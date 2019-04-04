Creamy Kielbasa and Potato Soup

173 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 58
  • 3 15
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A hearty and quick meal or side dish. If you desire a thicker soup (I do), add a milk and flour mixture, and let simmer until desired thickness. Enjoy!

By CHRIS523

Gallery

Credit: Tammy Lynn
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine potatoes, onion, celery, beef broth, chicken broth, and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, 15 minutes. Stir in sausage and condensed soup and continue to simmer until heated though and slightly thickened. Season with pepper. Serve hot.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 1608.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022