Tofu Caesar Dressing

7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A tasty, vegetarian alternative to traditional Caesar! This dressing is also yummy on pasta, baked potatoes or a great dip!

By Veronica

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine tofu, lemon zest and juice, garlic, water, Worcestershire sauce, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. If the consistency is too thick, add more water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 29.3mg. Full Nutrition
