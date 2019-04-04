Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough

Quick, easy, yummy homemade pizza dough, which you can top any way that you like. This makes a thin crust but it can be doubled for a thick crust.

By brookes

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 12 inch pizza crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl combine flour, wheat germ and salt. Make a well in the middle and add honey and yeast mixture. Stir well to combine. Cover and set in a warm place to rise for a few minutes.

  • Roll dough on a floured pizza pan and poke a few holes in it with a fork.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 5 to 10 minutes, or until desired crispiness is achieved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 0.6g; sodium 196mg. Full Nutrition
