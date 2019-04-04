Tofu Caesar Dressing
A tasty, vegetarian alternative to traditional Caesar! This dressing is also yummy on pasta, baked potatoes or a great dip!
Terrific recipe! This is the first tofu-based dressing I have prepared, and it was much better than I had expected. I served it over romaine with tomatoes, grilled tempeh, and extra shaved parmesan. Great summertime dish! Some observations: I didn't need to add the cup of water (consistency was already perfect), and I needed a bit more Worcestershire sauce to balance the citrus components of the dressing. This is much better than the many lousy store-bought dressings that I've tried!
Way too much garlic for a Caesar dressing. Served it at a family reunion and only one person would have more than one bite. Maybe with a lot less garlic and Worcestishire and the addition of an anchovy, this could be more like what we were looking for in a Caesar dressing.
If you didn't know this was tofu, I'm not sure you'd be able to tell. Great alternative and super healthy. My advise on the recipe would be to do the following: 1) Garlic too strong, so decreased to 3 cloves. 2) Used a 16oz block of silken tofu instead as that's what I had at the store. 3) Do not add water, it's nicer to have a thick rich dressing. 4) For all other ingredients, increase to 1.5times the current recipe. 5) Double the Parmesan. I know that's a lot of changes, but this is what worked for me. :-) Play with proportions until you feel like it works for you.
This is a good recipe, but since I'm not a fan of products made from soy beans (many of them are Genetically Modified), I'm substituting organic plain yogurt.
This was good and creamy, a little heavy on the garlic, though.
Pretty nice. A very nice alternative for gluten free and seafood intolerant people. I intended to use this as a dip so I started adding the water with only 1/2 cup and went from there. I also only put 1 clove of garlic, not being much of a garlic fan. I also used vegan, gluten free Worcestershire sauce. I did enjoy it and will make it again. It went very well with spicy baked zucchini fries and imagine it is delicious on a salad. Thank you VERONICA S for your recipe.
I warmed this up and served it over whole grain spaghetti and cooked vegetables. I heeded the comment of one review that the garlic was too strong, and I halved it. This was about right for me. I thought that the parmesan flavor was too strong, but then it's not my favorite cheese; my husband really liked the taste. I will try using a different cheese next time, although I know it probably will no longer be "Caesar" then! Thanks for the great idea.
