Knefla Soup II

This is a German recipe from my grandmother.

Recipe by Terri

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, egg, 1/2 cup water and salt to form a dough. Cut into thin strips or small pieces.

  • Bring a large pot of water to boil. Stir in dough, potatoes and onion. Cook 20 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Drain.

  • While pasta and potatoes are cooking, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Save drippings.

  • Return pasta and potato mixture to large pot over medium-low heat, and combine with bacon, a teaspoon of bacon grease, milk, cream and salt and pepper. Adjust bacon grease to taste and milk or cream to cover. Simmer 20 minutes, without boiling. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 90.6mg; sodium 296.7mg. Full Nutrition
