Russian Salad Dressing
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 109.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.3g 1 %
carbohydrates: 3.2g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 2.5g
fat: 10.9g 17 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 5.2mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 131.7IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 1.6mg 3 %
folate: 1.9mcg 1 %
calcium: 3mg
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 2.2mg 1 %
potassium: 43.6mg 1 %
sodium: 189.4mg 8 %
calories from fat: 98.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved