Sweet Bourbon Bronzing Butter

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Give your favorite grilled meats and vegetables a deliciously savory taste with this easy-to-make sweet bourbon bronzing butter.

By Better Than Bouillon

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
8 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix all ingredients together in a small saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Bring to a boil and allow boiling for 1 to 2 minutes, and then remove from heat. Divide the bronzing butter (half for basting and half for serving).

  • To grill chicken: Place the chicken (or other meat or vegetable of choice) directly onto grill, skin side down, and cook for 10 minutes. Flip the chicken and begin basting with half of the Sweet Bourbon Bronzing Butter, continue grilling the chicken for an additional 10 minutes. Grill until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. Remove the chicken from the grill and serve with the remaining bronzing butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 270.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022