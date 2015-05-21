Sweet Bourbon Bronzing Butter
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 124
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.5g 1 %
carbohydrates: 28.2g 9 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 26.8g
fat: 1.2g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.6g 3 %
cholesterol: 2.7mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 32IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 0.3mcg
calcium: 25mg 3 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 3.4mg 1 %
potassium: 44.2mg 1 %
sodium: 270.6mg 11 %
calories from fat: 10.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.