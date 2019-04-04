Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough
Quick, easy, yummy homemade pizza dough, which you can top any way that you like. This makes a thin crust but it can be doubled for a thick crust.
Wonderful recipe. You'd never know it was healthy! I've found that if I heat a glass of water for a minute in the microwave, the microwave becomes a great place (warm and humid) to stash the dough for rising.Read More
I would have given this recipe a higher rating (since it was tastey), if I hadn't been stuck prying the pizza off of the pan. I usually grease the pan before I bake pizza dough on it, but since this recipe said to roll the dough onto a "floured" pan, I decided to give this idea a try. BIG mistake... make sure you grease the pan before spreading the dough on it. Also, the dough was way too sticky to spread - so I had to use quite a bit of extra flour to make it workable (next time I'll cut down on the water). Thanks for the recipe though - I'll give 'er another try.Read More
This is excellent. As written, allow a little time for the dough to rise initially but then allow it to again for another 5-10 minutes on the pan before you bake it. The result is a nice "pan pizza" like crust - GUILT FREE! I agree wholeheartedly with the recommendations to pre-cook at 350 for 15 minutes or more (depending on thickness) and then add toppings and cook again. My husband kept "oohing" and "ahhing" about the crust. I think the honey really makes it. For those of you who mentioned it was tough - perhaps you kneeded it too much. You want to mix with greased hands just until the ingredients are incorporated. We made individual pizzas which was really fun for the kids (ok - and me and hubby too!)
I made it in my food processor and added a couple swirls of olive oil to make the dough easier to work with... Then I covered the dough and stashed it in the fridge all day. I took it out of the fridge an hour before I wanted to use it to warm it up. Cut it into 4 pieces and rolled it onto parchment, brushed with a touch of olive oil, and baked on a pizza stone at 450 degrees for 3 minutes or so. Then took it out, put some pesto, cheese, tomatoes, and whatever else. Fresh cracked pepper on top, and back on the stone for 4-5 minutes or until the cheese was melty. I will never make white pizza dough again....this was so incredibly good! Love the honey in it!
This recipe is similar to a Betty Crocker whole wheat recipe I have always used except it is even more healthy! I really like that it has wheat germ and honey in it instead of oil and sugar. Prepared the dough in my breadmaker which allows it to rise for an hour, then pressed it into a medium size pizza pan sprayed with canola oil. Let rest for 15 mins and then precooked in 425 oven for 2 minutes before adding all the other toppings. Turned out great, crunchy on the outside and chewy inside!!
Yummy! :) I did what STARS4BEA did below, I prebaked it for 17 minutes @ 350, put the toppings on, then baked it again for 20 minutes @ 350, then for an additional 5 minutes @ 400. I floured my pizza stone a little and used a thin spatula to loosen the dough off the stone after the first 17 minutes. It came out DELICIOUS! I had actually kneaded the dough and let it rise longer because I had the time. My only complaint is that it wasn't very crispy on the bottom, but this was my first time using a pizza stone, so I think I'll just have to practice. ;) All in all, the dough was VERY tasty, VERY quick, and a GREAT healthy alternative to regular pizza dough!
Very good! I used this dough to make two round 12" thin crust pizza's. It was a little softer than we like (we like crisp crust) but such a great flavor and we can adjust to the softness because it is sooo much better for us than jiffy pizza crust! Very easy to make. I did a few things differently. After I let the dough rise for 10 minutes in a warm oven then I kneaded it for a few minutes on a lightly floured surface. I greased the pizza pans and my hands with cooking spray and pressed the dough onto the pans. Very easy! I let the crust rest for 10 minutes then poked holes and baked for 4.5 minutes @ 425 degrees. Added toppings and baked for 11 minutes @ 425 degrees. Great recipe, thank you!
This recipe is quick, easy and tastes great. I tried it because it was cholesterol free. I was in search of a whole wheat pizza dough and this one is great. My family likes it with olive oil, fresh home grown tomatoes, fresh garlic, italian seasoning and mozzarella cheese. I suggest NOT doubling the recipe your first time. This recipe is substancial for a family of 3-4.
Great taste and texture. I added some herbs (italian) to the flour mixture. Even better.
This is a great recipe! It is very easy to make when you use a bread maker.
