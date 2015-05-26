Fiesta-Ready Easy Chicken Enchiladas

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars Okay I don't usually make things that I actually like. I always feel like something is missing or I didn't make it as good as my mom would have. But this was actually delicious. It blew me away and even my almost-chef boyfriend thought they were good. I'm so happy about this recipe because it was actually good and cheap and he came home to a great meal. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars This was okay but wasn't very flavorful in my opinion. I added half of an onion (chopped and cooked with the chicken) as well as chili powder and that made a big difference the second time I made these. It was much better in my opinion Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loved this recipe. I did make a few adjustments. I cooked strips of 3 fresh chicken breasts in a skillet, generously seasoned with cumin, chili powder, salt and lime juice. Adjust those to your preference. Pretty well followed the rest of the recipe as it is. The juice from the chicken made the recipe extra saucy. I had a whole 9x14 pan full of enchiladas and only 2 were left. Sooo good as leftovers too! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars The family loves this. I cooked 3 chicken breasts in the soup in the crockpot for tenderness and added my own seasonings. I used cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Salsa only on some. Still really good. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars it was alright. taste alot like the soup. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. It was a little bland and I also sauted the onions with the chicken. I also cooked it for 30 minutes. next time I will add some salt and pepper for a little more flavoring. Overall this was good. The kids loved it Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Was very easy....I made it with a bit more chicken so the enchiladas were nice and full....so I also had to increase soup and sour cream...but so good

Rating: 5 stars This was easy and delicious. I sauteed some sweet onions to the chicken mixture and substitute salsa verde for the regular salsa and added two dashes of cayenne pepper for some kick. My family loved it. I used about one cup of Mexican mix cheese for the inside and to top with. The recipe's timing in the oven was perfect. Will definitely make again.