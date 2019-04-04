Jordanna's Turkey Wild Rice Soup
You can use long grain white rice for all or part of the wild rice, but reduce simmering time to 20 to 30 minutes.
This is the best soup I've made to date! I will make it every time I have leftover turkey. Here is my two cents. I wanted to include a few more veggies for color and taste. Along with the green onion I chopped some leek, carrot, and shallot. Instead of adding to the broth, I cooked in 1 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. olive oil adding some garlic at this point. After veggies were softened I added a large can of chicken broth which ends up being more than the recipe calls for but it works. For the rice I used 1 package of Uncle Ben's Wild Rice. I cut the amount of butter and flour to 1/4 cup of each and then added 1/2 c. half and half, 1/2 c. lowfat milk, the poultry seasoning, and the seasoning packet from the Uncle Ben's Rice. I omitted the salt and pepper. There is plenty of salt in the broth and the seasoning mix. Also, I did not use bacon but put some bacon bits on the side so the kids could sprinkle them on. Making these changes cuts quite a bit of the fat. Adding the seasoning packet gives it a great flavor. Trust me it was fantastic.Read More
I had to majorally tweek this to get it to work for me. First, I just used 6 cups of chicken broth, but I probably should have used more. I started with 2 tbsp olive oil and sautéed 1 tbsp minced garlic, then added diced celery and carrots. After cooking for 5 minutes I added about 3 cups of chopped potato. To this I added my broth and rice. Because I was wary that the soup would be too bland, I added 2 tsp dried oregano, 2 tsp dried basil, 1/2 tsp pepper, and 2 tsp dried parsley. I also knew the soup would be WAY to thick using an entire 3/4 cup of flour so I scaled it back to 1/2 cup. I also used whole milk to cut back on the fat a little. When I added the cream mixture to the rice mixture it was more like rice pudding than soup, so I ended up adding another 4 or 5 cups of chicken broth to make it creamy soup consistency. Oh, I also didn't bother with the bacon because I had none. So all in all a good start, and with my changes it turned out to be a nice soup. It was a HUGE batch, however, so I froze some for later. Thanks for the spring board!Read More
This is the best turkey rice soup I have ever experienced. I have made it four or five times since I found the recipe back at Thanksgiving time and it has turned out exactly the same each time. I have shared this soup with friends and they love it. I can't say enough to explain the wonderful taste of this soup. I have even subsituted chicken and it still tastes great!! I love cooking from scratch and this is the most consistent recipe I have ever used. Do you get that this is WONDERFUL?? Give it a try you will not be disappointed!!
I was looking for a recipe to use up some leftover turkey and gave this a try. I modified it a little by putting in the crockpot for the afternoon. This recipe was really easy and tasted wonderful.
This soup is great! We used it with our Thanksgiving leftovers... we added in some carrots and corn to give it a little color. It was fabulous!
In the interest of reducing the fat in this recipe, I took other reviewers' advice and reduced the butter/flour by half. I also omitted the salt and used unsalted butter instead of margarine. Next time I'll reduce the butter/flour further since the soup still came out extremely thick - like gravy consistency. The flavor is very good but this recipe does need some tweaking.
This recipe was really good, and we don't usually eat soup as a meal! I used turkey stock and I didn't have any half in half so I used 1 c. heavy cream and 1 c. skim milk. I also substituted brandy for the sherry, because that is what I had on hand. One other thing, just heat the soup through, if you continue to simmer the soup continues to thicken and this changed the flavor slightly. Excellent recipe I would recommend that anyone try this.
I had my Thanksgiving a week late so I decided to use my leftover turkey for this soup and I will be making this every year - this soup is great! I only made a few changes: I followed some other reviewers and added some shredded carrots and frozen corn for color. I also used about 3-4 Tbsp of read bacon bits and used fat-free half & half. I think the next time I make this I may try to make it a little lower in fat and follow the previous reviewer and cut the butter and flour amount in half and use only 1 cup of fat-free half & half. This soup is great and I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is very good, I did omit the bacon though and still tasted good. I have also tried this with cut up chicken and it is tasty as well.
This is a keeper! I did add garlic, celery and carrots. Used Fat Free Half and Half. The sherry was a really nice touch. I fried the bacon, drained and then used the same pan to make the roux / cream sauce. Saved a pan and added great flavor from the bacon.
Great way to use leftover turkey! I added a carrot & potato chopped while the rice was simmering. I also substituted skim milk for the half & half and it was still creamy enough for us.
What a tasty recipe for leftover turkey! For convenience, I used 4 Tbsp of real bacon bits. I also used fat-free half & half and added some shredded carrots for nutrition and color.