Excellent! This crust is easy to assemble and tastes great. I topped mine with ranch dressing, a variety of fresh vegetables, and two cheeses; but everyone agrees it is good enough to eat alone. I try to avoid white flour, so I was particularly thrilled to discover this recipe.
I love this recipe, but could never get the dough crispy enough for my taste. Tonight I raised the cooking temperature to 400 degrees, and pre-cooked the crust for 10 minutes. I then put my toppings on the crust and cooked it for 6-10 minutes. Perfectly crispy!
This crust was great! However, the author forget to list putting honey in with the water and yeast in the directions. As others have stated, when the mixture is combined knead it about 10 times to make a smooth ball before covering it to let it rise. Also, it is much easier to work with if you let it rise at least 20-25 minutes. It is quite sticky but if you put some AP flour on your work surface and on top of the dough and roll it out it will not shrink on you. I also parbaked the crust at 450F on a pizza stone for 7 min, topped, and then cooked another 7-10 minutes until the edges were golden brown. This will definately become a staple in my recipe box.
OH MY WORD!!!! I used to think it was trite for people to say they wished they could rate something 10 stars, but seriously, this deserves WAY more than 10 stars! I am in love with this crust! I'm never going to make another kind. It was perfect - healthy, but so SO tasty! I added some rosemary and garlic powder to the crust, and like some others suggested, I let rest a couple min on the pan before sticking in the oven ... I baked for 15 minutes, topped with a little pizza sauce, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, minced garlic, mushrooms, olives, spinach, little cheese, and low fat turkey pepperoni, basil, oregano, put it back in the oven for 15 more minutes, and then broiled it on low for about a minute to get the top crust and cheese a little toasted. It was SO good!!!
I subbed 1 cup of bread flour (so I didnt need the wheat germ). This turned out good. I baked it for maybe 10 minutes, then topped it, and put it in the fridge until just before my husband came home, then I put it in another 10-15 and it had just enough crunch, while still being slightly chewy in the middle.
One word - FANTASTIC! I brushed mine with basil oil and added some fresh chopped herbs before baking for 10 minutes at 350, then added the Romesco sauce from this site, topped with goat cheese and lots of fresh basil - A wonderful combination! The perfect dough for endless pizza possibilities. Next time, I'll try grilling it.
This was very good! I did not use the wheat germ, I added a little extra flour. I prebaked the crust at 400 and for 5 minutes and then added the sauce and toppings and baked for 12- 15 minutes. It was superb!! We made two medium sized 6 piece pizzas and a individual sized pizza for my daughter, so it does make quite a bit if you make a thin crust.
I didn't have any wheat germ, so I just followed another reviewer's tip to just replace it with an additional half cup of whole wheat flour. It worked really well! One thing I must say is that if you follow the serving size of a 12" pizza it will be on the thicker-crust side, and I had to bake it for about another 10 or 15 minutes. If I had made a 14" or 16" pizza I think it would have been more accurate to the instruction's bake time. Either way, great recipe. I'll definitely make this again! Update: Made this again only I used a 24 inch pizza stone rather than the 12". Perfect! The baking time is accurate to that size and the crust was the perfect thickness. Even the anti-whole-wheat family members went back for seconds... and thirds!
The perfect pizza crust for South Beach dieters! I made the dough exactly as the recipe stated. I rolled it out very thin and cut out mini crusts with a 2" round cutter. Baked them until lightly browned, then added toppings and baked again until hot. (Goat cheese, carmelized onions and toasted walnuts for the adults and cheese & pepperoni for the kids...oh, and a few for dessert sprinkled with cinnamon/sugar) No more store bought pizzas for us!
Yum! I've never made WW dough or any dough for that matter but this was really good and really easy. I followed the recipe except used 2/25 c flour instead of any wheat germ. I also let it rise in a warm spot and then punched it down and let it rise some more. I then spread it out on a 9x13 baking stone. Baked for 15 min at 350. Topped with sliced mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, handful of feta, shredded mozzarella, sliced steak and then baked for 15-20 min more. Delish!
I am on a quest to better health, so I wanted to find a more nutritional way to consume pizza... This is it! I had to substitute ground flax seed for the wheat germ because it was what I had on hand, and I also added a little olive oil. I pre-baked the crust on the bottom rack at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. I topped the pizza with grilled chicken, tomato, green onion and cilantro. Very yummy! This will make it into our regular meal rotation.
