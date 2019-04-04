Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough

Oh Wow.. what a nice surprise! I've never made homemade pizza dough, always just bought the premade ones at the supermarket, so I was nervous and since I didn't know what I was doing I read and wrote down all the tips in the reviews. I made this recipe and Pizza Dough 1 recipe (from this site) so I'd have both in case no one liked this one. We're just starting to eat whole wheat stuff so I was nervous but I didn't need to be... I didn't even give the kids a slice of this pizza and fully expected to be the only one who would eat it but one by one they all tried it and 4 out of the 5 liked it better than the other pizza. Even my Hubby and Sister in Law loved it. There wasn't a slice left of this pizza and there were 2 slices left of the other one. I did what other reviews said and let the dough rise for about 20 mins on the stone and than I baked the crust for 15 mins first and before I put the pizza back into the oven I loosened the crust from the stone w/ a spatula. I also couldn't find wheat grem at the store anywhere.. I had no clue where to even look so I used the same amount of ground flaxseed alike another reviewer said and it was fine. The dough was alittle too sticky to roll out but I just put some olive oil on my hands and used my fingers to shape it on my stone... This was a WONDERFUL pizza, the best I've ever made and I'm using this one from now on! THANKS!!!