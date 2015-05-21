Spicy Buffalo Chicken Bake

This easy-to-make appetizer has all the flavor of hot and spicy Buffalo wings in a delicious dip.

By Better Than Bouillon

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Add the cream cheese, milk, wing sauce, and chicken base to a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir to incorporate. Add the chicken and mix well.

  • Spread the chicken mixture into an 11x7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the chicken with the cracker crumbs. Place the baking dish directly into the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the cracker crumbs are golden brown.

  • Carefully remove the baking dish from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Serve immediately with crackers or vegetables.

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 99.2mg; sodium 1206.4mg. Full Nutrition
