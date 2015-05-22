Kickin' Chicken Marinade

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Not as hot as you think, just as spicy as you like! This makes enough for 8 chicken breasts.

By SHELDAWG

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix Italian dressing, hot pepper sauce, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 2g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 779.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2015
Delicious! I used this as a marinade for chicken to make chicken salads with and marinated the chicken overnight...perfect! Not too spicy but just enough to make the flavor pop...a definite keeper YUM! thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
09/17/2019
11.9.16... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/244124/kickin-chicken-marinade/... If I'd made a better Italian dressing I might like this better. It wasn't spicy at all. Maybe zesty dressing would help with that. K 17 liked it; E 19 went back for seconds. Ohhhh I did change a bit; but not the marinade. I coated i4 blsl breast halves with 1/2c plain breadcrumbs mixed with 1/2t cayenne & 1/2t salt. so yes the coating was a bit spicy but the chicken itself wasn't. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2015
Delicious! I used this as a marinade for chicken to make chicken salads with and marinated the chicken overnight...perfect! Not too spicy but just enough to make the flavor pop...a definite keeper YUM! thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
SHELDAWG
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2015
Works fantastic on either skin on or skinless. Read More
Helpful
(1)
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
09/17/2019
11.9.16... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/244124/kickin-chicken-marinade/... If I'd made a better Italian dressing I might like this better. It wasn't spicy at all. Maybe zesty dressing would help with that. K 17 liked it; E 19 went back for seconds. Ohhhh I did change a bit; but not the marinade. I coated i4 blsl breast halves with 1/2c plain breadcrumbs mixed with 1/2t cayenne & 1/2t salt. so yes the coating was a bit spicy but the chicken itself wasn't. Read More
Advertisement
ChefMarkie
Rating: 3 stars
07/13/2018
Basic but always good to have a quick "go to" recipe. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022