Home-Style Chicken Piccata

Boneless skinless chicken breasts that are deceptively simple. Easy and tasty. Perfect quick chicken dinner served with buttered noodles and string beans. This is a kid- and family-favorite.

Recipe by SANDY331

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk flour, garlic powder, and paprika together in a bowl. Beat egg in a separate bowl. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.

  • Dip chicken in egg until coated. Dredge chicken through flour mixture until evenly coated, shaking off excess.

  • Fry chicken in the melted butter until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Add chicken broth to skillet, cover, and cook until chicken is not longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes. Squeeze lemon over chicken.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 388mg. Full Nutrition
