Creamy Kielbasa and Potato Soup
A hearty and quick meal or side dish. If you desire a thicker soup (I do), add a milk and flour mixture, and let simmer until desired thickness. Enjoy!
4 stars as written, but 5+ plus with these modifications: add 1/2 cup chopped carrots, an extra stalk of celery, 1 1/2 cups frozen corn, 2 chopped cloves of garlic, and cream of potato soup instead of cream of chicken. Seasoned with white and black pepper, parsely, and oregano and threw in a bay leaf. Also stirred in about a cup of shredded cheese, let simmer for 15 minutes, and it thickened up beautifully. Result? CREAMY & DELICIOUS!!! We loved this; both agreeing it is the best potato soup we've ever had!Read More
This was simple, used on hand ingredients and didn't cost much to make. This is a nice base soup but if I make this again, I'll play with the recipe a bit to goose it up.Read More
Extremely easy, extremely tasty! I used several of the revisions posted by others including adding a can of cream of celery soup, using the full pound of kielbasa, adding carrots and an extra stalk of celery. I also used whole milk instead of the water and red potatoes (skin on) because they hold together the best and are less likely to dissolve into mush. I started by sautéing the onions, carrots and celery in a light drizzle of olive oil before adding the other ingredients. This is a keeper!
I am outraged about this recipe. Because of it all five of my children ages 15 thru 4 made me make it twice this week. My husband wants me to make it so he could eat it at work. This recipe is too good for a hard working women that has to keep making it.
This recipe was delicious. I did use some thickening as well as far more potatoes than called for, an extra can of chicken broth (I didn't have beef) and 1 beef bouillon cube. This tasted almost like a traditional German soup that my mom-in-law makes that takes her all day to do. The only thing different in hers is homemade "kneflas" (noodles). I may try that next time. Thanks for the great recipe.
Really good warm comfort food. Being pregnant I tend to nod off right when it's time to think about "what's for dinner" so I threw all the liquid ingredients, meat, and veggies in my crock pot and cooked on low for about 4 hours. I then cooked on high for another hour after adding red potatoes. I omitted the beef broth, added a can of cream of celery, used milk instead of water, used onion powder instead of whole onion (my husband won't eat them), and threw in garlic, oregano and a bay leaf. I also added extra celery and carrots (will add more next time - I like a lot of veggies.) Might use low sodium cream soup and broth next time, but will make again!
This was a hearty easy meal that made it to the table in short order. We doubled the potatoes, added a can of corn, and used smoked sausage. I also added a cup of cheddar. We topped it off with more cheddar and sliced green onion as a garnish and a side of crusty bread for dipping. Yum!
This soup is pure comfort food. It's quite easy to make--after the veggies and sausage are chopped, it's a hands-off meal. I prefer to slice the kielbasa into thin medallions and top the soup with strips of raw red bell pepper and green onions.
I did add carrots but that was the only change I made. This was pretty tasty and my only complaint is that the canned cream soup flavor came through more than I like and expected it to. If I make this again, I will make my own cream base and not use the can. Fresh herbs would also improve this recipe.
My husband and I thought this soup was excellent! I didn't have any celery, so that was left out, but I followed the rest of the recipe and added a cup of shredded cheddar cheese. It was definately hearty enough to eat as a meal.
This was okay. My husband hated it, but he is not a fan of potato soup. The taste was fine, but it needed something else to make it something special and to make it more of a heartier meal. Maybe the addition of noodles as a prior reviewer stated or thicken it up more and serve over rice. Just by itself is not enough.
Delish! I took other reviewers' advice and used a full pound of sausage, seven potatoes instead of four, and milk instead of water. Everything else remained the same and I thought it turned out fantastic. Great recipe!
I've made this for my family and also for potluck's at work & there's never any left! I sautee the sausage & onions together while the potatoes are simmering (I also use way more potatoes) & then toss it all together. I added carrots, garlic, a can of creamed corn to thicken it a little, cream of mushroom soup & milk instead of water. Yumm-o!
This was so easy and fast. I added a lot of chopped carrots and celery. We had a baguette with it. The kids loved dipping the bread in the soup. Delicious soup!