A-M-A-Z-I-N-G! I played around with this recipe only because I didn’t have everything on hand. I used white onion instead of green onion, brown rice instead of wild, real bacon bits instead of bacon, seasoning salt instead of poultry seasoning, and I omitted the dry sherry completely. Since I was trying to use up turkey from Thanksgiving AND because my husband likes thick, meaty soups, I actually used 4 cups of diced turkey and made the soup very thick….almost like a chowder. It was divine! I’ve made it two more times since and it’s just an incredibly wonderful soup and really simple to make. Oh, and my picky 9 year old AND 2 year old ate it, and the hubby has asked me to make it again! THANK YOU, JORDANNA!
Very good! Basically, I followed the recipe. I used about 1/2 gallon of my own turkey broth, didn't add all the flour and butter (way too much, imo) and added chopped celery and carrots for color and flavor. I fried up the bacon in the soup pot, drained out almost all of the grease and sauteed the veggies in the remaining bacon fat. I added about 2 T. butter and about 1/4 c. flour and let it cook for a few minutes before adding the broth. I cooked the rice in some of the turkey broth ahead of time because it takes so long. Then all I had to do was to combine and heat. Very yummy and my guests enjoyed it.
This soup was fantastic- and I don't say that often! I have had wild rice soups in the past that I just didn't care for. This recipe is a keeper. It's a great way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Only change I made was to add some chopped celery, carrot, and garlic. The sherry at the end adds great flavor- don't leave that out.
We had already cooked the rice for stuffing and boiled the bones after eating Thanksgiving dinner for soup, adding celery & carrots to it as we did. The soup lacked flavor so I went searching. Great idea to add bacon, half & half and butter. I melted the butter in same pan as bacon was cooked, added flour, cream, salt & pepper and thickened it, then and added to soup stock along with rice. Excellent!
Amazing Recipe. I did add a bit to it however. I sauteed garlic, onion in a tiny bit of olive oil, then added chopped baby carrots and mushrooms. I sauteed that for about 10 minutes until the mushrooms looked like they were getting cooked. Then I added the chicken stock, rice and a handful of green onions. I followed the recipe for the next 2 steps. I probably will mix half and half and milk next time and cut the butter, but this soup came out amazing, worthy of Panera.
First try at homemade soup and it turned out delicious!! Two teen boys ate 2 bowls and husband said it is the last time I cook out of boxes. Oh yes, did I say it turned out great...
used unsalted butter instead of margarine. used a mixture of 1 cup 1% milk and 1 cup heavy whipping cream instead of half-and-half. used 2/3 cup green onions. used just under a cup of wild rice. used 1/2 cup flour instead of 3/4. used 1/4 tsp pepper instead of 1/8 tsp. added about 8 chopped baby carrots in with the onions and rice at the beginning. turned out delicious; my husband said it was the best soup I've made. next time would add more pepper (or perhaps the wild rice seasoning mix).
Very good, even my 5 year old grandson liked it! I added leftover turkey gravy to it too.
Great Recipe! Everyone in the family loved the taste. My youngest even went back for seconds.
Very good. This is a forgiving recipes and can be easily modified. I use less margarine, only a couple of tablespoons. I also add carrots and celery and use a regular sweet onion instead of the green onion. Also, montreal chicken seasoning is a great substitute if you do not have poultry seasoning.
Fantastic. Creamy! (I used Silk Soy instead of half and half- lacto intolerant) I have nothing negative to say about this!
This is the perfect recipe for leftover turkey, because it doesn't TASTE like leftover turkey! This recipe is going in my Thanksgiving file! I threw in some leftover corn and green beans just because they were leftover too and they were great in it.
Best Turkey and Wild Rice soup I've had.
I've been making this soup for a while now ... and like most cooks, have made some changes. I cook 2 chopped carrots, a chopped onion and 8 oz of sliced mushrooms ... set those aside until I add the turkey and 1/2 & 1/2 mixture ... I only use half of the butter and flour to save on calories and double the water and chicken broth ... this soup is still thick and creamy ... thanks for a great recipe.
This was a great recipe. I made it because I was trying to get rid of left over Thanksgiving turkey. I followed the recipe exactly except that I forgot to put the sherry in. Perfect consistancy and great flavor!
This was one great soup 5 stars.
Even the kids liked this one - I think the bacon sold it! Leftover turkey soup is never one of the favorites but this creamy version was delicious. I used leftover gravy as part of the liquid for cooking the rice.
This was a really good, tasty soup. I made a note to add some corn the next time I make it because I thought it would be good and add a bit more color.
