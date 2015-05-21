French Onion Bruschetta
If you like French Onion soup you'll love this easy-to-make French Onion Bruschetta!
If you like French Onion soup you'll love this easy-to-make French Onion Bruschetta!
I used Cooking White Wine because that's all I had and it was very good. What would have taken it over the top would be one of the wines listed in the ingredients. I know I've seen Cooking Sherry and Cooking Marsala in the past which could be used if you don't drink wine. It netted 12 servings for me. I wouldn't hesitate to make this again.Read More
I used Cooking White Wine because that's all I had and it was very good. What would have taken it over the top would be one of the wines listed in the ingredients. I know I've seen Cooking Sherry and Cooking Marsala in the past which could be used if you don't drink wine. It netted 12 servings for me. I wouldn't hesitate to make this again.
delicious, easy, what could be better
Made according to recipe. Great and will make again.
Even with chicken boullion, it was excellent. It tasted just like the soup and was really easy to make.
WOW!
Big hit
so easy and so good. No changes.
Love it! Easy to prepare. Tasty and very delicious. I made it for our wine tasting party and it was a winner!
yum!
Everyone loved it. The recipe called for 3 onions. In the directions, however, it said 2 cups of onions, so I got a little confused!
Delicious and easy to make.