I converted this to a slow cooker recipe. I used 32 oz cartons of chicken and beef broth and put in half of each into the slow cooker. I added 1/2 the potatoes and let them cook down to nothing. This created a nice thick base for the rest of the ingredients. When I got home, I added the rest of the broth, potatoes and veggies and let them cook through. I sauted the kielbasa to add some depth and through the meat in when the veggies were cooked. I omitted the can of condensed soup (cheaper that way and I didn't have it on hand.)
Great way to use kielbasa!
I don't understand why people are taking a star away for lack of carrots. Traditional potato and kielbasa soup doesn't have carrots, but if you like them that's your thing. For me this soup is perfect, though I tweak it to my taste as well, which has nothing to do with the rating of the recipe.
Oh Wow! What an easy and flavorful soup. Made it just according to recipe, but added a few extra seasonings. Added a dash each of savory, garlic, cumin, rosemary, and sage. Even better the second day!
I followed this recipe as written and it was outstanding. You can really get creative and ad carrots, corn, shrimp, spinach, whatever. This one is a keeper and I'll keep going back to it. Thanks for sharing!
YUMM! This was a big hit at my house. Even my 16 mth old wanted 2nd's. The only change I made was omiting the water and adding 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. We like it thicker, like a stew. I cut the sausage into 1/4's (easier for baby to eat) and mashed the potatoes slightly. This will be added to my favorites. Thanks for sharing!
It has great flavor but next time as another reviewer suggested I will add a few more potatoes and some carrots. It did need more body. It was quite easy to throw together. Gona try the leftovers tonite and it will probably have even better flavor.
This was very good. I did make it differently than the recipe called. Not because I thought I could make it better, but because I didn't have everything. I omitted the celery, and used all chicken broth... even in place of the water. I believe it was 36 ounces total. I also used the whole pound of kielbasa (reduced fat) instead of 3/4 pound. I think the celery or some carrots would be good in this. I also think it would have been better if it would have been a bit thicker. I mixed some cornstarch with water and added it to the soup and it helped a little. Note: I tasted this right after I added the cream of chicken and kielbasa, and I was worried that it would taste too much like plain old "cream of chicken" soup. BE PATIENT. As the soup simmers, it will take on more of the flavor of the sausage.
Nobody complained about it, so I guess they liked it. I ate quite a bit of it and I thank you for this recipe. I still can't figure out why it's called creamy.
This recipe is great! I used 4 beef bouillon cubes and 5 cups of water (total) since I didn't have can beef or chicken broth. I also substituted celery seed for celery stalk. My daughters and I loved the simplicity of the soup! Served it with crusty Italian bread. Quick, easy, hearty dinner for a weekday night.
I added the carrots,corn,red potatoes(some skin left on) and xtra celery. I sauteed the onion,celery,carrots and kielbasa first. Then added liquids. I doubled recipe. I used 3 or 4 dashes of garlic salt w/parsley. My whole family really liked this soup. My daughter is going to cook it for her family. I cooked it for 40 minutes. At the end of cooking, I threw in a few handfuls of grated cheddar and blended well, then served. MMmm Mmm good!!
I loved this, it was so delicious. I brought it to work to share and while I was telling my friend the recipe, people took out paper and pen and started copying it down! I didnt use onion or celery because my husband doesnt like it and I added a little cream to the soup with the creamed soup.
I made this because I had some kielbasa sausage taking up space in the freezer. I used chicken broth, beef broth, skim milk, thyme, rosemary, and salt for the base. I sauteed carrots,celery, onion, potatoes (4), and kielbasa in olive oil to soften them up a bit. Didn't add cream of chicken because I wanted a lighter soup. The flavoring is just right and itturned out very good. I used the lite version of kielbasa so it actually turned out to be very healthy.
Delicious! I told my boyfriend what we were having for dinner...and all he said was "interesting". He loved it. Even went back for more. :) Thanks for sharing.
Amazing! Everyone in my house loved this, including a very picky 13 yr old boy :) I made according to directions, but took a few suggestions from other reviews & added raw carrotts & one extra stalk of celery. I also used a full pound of Kielbasa (will add even more next time). I added 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese at the end right before serving. Thank you for such a delicious hearty meal!
I followed the recipe exactly, expecting to be wowed after reading so many positive reviews. We couldn't understand what all the raving was over. We felt like something was missing...carrots or corn or cheese or something more than potatoes & celery. The flavor was alright, but I think my own creamy potato soup is much better. Interesting use for kielbasa, though. It's hard to find a recipe for it that doesn't include sauerkraut or cabbage.
