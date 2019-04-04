Jordanna's Turkey Wild Rice Soup

You can use long grain white rice for all or part of the wild rice, but reduce simmering time to 20 to 30 minutes.

By Jordanna Novak

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine chicken broth, water, green onions and wild rice. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until rice is tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Allow to cool and then crumble. Set aside.

  • When rice is tender, melt the margarine in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in flour, salt, poultry seasoning and pepper all at once. Cook, stirring, until smooth and bubbly. Stir in half-and-half and cook until thickened, 2 minutes. Stir half-and-half mixture into rice mixture. Stir in bacon, turkey and sherry. Heat through and serve.

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 55.6mg; sodium 1137.4mg. Full Nutrition