Most excellent. Having never making it before, this was easy to follow and the "authorities" in the house (wife and daughter) give it two-thumbs up. They are already asking me to make another turkey so we have more leftovers. Don't know what else to say. Am looking forward to making another turkey.
Best thing I've ever made! I couldn't find condensed chicken broth so I just used a 32oz container of the regular stuff and I still added the water. I also used brown rice since I already had it. I didn't have sherry so I used dry vermouth instead which I either doubled or tripled the amount. I also used butter insted of margarine. I accidently doubled the pepper as well and it was still awesome. This soup would be perfect for a bread bowl.
I made this for the first time this year. It is a great soup to relax with because of the turkey and cherry. I think we will make it every year. I made my own turkey stock and used that instead of using condensed chicken broth. It was great!
I just made this using some leftover turkey breast. This soup had great flavor and was easy to make. I prefer my soup a little more meaty, so I doubled the amount of turkey - since I had it anyway. I also added some carrot that I had in the freezer. If I make this again, I would try adding a little more rice as well. Omitted the bacon. I think the soup is fine without it!
my family really liked this soup
Yes, this was wonderful. My entire family loved it. I followed some other reviewers recommendations however I kept the majority exactly as listed. I boiled a turkey breast and used 3 cups of the broth and then added two more cups of canned chicken broth. I cut the flour in half and I didn't add the bacon or sherry. I added celery and carrots and would probably add more next time. Overall outstanding.
I was looking for a creative way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. This was awesome. Tasted a little too "flour-y" for my liking but I will definitely try it again. Added some garlic salt, carrots.
Absolutely awesome. Super easy. I added extra celery and some mushrooms - fantastico!
My family loves this recipe. Gave it 4 stars sice I tweaked it a bit. I added pasta & corn instead of rice, and omitted the bacon & sherry. We also made a pan of stuffing, and added a scoop on top to garnish. Yummy!
Great soup! I did make a number of changes. Rather than the concentrated broth and water, I used all chicken broth. I skipped the bacon entirely. I used 1/4 cup butter and 5T. flour. I skipped the sherry also, because I didn’t have any. I added 1/2 cup carrots and 1/2 cup chopped celery. I shouldn’t have cut the flour quite as much as I did because my soup never really thickened, which caused all the solids in the soup to sink to the bottom. I would have preferred them to be somewhat suspended in the soup, but that is easily corrected next time.
I was really disappointed with this soup. It was like a thick gravy. Not very much flavor, either.
My wife normally doesn't care for soup and she loved this one! In fact, she has insisted that I make it again. I added carrots, peas, corn, and 1/2 c. barley to the recipe, but next time I would add twice as much broth to accomodate the liquid the barley absorbs. Delicious, though!
This recipe is really good and easy. I would double the amount of rice used and not use bacon. The first time I made it I omitted the bacon. After making it a second time with the bacon, we all liked it better without. However, even with the bacon it got great reviews from fam & friends.
I'm giving it a 4 because as written I think it would be dull. I used the Unlce Ben's original wild rice as another review suggested and used the 23 herb seasoning packet that came with it instead of the salt and chicken poultry seasoning. I also used carrots, celery, and mushrooms but only because I prefer some subtance in the cream. This was an excellent meal and VERY filling. I will make this often!
All I have to say is OMG, this is awesome-good. Will make it again. Only thing that I did different: I bought turkey cutlets, pan fried till cooked through. Then mixed the butter into the same pan to loosen the bits & pieces and continued with the recipe. YUM thanks Jordanna Novak
Made the soup and loved the flavor but would add some thyme next time and cut the flour amount....3/4 c. was way too much.
Yum Yum...only rated 4 stars due to a bunch of changes (mostly just cuz I'm lazy...lol). Uncle Bens in the pot w/broth (more than called for, not sure how much), then put in turkey & green onions, the seasoning packets...let that simmer for about an hour. Then poured in 2 c cream and the sherry at the end. Topped with the bacon at the end. Delish!
I am on the site looking for leftover turkey recipes. I already know we are going to have this. I've made it before and it is FANTASTIC. I have also used chicken. Sometimes I add a little shredded carrot for color and flavor. Please try this - you will love it.
When I made this soup it came out very thick and chunky. I had to add 3 cups of water and some chicken boullion to make it a nice soupy thick. It tasted very good and was filling.
This soup was really good! Take reviewer's advice and halve the flour and half and half, unless you want it really thick. I also used extra wild rice. This one's a keeper for the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers!
I did not care for this recipe.
This was a great recipe! I agree that this came out a bit thick and will probably add a bit more chicken broth next time. I didn't have wild rice, so used 2/3 cup long grain rice instead. I also added a can of sweet corn. I did not have dry sherry, so just left it out of the recipe. It was delicious and my guests really loved it. It was a hearty, thick, creamy soup that hit the spot on a cold winter day. I will definitely make this again!