This was great! I tweaked the recipe just a little, though: per another reviewer's response, I used whole milk in the place of the water. Also, I used cream of mushroom soup and boiled the potatoes before adding them to my crockpot to slow cook all morning so it would be ready when we came home from church this afternoon. I added two cans of CREAMED corn and it made the texture oh-so-creamy and nice. I think this is going to become a staple around my house!
This came out great, using some of the suggetions from others, I added sliced carrots w/the potatoes, froz corn & peas at the end, used cream of celery soup (w/milk, not water) and I also added crumbled bacon and shredded colby cheese at the end. I "sweated" the celery, onion and minced garlic (with a little oregano and basil) in a combo of olive & chili oils at the beginning, before adding the potatoes & broth. Great flavor and a nice change from the way I always make kielbasa.
My husband loved this. The smell of it cooking reminded me of split pea soup which I don't like but my husband does. He loves thicker soups so this was excellent with the cream of chicken soup. Even I enjoyed it. I may try adding some vegetables next time. It's easy and on my list of repeats!
This was surprisingly tasty. I found a Buy-1pkg.-get-2, sausage sale, and had no idea how to use them up. I tried this because it looked quick and I had all the ingredients on hand. It was VERY GOOD! I did add chopped carrots and a can of corn AND saute'ed the sausage(I used Reduced Fat summer sausage)for some added flavor. Will make again, the same way. Thank You, for a QUICK, EASY, and DELICIOUS recipe:can't have enough of those!
Even though I added more vegetables and had to thicken it....5 stars for a great idea that me and the husband loved!! Added carrots, cabbage, and basil and parsley. Used more chicken broth/boullion too.
I also swapped the cream of chicken soup for cream of mushroom, added another cup of chopped fresh mushrooms, and added carrots, a little bit of garlic and a handful of shredded white cheddar. I also added maybe a 1/4 cup of powdered milk to cream it up a bit more too.
Omitted the beef broth, but used all else. After it was done, it tasted like canned soup so I added 1 Tb butter, 1 Tb parsley, and 1 1/2 cups greated sharp Cheddar. My husband absolutely loved it! Creamy and thick (we like it that way). I'd give it 5* but I made so many changes.
This soup was really good, especially on a cold day! I didn't have celery so left that out and added a cup of shredded cheddar but otherwise followed the recipe. My picky three year old even liked it. I served it with corn bread and it was more than enough for a meal.
I made a few changes: sauteed the onions first is a little EVOO; used bouillon cubes instead of canned broth; didn't have celery or cream of chicken soup, so I used cream of celery soup; added a can of cheddar cheese soup; used a full pound of turkey kielbasa (I didn't want to save the extra four ounces). I thought it came out pretty good. I don't know if I'll make it again, though, because it still seemed a bit greasy, even with turkey kielbasa instead of regular.
3 stars as written 5 stars after I was done with it :) I doubled everything, used 1 can cream chicken, 1 can cream celery, milk instead of water, added corn, shredded cheddar on top, garlic, red pepper flakes, onion salt and I made a roux to thicken. I did not use can broth but granuals instead. I am one of those ppl who eyeball stuff so I do not have precise measurments. LOL if I had any carrots I would have tossed those in also.
Very easy and quick and can add so many different vegetable to change it up. I used corn, carrots, potatoes, spinach and onion. Very good and hearty with crusty french bread. My husband and son loved it and asked me to make again.
Outstanding, with some modifications from the reviews! My search for a good creamy potato soup is over. My changes: used cheddar cheese soup in place of cream of chicken (yum), added an extra 1/2 stalk of celery, cup+ of frozen corn, 2 chopped carrots, onion powder, oregano, pepper, minced garlic, and poultry seasoning. Followed cooking instructions as written, but ended up simmering for a bit longer, as I was waiting for my husband to get home. I only used 1/2 of a sweet onion, which I fished out at the end b/c my family doesn't like them. Added a handful of cheddar/monterey jack shreds at the end (not really necessary though). Topped with some more cheese and a dollop of sour cream in bowls. Super satisfying, yummy, thick, and creamy with no need for additional thickener. One more note: I made this a second time, doubled the recipe, and tried to do it in the slow cooker. I only used 1 can beef broth, added a can of cream of chicken soup, and cooked it about 3 1/2 hours on high (including about an hour with the lid slightly open to help thicken it). The potatoes weren't done and I was in a hurry so I moved it to the stove top to finish it off. It never thickened up as much as the first time making it. Problems were: not long enough in the slow cooker, then despite simmering another 20 mins or so the potatoes still didn't get very soft and definitely didn't break down. Point: do it on the stove, as my first review indicates!
