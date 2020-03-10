Stovetop Saffron Rice

1 of 78

Rating: 4 stars This is a tasty recipe. For those of you who find variations on this recipe bland, it is important to note that you **must** use Basmati rice to make this dish, as the Indians do. Basmati has a fairly rich, nutty flavour that contributes to the delicate spice flavours. If you are making this with regular long grain rice, yes it will be bland to some. Basmati is available in the foreign foods section of most North American grocery stores. Also one could probably stand to cut the butter down a bit if one were trying to cut calories out of this dish. Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars I love this rice. I've made it at LEAST a dozen times and my husband has officially declared it illegal for me to make "regular" rice again. It takes a little longer than regular rice, but it's sooooo worth the extra effort! This dish is aromatic and TASTY. Do yourself and your family a favor and make this once. You'll NEVER go back. Thank you Kimber for this wonderful recipe! Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars Basmati rice is a MUST! I used only 2 tbsp of olive oil instead. If you don't have Saffron threads 2 tsp of tumeric powder also adds a nice flavor! I also toss about 1 tbsp of sesame seeds at the beginning when I fried the spice. It goes well with just about every kind of Asian food. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This rice gives new meaning to the word AROMATIC! It smells great and tastes great. Much stronger saffron flavor than any restaurant I've been in yet. I used the recommended Basmati rice. I don't think it's been mentioned yet that Basmati rice benefits from being rinsed a couple of times with cold water before being cooked--it cleans off the talc that is added for shipping and storing. I've found Basmati rice in the ethnic section of the discount-foods type grocery stores or in any Arab/Indian specialty stores. BY THE WAY, the Saffron was 1/2 the price at an Indian Store than it was in an American grocery store...worth the search! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This looks just like a recipe that my Indian grandmother passed down to me. I also add 4-5 bay leaves at the beginning. It goes really well with South Indian dishes. And yes, basmati rice is a must! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars At first I did not like the flavor of this dish however by the end of the dish I had completely changed my mind this is a dish I will make again for sure. I did not have basmatti rice so the next time I will be sure to and see what kind of differance it makes! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous recipe. 2 T olive oil is plenty. One time I sprinkled in some fennel mustard and caraway seeds since I didn't have any cardamom and didn't really notice a difference - the cinnamon and cloves are the strongest flavors. Also added a tsp. turmeric when I stirred in the rice. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Not overly fussy to make and the extra work does make a difference. I had it with lamb kebabs. I would say that my rice was cooked and fluffy after about 20 minutes I wouldn't leave it for 40 minutes! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I made this to accompany a medieval feast and it was a hit. I added slivered almonds at the end. I will definitely be making this again. Helpful (7)