Added in some potatoes,dried cranberries, and carrots to mine to make it more thanksgiving like. :)
Wonderful as stated by another review with leek and carrots, and less flour.
Hands down the best wild rice soup I have found! Love it, so much so I have made it twice this week! The only rice I had on hand was a preseasoned wild rice blend from the bulk section of my grocery store. I just cooked that according to the instructions instead of doing step 1. I am glad that I ended up doing it that way, because when it came time for step 3, I used the broth to thin the marj/flour/milk mixture to a more manageable consistency. I like it with either chicken or turkey, and instead of marj I have tried Smart Balance 50/50 blend which worked just fine. The only other thing I do to cut the fat is remove the fat from the bacon and cook just the meat. You get all the flavor, just avoid some of those extra calories.
Ok this is a great recipe. I change a couple of things. First I used maple bacon. I really gave it a nice flavor. Second I used real sherry not cooking sherry. Lastly I added 3/4 of barley with the wild rice. I also added an additional cup to cup and a half of broth because of the barley. I love barley and it really added a nice texture and complement the wild rice. A super recipe that can be tweaked to your liking!
This was an excellent recipe for using leftover turkey. Yum. One of my friends who is staying with us, who admits to being a picky eater, loved it. This is a keeper.
very thick, but I added a handful of barley, this could have contributed. I also used milk instead of cream. next time, add more broth (if adding the barley). Good use of left over turkey. I also added carrots and corn for some veggies.
This is a very tasty soup. My daughter loved it and asks for it often. I have used chicken instead of the turkey as well. Taste great! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe makes a very tasty the day/week after Thanksgiving soup. I think next time I will add more wild rice than what is listed. The rice pretty much disappears right now. Increase the poultry seasoning to about 2 tsp. Next time will try it with boneless, skinless chicken breast. Looking forward to it. Thanks Jordanna for a really good recipe.
This was great! The recipe seemed a little too thick, so I just added more milk and it turned out perfectly!!!
This was so good. A wonderful comfort food on a cold winter's night.
My husband and I are always looking for those "leftover" turkey recipes to help us whittle away at what's left of that gigantic turkey. And while our search will never be over, I'm glad to say that this recipe has found a permanent place in our leftover turkey recipe collection. Now for the savory details! We followed the recipe as directed except that we reduced the flour to 1/3 cup for a lighter soup, and we added 1/2 of a red bell pepper for some additional color and flavor; it was delicious! Our next project will be to try and make a reduced fat version. I'll edit this post if we succeed.
This recipe was great, I made several modifications to reduce calories/fat and it still had trememdous flavor. I doubled the rice, sub'd milk for 1/2 of the half and half. I also decreased the margarine to 1/4 c. and the flour 1/3 c. I used fresh thyme, rosemary and sage instead of the poultry seasoning (really added a amazing flavor) and I also subbed red wine for the sherry. It was a bit thin, so I added 2 cans of Fat free cr. of mushroom and added shredded carrot and chopped celery for color/texture. It was a hit! Loved it put it in my permanent keepers!
Hearty, thick soup that tasted good the first day, but was even better the next.
Yum! I didn't have any sherry, so I used Marsala instead.
Awesome just the way it is! We did not make any changes.
This is fabulous! Perfect for leftover turkey or chicken. I will use this again and again!
Very good -- I modified and used homemade turkey broth and added turkey chunks!! Great flavor!
This soup had a wonderful flavor. It was a bit heavy and creamy for my taste. Next time I would omit cream and use half-half or milk
My hubby loved it, my kids loved it. I made it with a gluten free flour mix so it would be gluten free. I sometimes make it with just turkey, sometimes just bacon, as a variation (and depending what I have thawed out).
Excellent Recipe - extremely tastey! I left out the sherry just because I didn't have any. I also added carrots for color and nutritional value.
I used this recipe and modified it to what I had on hand. I had most of the ingredients. Had to use brandy instead of the dry sherry. Added some baby portabella mushroom and a few more spices and herbs. I added alittle tabasco sauce to mine when I served it. Turned out great. Will make again. Thanks for the easy recipe.
WONDERFUL! But a little salty - even when I reduced the salt by half. (And I LOVE salt). Still, wonderful!
Made this exactly as written and it was AMAZING!!! My husband and kids (all picky things) had seconds!!! I would recommend it to everyone!!!