Good recipe, easy to make
This didnt go well for us. Kielbasa got too mushy and it was bland for us even thought I added veggies and seasoned it.
I'm sure it's not bad as is, but I did make a few changes. Sauteed the sausage, removed. Sauteed onion, celerey (2), carrot (2), and some crushed garlic, removed. Put in stock; added 4 peeled, cubed potatoes. REmoved after they'd boiled till fork-tender; pureed with some stock; returned to the pot. Added meat & veggies, 4 more potatoes, up to 1/2 lb of lentils. Brought to a boil, reduced to simmer, added 2 cups of milk - DON'T let it boil again. Let it slowly return to a simmer for at least 30 mins or till lentils are done. Didn't add soup. Amazing.
I read most of the reviews and do not like to alter the original recipe, too much. If you alter the recipe, you might as well write your own and post, accordingly. I used a 16 oz. pkg. of Hillshire Farms Lil' Smokies saugage, sliced, in place of the Kielbasa. Thank you for this bowl of GOOD!!!!!
I added fresh spinach to the recipe. It reminded me of a soup at the Olive Garden Restaurant. I believe any vegetable/legume would be great in this! A family keeper!
no changes made and it was wonderful.
This was a very good recipe as written, but with a few adjustments, this was a five star recipe!! I, like most suggested, doubled the potatoes, used the whole pound of kielbasa, substituted the water with milk and added shredded cheddar cheese. I also left out the celery, substituted the creamed chicken soup for creamed celery soup, added a dash of garlic, a bouillon cube and a bay leaf, grated a large carrot and shredded about four cups of cabbage, added to the pot, cooked the suggested time, then added a splash of hot sauce to bowl, this was delicious!!! next time i will try the whole kernel corn and maybe a 1/2 cup of rice...very good and plenty of flavor!!
This soup is simple to make and tastes great. This is the first time I have ever tasted kielbasa soup. Happy I decided to make it! Hubby loves it too! Thanks!!
One and a half onion may seem like it would overload this soup, but it does not. Very, very good.
Very good soup. It needs more potatoes, and could use some carrots. Instead of cream of chicken, use cream of clerey, more flavorful that way. I took the skin of the kielbasa, and diced it.
This quick and easy soup was a big hit. Teamed with a some nice crusty italian bread, it was a nice meal for a cold wintery night!
Fantastic! I made the recipe as written, other than using a full pound of kielbasa and adding a cup or so of frozen corn. Also delicious topped with cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Served it with french bread. Will make again! I think next time I'll also add some chopped red peppers.
This was really tasty on a cold winter night, and quick to make. I ended up only having 3 potatoes, but it still was great. I'm going to keep this around and try to modify it so its a little healthier, my only complaint....
I really liked this recipe but I made a few changes to it.I made it thicker by adding some mashed potato flakes. I also used chicken and beef cubes each one mixed with a cup of water because I had no broth. I put in about a cup mixed vegtables I had and it was so good. I also adding seasonings to my taste. It was a meal in it's self. Thankyou!
Good idea for a nice base. Used milk instead of water. Added corn and carrots along with parsley and oregeno.
Great soup for a cold night! Used a pound of kielbasa and cooked it in the pot beforehand to get some of the grease off of it, drained the grease, then added the onion, celery and a garlic clove to the pot. Got the potatos and broth in, then added some chopped carrots and let it simmer. Also added a bay leaf, oregano, parsley and a little of this and that to boost the flavor. Used cr. of potato instead of chicken, and added about 8oz of frozen corn, then pureed about half the soup. After adding the puree back in, also put in a 12oz. can of evap. milk. Creamy, hearty, and delicious.
Didn't use the beef broth it asked for and added 3/4c shredded cheddar and turned out just fine.
everyone in the house raved about this soup. i substituted light turkey kielbasa, and used half a can of creamed corn along with the rest of the ingredients. all in all, it came out very well and there wasn't a drop left in the pot.
