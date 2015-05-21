Spicy Buffalo Chicken Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 389.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 19g 38 %
carbohydrates: 14.1g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 1.7g
fat: 29.3g 45 %
saturated fat: 14.8g 74 %
cholesterol: 99.2mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 858.8IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 7.6mg 59 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 14mg 23 %
folate: 10.3mcg 3 %
calcium: 72.4mg 7 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 15.2mg 5 %
potassium: 186.6mg 5 %
sodium: 1206.4mg 48 %
calories from fat: 264
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
