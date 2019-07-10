Home-Style Chicken Piccata

When I saw the recipe called for paprika I almost did not make this... It just sounded awkward. Regardless, I plunged ahead and made it anyways. I'm glad I did it was so simple and it was delicious! No changes at all!
When I saw the recipe called for paprika I almost did not make this... It just sounded awkward. Regardless, I plunged ahead and made it anyways. I'm glad I did it was so simple and it was delicious! No changes at all!
I usually cook my chicken this way because it always comes out moist and juicy! This is an easy weeknight dinner and pretty quick too! The only change I sometimes make is to make a sauce to pour over the chicken (which is especially great to pour over sides like mashed potatoes or vegetables. When I remove the chicken, I deglaze the pan with some extra chicken broth and add the lemon juice to the sauce. Sometimes I will also add a little white wine or extra butter to it. Then I turn up the heat and let it reduce a bit (and add a small amount of cornstarch if needed). And once the sauce is thick, I pour it over all the cooked chicken and any sides. It adds extra flavor to the dish.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2021
This is a pretty good chicken dish, but I wouldn't actually call it a piccata without the use of capers. I would add some more flavoring to the sauce (better than bouillon or a little wine) before reducing the sauce. I would maybe make this again.
Made exactly as directed and it's really good! I make sandwiches out of it for my 3 y.o. and 10 y.o. picky eaters before I add lemon juice and capers to the remainder for the hubs and me. Easy and delicious!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.