Since we're in between bread machines at the moment, I decided to do things the "old-fashioned way" and try this recipe for our weekly pizza night. I did make a few changes: kneaded the dough 10 times after mixing, let dough rise for about 1hr, pressed into pan with well-floured hands (very sticky!) then baked at 425 degrees for 15min. Crust was tender and flavourful. I'll definitely make it again :)
Very easy and taste recipe. I made it exactly as is and brushed the crust with olive oil, then baked at 425 degrees for 5 minutes, added all the toppings and baked at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.
This is a very delicious and healthy pizza dough...It was very easy to whip up (I made 3 batches one right after one another in a matter of minutes) and while I prepared my toppings, I let the dough rise--by the time I was done the dough was ready for rolling out~ ...a great alternative to delivered pizza!!
This was great! We took the tip from another reviewer about letting the dough rise on the pans for a few minutes. It turned out thick and hearty, but soft and chewy all at once. My husband loved it and told me to put it in the regular dinner rotation. :) Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
We LOVE this pizza dough. I was worried, since I've had some whole wheat pizza doughs that weren't that great before, but it was awesome. I wouldn't change a thing.
Awesome recipe. I really really wanted to have a pizza and a healthy one too. So as I was looking for a whole wheat pizza dough recipe I came across this one. Too good to be true. I made it today and hubby was literally licking the plate clean. The only change I made in the recipe was, that I added a about 3-4 tbls of semolina flour to make it a crispy. It turned out absolutely yummy. As others have suggested I pre-baked the crust for about 10 mins at 350 ( I rolled my crust pretty thin. Also After rolling the pizza I let it rest and let it rise a little bit. Topped it with my home made spicy tomato sauce. Sprinkled on some veggies and a little bit of cheese and put it back in the oven for another 15 mins. And oh my god, the crust tasted like heaven. So much better than the one made with all purpose flour. My crust was not soggy, in fact the bottom was pretty crispy. It might be because of the semolina flour. Also I baked it on a baking sheet, covered with foil and oiled with olive oil. Guilt free pizza. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent recipe! Previous reviews really helped out. Whoever gave the idea for the cup of water heated in the microwave for a min or so to create a proofer for the dough is awesome.. that worked out great! After the dough rose I coated my hands with olive oil, pressed it out on a piece of wax paper and topped it with another piece of wax paper and rolled it out to the size of my pizza pan.. removed the wax paper and viola.. pizza crust.. It came out very nice!! Hubby loved it!
I never really trusted myself to make my own pizza crusts, but now I am SO glad I tried! I followed the link from the December '08 "Single Servings" column, which suggested making four baby pizzas out of this dough and freezing them. I baked the mini-crusts for five minutes, added sauce, cheese, and piles of veggies, wrapped them in plastic wrap and stacked them in a plastic freezer bag. When I'm ready to eat, I put one in the oven for about 20 minutes and it's perfect. So delicious. It's been wonderful to have homemade, healthy, on-demand frozen pizza. Next time I'll make more!
Turned out well. Wasn't sticky at all. I greased the pizza pan with a good coat of cooking spray; it came right off. Came out thick and good. I followed someone's advice and prebaked it for 15 minutes at 350 then put the toppings on and baked for 20 minutes; then 5 minutes at 400. Came out perfect. My boyfriend who hates wheat bread, loved it.
What a great recipe! I'd been looking for a healthy alternative to white pizza dough - and this is it! I like a more tender crust (and I had the time), so I kneaded it and let it rise for an hour, it was perfect. Even my 2-1/2 year old loved it. Next time I'll definitely double the recipe and freeze half.
Oh Wow.. what a nice surprise! I've never made homemade pizza dough, always just bought the premade ones at the supermarket, so I was nervous and since I didn't know what I was doing I read and wrote down all the tips in the reviews. I made this recipe and Pizza Dough 1 recipe (from this site) so I'd have both in case no one liked this one. We're just starting to eat whole wheat stuff so I was nervous but I didn't need to be... I didn't even give the kids a slice of this pizza and fully expected to be the only one who would eat it but one by one they all tried it and 4 out of the 5 liked it better than the other pizza. Even my Hubby and Sister in Law loved it. There wasn't a slice left of this pizza and there were 2 slices left of the other one. I did what other reviews said and let the dough rise for about 20 mins on the stone and than I baked the crust for 15 mins first and before I put the pizza back into the oven I loosened the crust from the stone w/ a spatula. I also couldn't find wheat grem at the store anywhere.. I had no clue where to even look so I used the same amount of ground flaxseed alike another reviewer said and it was fine. The dough was alittle too sticky to roll out but I just put some olive oil on my hands and used my fingers to shape it on my stone... This was a WONDERFUL pizza, the best I've ever made and I'm using this one from now on! THANKS!!!
great! is now a go-to recipe. after rolling it out, I let it rise ~20 minutes, then baked on a pizza stone for 17m, then added ingredients and baked again for 15m.