This was good, but needed more flavor for my family. I browned the kielbasa to get more of a smokey flavor and added black beans to the mix. I was in the mood for a thick and creamy soup, so I had to add quite a bit of cornstarch to get it to the right consistancy. One thing I'll say is that the base of this soup is very open to adding any kind of additional ingredients that are family favorites like carrots, corn, beans, etc. I'll be making this one again and playing with the base recipe to create something that will be added to the regular winter rotation of hearty soups. Thanks for sharing!
So awesome with a little modification among other peoples input! Very simple and easy recipe! I loved it!
was very good, didnt add beef broth used only chicken . used cream of mushroom soup added frozen corn too.will make this again!!! thanks for the recipie !!!!
I changed a few things I used veggie stock instead of chicken and also instead of cream of chicken I added cream of mushroom and it made a delicious soup that I will defiantly make again !!
This was so good. A repeat recipe. Altered after reading reviews. Added 2 cans of cream corn, filled empty cream corn with milk and added that, also added 8 oz of carrots. Sauteed the veggies at the beginning (except potatoes) to speed up the cooking process for the carrots. Ours almost had a corn chowder taste about it. Was very good.
Excellent! I found it to be a tad salty so I added an extra potato to it and added whipping cream at the end. Great winter meal! Baked Cornbread along with it! Loved it!!!
Simple and delicious!
Very good. My husband really liked it! Fast and easy. Will make again.
With the other reviewers changes it was really good. My 8 year old who doesn't like soup or any dinner really, he liked this.
Pretty good! I didn't have celery so I added celery salt instead and did add carrots as well. I made mine a little healthier with 98% fat free cream of chicken and low sodium broths. I also used turkey sausage.
This soup is a huge hit with everyone I've ever made it for! I just have a few changes I make-I leave out the celery, use all chicken broth, and smoked sausage instead of kielbasa. I also add some cooked, diced bacon that I saute w/ the onion & smoked sausage. This soup is sooo versatile, that is the great thing about it!
This is delicious. I added some chopped carrots, garlic powder, and extra pepper. I added a cup of milk instead of water and some shredded cheese and half & half as well. Also, I thickened it with a little milk/flour.
I made this for dinner last night and it was good - I gave four stars because it was a little salty for our taste, but will make again maybe trying low salt broth. Dipping bread in it was yu-um!
Pretty good! I used my slow cooker. used 2 cans of chicken broth, 4 red potatoes as suggested by another reviewer, milk, some seasonings. Put that on low for about 4 hours. Then I added 2 celery stalks, a pound of kielbasa, a can of cream of potato and frozen corn. Cooked that on high for another hour. Added about a cup of shredded cheddar cheese last. Next time, I will use russet potatoes cause I want them to break down. The red ones stayed pretty intact. Overall, very good! Will make again on a cold night!
This is one of my family's favorite recipes!
My 5 year old loved this, and he's hard to please! I added extra potatoes, some carrots, and garlic pepper seasoning.
I started this soup early before I went to work put on low heat and it was wonderful. I did add one item and that was a small pinch of dill. I thought dumplings might also be good with this. SO I opened a can of biscuits, cut them into quarters and dropped them into the soup. They were great.
Good soup but needed a little bit of thickening and flavor boost so I added some spices and herbs that i enjoy.
Overall it had a good flavor. It needed a little more "kick" though. I will definately make again, but add a little more seasoning...maybe some cayenne.
I have been looking for a hot dog soup recipe for my husband whose mother made it for him as a child. This seemed to match his description of the recipe except with kielbasa. So I switched the kielbasa for beef hot dogs. Otherwise I followed the recipe. He liked it alot! I thought is was good also. I did use low salt broths and I did not think it was too salty.
I cooked the onion, celery, added carrots, and garlic in olive oil first. I added in the sliced turkey kilebasa and 4 cubed red potatoes. I let that cook a little. Then I added in cream of potato soup and cream of chicken soup. I added 1 can of reduced sodium chicken broth and 1 can of reduced sodium beef broth. I added about a cup of 2% milk. I let it all simmer for about an hour. I also added in onion powder, garlic salt, cayenne pepper and black pepper, oregano, italian seasoning, and bay leaves. Right before serving I let a tablespoon of butter melt in. I also mixed a little of the soup broth with about a tablespoon of flour and teaspoon of cornstarch. Then I poured that in the soup and let it simmer for a few more minutes. I served it with biscuits. My husband loved it!
