Creamy Kielbasa and Potato Soup

Outstanding, with some modifications from the reviews! My search for a good creamy potato soup is over. My changes: used cheddar cheese soup in place of cream of chicken (yum), added an extra 1/2 stalk of celery, cup+ of frozen corn, 2 chopped carrots, onion powder, oregano, pepper, minced garlic, and poultry seasoning. Followed cooking instructions as written, but ended up simmering for a bit longer, as I was waiting for my husband to get home. I only used 1/2 of a sweet onion, which I fished out at the end b/c my family doesn't like them. Added a handful of cheddar/monterey jack shreds at the end (not really necessary though). Topped with some more cheese and a dollop of sour cream in bowls. Super satisfying, yummy, thick, and creamy with no need for additional thickener. One more note: I made this a second time, doubled the recipe, and tried to do it in the slow cooker. I only used 1 can beef broth, added a can of cream of chicken soup, and cooked it about 3 1/2 hours on high (including about an hour with the lid slightly open to help thicken it). The potatoes weren't done and I was in a hurry so I moved it to the stove top to finish it off. It never thickened up as much as the first time making it. Problems were: not long enough in the slow cooker, then despite simmering another 20 mins or so the potatoes still didn't get very soft and definitely didn't break down. Point: do it on the stove, as my first review indicates!