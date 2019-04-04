Knefla Soup II
This is a German recipe from my grandmother.
If you run marathons or have hard workouts, this dish will provide a tasteful source of energy with reserve power.
This is a variation of my german great grandmother's soup. While tasty, I still prefer the family version I grew up with. Instead of bacon (and the grease) we use real butter to taste and we also add celery to the soup. The spaetzle or dumpling dough we make just calls for egg and flour. I didn't add the water the recipe called for as other reviewers had mentioned problems with the dough being too runny. Thank you for sharing, I enjoyed trying this recipe
Tasty, but the dough for the noodles needs less water. Start with half as much and work your way up from there.
My Grandmother use to make this...love this recipe, My Grandmother never drained all the water off of the potatoes...and I didn't either. gives it added flavor. I made this for a gathering and my family and friends couldn't get over how good this is...AWESOME comfort food
I love this soup! It reminds me of the soup my german grandma used to make and it is soooo yummy! Definitely a winner!
Easy recipe. You may have to add extra flour to get the right dough consistency, but great taste and easy to do. Even better the next day.
This was a most AWESOME soup...filling and tasty to the very last drop...thanks
Love this soup!! Reminds me of my days I spent in Fargo N.D. They are big on this soup there. Hearty hot and satisfying.
This is as good as it gets :-) I skipped the noodle making and used egg noodles
