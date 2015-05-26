Fiesta-Ready Easy Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 3.91 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy creamy chicken enchiladas are sure to be a family favorite.

Reynolds Kitchens(R)

15 mins
15 mins
6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large baking pan with Reynolds Wrap® 18-inch Wide Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil. Grease or spray foil to prevent sticking. Combine chicken and soup with half of sour cream, cheese and cilantro.

  • Spoon 1/4 cup chicken mixture down center of each tortilla roll up. Place, seam sides down, in foil lined pan. Top with salsa and remaining cheese. Cover with foil.

  • Bake 15 minutes remove foil. Continue baking 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with cilantro and sour cream.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

For an easy way to prevent sticking with all your stickiest foods, use Reynolds Wrap(R) NonStick Foil to line your pans.

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 1361.3mg. Full Nutrition
April White
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2018
My whole family loved this recipe. I did make a few adjustments. I cooked strips of 3 fresh chicken breasts in a skillet, generously seasoned with cumin, chili powder, salt and lime juice. Adjust those to your preference. Pretty well followed the rest of the recipe as it is. The juice from the chicken made the recipe extra saucy. I had a whole 9x14 pan full of enchiladas and only 2 were left. Sooo good as leftovers too! Read More
Helpful
(6)
msferstead
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2016
The family loves this. I cooked 3 chicken breasts in the soup in the crockpot for tenderness and added my own seasonings. I used cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Salsa only on some. Still really good. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kimberly Hufstetler
Rating: 3 stars
05/05/2020
it was alright. taste alot like the soup. Read More
Helpful
(1)
cupcakez82
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2018
This was pretty good. It was a little bland and I also sauted the onions with the chicken. I also cooked it for 30 minutes. next time I will add some salt and pepper for a little more flavoring. Overall this was good. The kids loved it Read More
Helpful
(1)
TABS4JMS
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2017
Was very easy....I made it with a bit more chicken so the enchiladas were nice and full....so I also had to increase soup and sour cream...but so good Read More
khelser
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2020
This was easy and delicious. I sauteed some sweet onions to the chicken mixture and substitute salsa verde for the regular salsa and added two dashes of cayenne pepper for some kick. My family loved it. I used about one cup of Mexican mix cheese for the inside and to top with. The recipe's timing in the oven was perfect. Will definitely make again. Read More
Roxy
Rating: 3 stars
05/05/2020
It was a big hit but had to have modifications. If you take time to watch the video which I did after I started I realized that other vegetables were also left off. That seemed a little annoying. I added a chopped onion and cooked it with the chicken and seasoned it with chili powder cumin and salt. With that and going on with the rest of he recipe it was very good. Without the changes it would be quite bland. Read More