This is a good soup. Easy to prepare, and fast. I will make it again.
Loved it!! I added more potatoes and carrots. And used the full pound of kielbasa. Next time I would probably add more kielbasa. My kids loved it!! It's a keeper!
it is good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I loved this recipe. I used chicken gravy and it really thickened it nice! Kids and hubby loved it.
I don't care for beef broth, so I always substitute with chicken. This was DELISH! Can't wait to make it again!
Thank you Chris523 for such a great recipe! Easy to make. Very yummy. Can't give this 5 stars, because I didn't make this exactly. I used sliced smoked sausage, 3/4 lb. baby carrots whole, 3 stalks of celery cut into sticks, 3 large chopped russet potatoes (skin on), a bay leaf, cream of mushroom soup mixed with 3 cups chicken stock, 1/2 Vidalia onion chopped, and a dash of garlic salt. Cooked in slow cooker on low for 8 hours. Superb!
I made this and it was a great! With a large family I always buy the bulk pack of Kielbasi and sometimes have left over. Found this quick soup and boy was it a hit. Add a salad to the mix and it was yummy.
Delicious! I substituted smoked sausage, added some red pepper flakes and threw it all in a slow-cooker (I'm lazy and love my vegetables a little soggy). I served it over pasta, which turned it into more of a stew than soup. I'm definitely looking forward to the few days worth of leftovers in the fridge! This will certainly go into my regular rotation.
Since German food is traditionally somewhat bland I knew that I would have to give this receipe a little extra kick to satisfy my husband's palate. I just used items that I had on hand and followed suggestions of some of the other reviewers by adding vegetables, seasonings, and cheese. I didn't have kielbasa so substituted bratwurst. I also added a little bit of thyme and did not spare the white pepper. Added a side of homemade applesauce and it made a very hearty meal that my husband dubbed VERY GOOD. Bottom line: this is a very good recipe to play around with until it satisfies your taste!
Delish! Tweeked a bit and used chopped green bell peppers instead of celery, red onion, a bit of butter during step 1, carrots...because carrots. So good and perfect for our family.
Great easy recipe!!! I always use some of the highest rated tips... So I ended up adding an additional can of soup, cream of potato, some garlic cloves, red and yellow peppers, and extra celery and water! Besides that I stuck to the recipe! Mmmmmmm
I went looking for a recipe that was quick, easy, and that I had all the ingredients for without having to shop. WALAH! I made some minor changes. First, I used turkey kielbasa instead of beef or pork, red skin potatoes, low sodium cream of chicken soup, and bouillon cubes (1 beef, 1 chicken) since I don't keep small cans of broth on hand. I added parsley, garlic, and extra pepper as well. I think the turkey kielbasa and low sodium soup probably solved the "too salty" flavor previous reviewers mentioned. As well as making it a bit more healthy. 5 stars all the way around!
Followed recipe and it was easy and tasted fantastic. I will make this again and often.
I thought this was pretty good,especially on a cold day. My husband thought it needed something like rice or noodles added to it (maybe we'll try that next time).
Pretty good. Very easy and filling on a chilly day. I used the whole pound of kielbasa, because I just couldn't see saving 4 oz of kielbasa. I also cooked and drained the kielbasa first to cut down on the grease; this did not sacrifice taste! It's not a particularly attractive soup - it looks a little like a mud puddle or runny gravy, but I'm sure that's my personal preference. The taste is simple but good. Once complete, I thought it needed a little something extra so I added some bay leaf, oregano and garlic. Next time I make this I will either use red potatoes or 3/4 cup barley instead of yellow potatoes.
This is a really tasty and simple soup to make even on a weeknight. Shockingly, everyone in the house liked it which is an accomplishment in and of iteself. I did find the broth too thin at the end and ended up throwing in some shredded cheese to thicken it up. Also added a few more hearty bits to make it chunkier (corn and carrots). Will be keeping this on file for the future!
I didn't have any beef broth on hand so I used all chicken broth. I also added some garlic and a total of three celery stalks. Loved that it was quick and easy!
So delicious! We added carrots and minced garlic and definitely let the potatoes simmer to a nice thickness. Turned out very creamy and the whole family loved it!!
