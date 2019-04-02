Russian Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.39 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This a really great tangy dressing that you can use on salads and sandwiches.

By KEN WILLIAMS

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, vinegar, onion, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 189.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Most helpful positive review

AJ Ross
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2003
i added more vinager and some spices and some horseradish. all in all a pretty good recipe to build on the color is sort of pink. i used it in a recipe that called for russian dressing. Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

Kristin Goodrich
Rating: 1 stars
10/31/2003
Couldn't taste anything but the ketchup. Might as well skip the other ingredients and pour ketchup on your salad if that's what you're into. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Reviews:
LEJAMOM
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2004
Easy to make - very tasty nice tang! Read More
Helpful
(15)
blütedame
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2010
I have made this 3 times and Iam finally rating this.This is excellent made exactly according to recipe. My whole family loves this. I am making it again today:o).... note: "chilli sauces" vary widely from one brand to another. I use a jelly-like sauce that comes in a tube in the salad section of a higher-end grocery store. I bet had I used something else it would taste quite different. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Bernice Dray
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2004
This recipe is indeed tangy and so very easy to put together with ingredients that are on hand. Read More
Helpful
(9)
YOKLEY
Rating: 3 stars
02/13/2004
The taste was OK. I can use it but I don't like the "dusty rose" color. Read More
Helpful
(7)
STONESOUP
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2005
This is so easy and tastes great. I added a tsp of dried parsley. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Ali
Rating: 3 stars
07/25/2006
This was just like fry sauce--like when you mix the packets of mayo and ketchup together at a fast food restaurant! Great for fries bad for salad. Read More
Helpful
(7)
JeniOM
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2010
This dressing is absolutely delicious! Unsure why another reviewer feels like it tastes only like ketchup because the batch I made certainly doesn't. Made this according to the recipe and it's wonderfully tangy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