A delicious cream based soup recipe. Will for sure make again. Didn't have to adjust anything. Thanks
This soup is DIVINE! One of the best ways I've come across to use up leftover turkey by far. My husband was ummmming through the entire meal. I made it exactly as written except for throwing in some frozen peas and carrots for a bit of color:) I have to edit my already glowing review because I made this soup and it is so divine! I could honestly sit with the entire pot, a loaf of French bread and eat the whole thing.
This is a favorite for sure - I like a bit more wild rice in it, but that's just my preference. Great recipe - have made 3 batches and froze them. Big hit with the family.
too much flour. added more turkey for heartier soup. used fat free half and half. excellent but next time i will use less flour.
Delicious and very easy! I did not have bacon, green onions or poultry seasoning. Instead I chopped an onion, softened the onion with some butter before adding the rice and broth. I also used heavy cream instead of half and half. And for a little mediterranean twist I added a little bit of curry powder. Yum!
I think this is a very bland soup. I followed the directions exactly but still feel I needed something else to perk it up a bit. I guess it will be more S/P. Don't think I'll make it again.
I've made this two years in a row and the family loves it!! I don't use any water only turkey broth from the carcass. Add carrots and celery and omit the Sherry because I didn't have any this year and couldn't tell the difference. Let it sit for a bit and it thickens up. Pour over noodles or white rice. Yum!
Good soup! I used white rice which I had on hand, but it was still good.
Amazing! I didn’t use the bacon added a little more sherry and used uncle bend king grain wild rice mix without the season packages added.
We love this recipe! It's already become a post-Thanksgiving staple that we have used for a few years now. Thanks!
Very good recipe but reminded all of us of clam chowder (must be the bacon and the half and half). Good flavor and great way to use up left-over turkey, although I couldn't hep but feel guilty eating this with all the margarine, bacon, and cream.
used 4 pieces bacon. used cooked leftover chicken about 2.25 cups. Cooked bacon, removed, then sauteed leek 2 cloves garlic and celery. Added broth and used wild rice mix. When rice 1/2 cooked (20 minutes) added carrots, cabbage and corn. cut flour down by 1/2. cut butter to 1/2 stick (did 1/2 butter and 1/2 margerine). Used 1 cup 2% milk. Didn't have poultry seasoning. Used salt, black pepper (upped black pepper to 1/4 tsp), thyme, paprika and a pinch cayenne. Delicious!
Use half of the flour, butter and half and half. Added 1 c. carrots after the rice was mostly done
YUM! I made this for a crowd, so I made some changes. I used a whole white onion, several carrots, some corn, and celery. I used a cup of wild rice, a quart plus a can of chicken stock, and 3 cups of water. I had a 1 lb of ground turkey and 1 lb pork/bacon sausage. This was the meat I used. I added chicken stock granuales to taste. The end result was a real crowd pleaser. I finally know how to make a decent creamy soup perfect for those cold ND winter nights!
I also added 1/2 lb of sliced fresh mushrooms to the broth and green onions. Otherwise, no changes. Yummy!
We really liked it, but it makes a ton! Can I freeze this? I worry because of the half and half. Will it separate?
Fantastic!!! I did tweak a few things because of supplies I had on hand. I used chicken, boiled it with the rice/broth and then cubed. I, too, cut the butter and flour in half, and then I added condensed milk instead of cream/half-and-half. Tossed in a few frozen green peas and It was splendid! Thanks for the great recipe...it's nice not to use those high sodium soup cans!
Made no changes. It did thicken up a lot. No problem. I just thinned it out with a little more broth. I finished my bowl then took my spoon straight to the pot! Life is good. Yum, yum! Still can't figure out the need for the sherry but don't want to change anything. It's an excellent turkey soup recipe.
I made this soup on Friday after Thanksgiving and it was great. Even my picky four-year-old liked it. I made it exactly as the recipe called for except for the sherry; my mom did not have any. Next time I am going to try a lower fat version but I will be making it soon.
Definitely my favorite Turkey Wild Rice Soup recipe! Delicious & very filling and nutritious.
LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!
This recipe was not too bad, however it was missing something. I even added carrots and mushrooms. It is lacking some spice or maybe more black pepper.
Absolutely delicious! I used leftover chicken instead of turkey (and decreased the poultry seasoning). Next time, to reduce the fat, I'll omit the bacon. It's good but doesn't add that much to the recipe. Had to add some milk at the end, it was so thick. This is a terrific fairly low-carb dish.
Fantastic recipe! Absolutely delicious. My only alterations: I used butter rather than margarine, and I added a single diced carrot. Probably worth mentioning that I don’t know much about sherry. I used a “Medium Amontillado blend”, because other than cream sherry, that is the only kind I can find in the nearby stores.
