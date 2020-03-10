Stovetop Saffron Rice

Takes a little time but well worth the wait!

By Kimber

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cover rice with cold water and set aside to soak for 30 minutes.

  • Soak saffron threads in 2 tablespoons boiling water.

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat; add cardamom, cloves and cinnamon and fry 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in onion and saute, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. Stir in the rice, reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

  • Pour in the boiling broth and stir in the salt and saffron.

  • Cover and cook until rice is cooked and all liquid is absorbed, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 69.5g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 811.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (78)

Reviews:
MIIST
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2003
This is a tasty recipe. For those of you who find variations on this recipe bland, it is important to note that you **must** use Basmati rice to make this dish, as the Indians do. Basmati has a fairly rich, nutty flavour that contributes to the delicate spice flavours. If you are making this with regular long grain rice, yes it will be bland to some. Basmati is available in the foreign foods section of most North American grocery stores. Also one could probably stand to cut the butter down a bit if one were trying to cut calories out of this dish. Read More
Helpful
(67)
Teri Blackburn Pell
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
I love this rice. I've made it at LEAST a dozen times and my husband has officially declared it illegal for me to make "regular" rice again. It takes a little longer than regular rice, but it's sooooo worth the extra effort! This dish is aromatic and TASTY. Do yourself and your family a favor and make this once. You'll NEVER go back. Thank you Kimber for this wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(38)
NIVES123
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2004
Basmati rice is a MUST! I used only 2 tbsp of olive oil instead. If you don't have Saffron threads 2 tsp of tumeric powder also adds a nice flavor! I also toss about 1 tbsp of sesame seeds at the beginning when I fried the spice. It goes well with just about every kind of Asian food. Read More
Helpful
(34)
GANGWISH
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2008
This rice gives new meaning to the word AROMATIC! It smells great and tastes great. Much stronger saffron flavor than any restaurant I've been in yet. I used the recommended Basmati rice. I don't think it's been mentioned yet that Basmati rice benefits from being rinsed a couple of times with cold water before being cooked--it cleans off the talc that is added for shipping and storing. I've found Basmati rice in the ethnic section of the discount-foods type grocery stores or in any Arab/Indian specialty stores. BY THE WAY, the Saffron was 1/2 the price at an Indian Store than it was in an American grocery store...worth the search! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Lin
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2007
This looks just like a recipe that my Indian grandmother passed down to me. I also add 4-5 bay leaves at the beginning. It goes really well with South Indian dishes. And yes, basmati rice is a must! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Matt Grifo
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2007
At first I did not like the flavor of this dish however by the end of the dish I had completely changed my mind this is a dish I will make again for sure. I did not have basmatti rice so the next time I will be sure to and see what kind of differance it makes! Read More
Helpful
(16)
somethingnew
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2009
Fabulous recipe. 2 T olive oil is plenty. One time I sprinkled in some fennel mustard and caraway seeds since I didn't have any cardamom and didn't really notice a difference - the cinnamon and cloves are the strongest flavors. Also added a tsp. turmeric when I stirred in the rice. Read More
Helpful
(13)
JoeyEmma
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2006
Not overly fussy to make and the extra work does make a difference. I had it with lamb kebabs. I would say that my rice was cooked and fluffy after about 20 minutes I wouldn't leave it for 40 minutes! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Alice Shockley
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2011
Excellent. I made this to accompany a medieval feast and it was a hit. I added slivered almonds at the end. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
maplover
Rating: 3 stars
02/15/2008
i will try it again b/c i love the ingredients but i didnt have basmati on hand so yes it was bland. also i had ground cardamom and couldnt find the equivalent measure to 6 seeds. also the color wasnt very yellow perhaps my saffron was old. Read More
Helpful
(3)