No one would eat it. I make dough all the time. As an experienced baker, I know bread and dough can be tricky, but I blame the recipe on this account. It was a huge waste.
Great recipe. My husband and I have been trying to eat more whole wheat products and this recipe was a winner for homemade pizza. I used my bread machine dough setting and baked the pizza on my pizza stone at 450 degrees for 10-12 minutes. It was perfect. Thanks for the recipe.
I've been using this recipe for almost a year now, every time I make it I have requests for the recipe! It's wonderful and delicious. I modified the recipe a little, by adding herbs and red pepper flakes to the dough. Also, when I have the time, I let it rise once or twice for about an hour. The honey really gives it it's characteristic flavor. Enjoy!
This was wonderful tasting and very easy to make. I am always looking for easy recipes that use only whole wheat flour. I have made this twice for pizzas once a big pizza once for small indivdual pizzas. My kids liked this crust so much I rolled out and baked the individual crusts and they topped them and ate them before I could cook them again. My daughter used a leftover crust for her cold lunch the next day. I also used the recipe to make bread sticks, I brushed with a little butter and sprinkled with garlic and sald. They were great.
This was my first time making pizza from scratch and using whole wheat. I used 2.5 cups of whole wheat flour vs wheat germ, a little extra honey, & a garlic/herb salad dressing seasoning pack to add flavor. It was enough to make a medium/large pizza. I placed it in the oven on warm for 30 min to rise in an airtight container, refrigerated it over night, & used the next day. I also baked it in the oven for 3 min prior to adding my homemade pizza sauce and toppings. The sauce definitely made all the difference regarding the flavor of the bread. I will definitely be using the recipe again.
let rise for longer. after prebaking, add toppings and bake at 400 for 10-15 minutes.
This is a wonderful dough, with a nice texture and flavor - it tastes nice enough you would want to bake it as a stand-alone bread or perhaps rolls.
This recipe was great with a couple of modifications. I used ground flax instead of the wheat germ, 2 tablespoons of honey, and 3/4 cup water. For the whole wheat flour I used 1/2 spring wheat and 1/2 hard white wheat, both of were freshly ground from whole grains. I used one teaspoon of instant yeast and let the dough ferment overnight in the refrigerator to activate the phytase enzyme in order to break down phytic acid and release the nutrients of the whole grain. A couple hours before baking, I removed the dough from the frig so it would warm up before I rolled it out. It was a little sticky. So I oiled the rolling pin to roll it out. I used this dough for calzones and it was great. Crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside.
I add italian seasoning for extra flavor
Yummy!!! I had no trouble with the sticky dough--just put a little olive oil on my hands and pressed it into the lightly greased (with shortening) 12" pizza pan. Before doing that, I put dough in microwave on the lowest power for 1 minute; not sure if it helped it raise much. Type of WW flour can make a difference in how the dough rises. I used WW Bread flour, which is somewhat higher in gluten than regular WW flour. The crust turned out medium thickness, not "thin." Prebaked the crust 17 min. at 350 degrees, then loaded pizza with sauce, extra cheese, etc. Baked finished pizza for 20 minutes at 350 degrees followed by 5 more minutes at 400 degrees. All this and it was not overbaked; just incredibly delicious. Will definitely make it again.
I'd give this 0 stars if I could.
Excellent...you really cannot tell it's healthy. I agree with the other reviews and cooked about 10-12 minutes before adding toppings then cooked again for about 15 minutes after adding them. Will definitely be making this again!
Being on the South Beach diet, we were looking for a healthy crust, and loved this one. I used freshly ground wheat. The first time I did not have any wheat germ so I just added 1/4 cup extra flour. It turned out great!! I have made it both ways and don't really notice a difference. I also usually add a TBSP of gluten. It is a quick recipe and rises just right. **As an added note, we used cooked turkey bacon in place of peperoni and like that too. This coming from a junkfood fan -hence the south beach diet!
