I did not use sesame oil; substituted almond butter and they were perfect. You can also roll in cocoa powder if you want a bit of variety. Will definitely make again!

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! I substituted coconut oil for sesame oil as suggested. I'm going to have to freeze some of these so I don't eat them all right away.