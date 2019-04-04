Jordanna's Turkey Wild Rice Soup

I had to majorally tweek this to get it to work for me. First, I just used 6 cups of chicken broth, but I probably should have used more. I started with 2 tbsp olive oil and sautéed 1 tbsp minced garlic, then added diced celery and carrots. After cooking for 5 minutes I added about 3 cups of chopped potato. To this I added my broth and rice. Because I was wary that the soup would be too bland, I added 2 tsp dried oregano, 2 tsp dried basil, 1/2 tsp pepper, and 2 tsp dried parsley. I also knew the soup would be WAY to thick using an entire 3/4 cup of flour so I scaled it back to 1/2 cup. I also used whole milk to cut back on the fat a little. When I added the cream mixture to the rice mixture it was more like rice pudding than soup, so I ended up adding another 4 or 5 cups of chicken broth to make it creamy soup consistency. Oh, I also didn't bother with the bacon because I had none. So all in all a good start, and with my changes it turned out to be a nice soup. It was a HUGE batch, however, so I froze some for later. Thanks for the spring board!

Read More