We make this in our bread machine on the pizza dough setting. It comes out great! It is more chewy than just the regular instructions.
Wow - this recipe really is not only easy but delicious! I love that it's healthy (2 pts per serving on WW), also. This is the first rating I've given ever, and I thought this recipe was well worth the 5 stars. My family is asking me to make this every week now, and many of my health conscious friends and family members have asked for the recipe. Thanks again!!
We've tried several pizza crust recipes from this site and this was by far the lightest and the best tasting. It made enough for 2 pizzas, one we cooked on a cookie sheet and the other on a pizza stone. Both turned out great.
I made this recipe 4 or 5 times before it finally came out right. I love the recipe and it's yummy but the crust never rose and was like wet cardboard. I finally omitted the wheat germ and allowed the yeast to rise for 45 minutes. Also, I added about 2 TBSP of olive oil. When it finally worked, it was great.
Really love this recipe! It's also good without the wheat germ, in case you don't have that on hand.
Great pizza dough! I used this with the Butternut Squash with Rosemary Pizza. Mine was light and yummy. I only kneeded the dough enough to get all of the flour mixed in and no longer. Also, I did as someone suggested and heated a cup of water in the micro and then let the dough rise in the warm microwave. After only about 15 min or so it was ready. Will definitely use this recipe again. Thanx!
Awesome recipe. I have been looking for a healthier pizza dough recipe. I like that this one used no white flour at all. I did not have any honey so I used 1Tbs of brown sugar. It worked well I mixed it in with the warm water before I added the yeast. I will make sure I have honey for the next time I make this as I would like to try it how it was written.
Very quick & easy to make, it's a 4-1/2 star crust which I rounded up to 5 because it's healthy & quick to make. I really love the chewy crusts with a crisp exterior, but those are at least 1/2 white bread flour. This one doesn't have the texture that I love & doesn't rise much at all. But it is healthy & I'll use it again for all its good points. Next time I'll add 1 Tbsp. vital wheat gluten to give the dough stretchiness, producing chewiness. Will update review at that time. If inclined, do try this.
An excellent and very simple pizza dough recipe. I've made this several times now and the whole family has enjoyed it. I make the recipe exactly as written and employ the handy microwave tip for rising (very helpful). It is quick and easy to make and the finished product tastes delicious. This will be a staple in our home.
Really good and really easy. I find it makes enough for two pizzas, so I freeze half the dough.
Really good recipe! I made a couple changes- 2 1/4 c of flour instead of 2 cups, as I didn't have wheat germ, doubled the amount of honey, added about 1 1/2 tbsp of olive oil, and then some spices-garlic powder, onion powder, and italian spices. Made enough for 1 large pizza, big crust. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside!
This recipe worked great on the grill. I made the recipe as stated. Threw my pizza stone on to pre-heat. Divided the dough into four equal portions and rolled out. Let the dough sit and rise for about 10 minutes while I prepped my toppings. Sprinkled a little corn meal on the stone and pre-cooked the dough, like many others suggested, for about 2 minutes on one side and a minute on the other. Put on the toppings and threw back on the grill for about another 7 minutes or until the cheese was melted, puffed and started to brown just a little. It turned out great and I did not have to heat up the house. Win, Win!
This crust was delicious. I didn't use wheat germ because I didn't have any but it didn't taste like anything was missing. This will replace the recipe I've been using for the past 9 years! The only thing I will do different is next time I will spray my pizza pan before I put the dough down. I'll also knead it for a minute or two with some additional flour. (no more than 1/2 cup) Nothing that will change the taste of the pizza.
You do not cook a pizza properly at 350 degrees! Turn your oven all the way up and watch your pie closely, It'll take about 8 min. depending on your oven. Commercial ovens run from 600-1000 degrees! Take it out when the crust and topping is the way you like it.
This was pretty good though and I will make it again but with some changes. It lacked the honey flavor so i might add a bit more next time. Also, when I tested it raw, there seemed to be too much salt but i didn't notice it once it was cooked. I would either half that next time or sprinkle in a just bit. I realize that might help bring out the honey/ sweet taste. I also wouldn't do a thick crust with this. It was rather dry but the thin crusts came out really nice. I made 4 personal pizzas from this and it was fun. My kids helped roll and top. I also let it rise covered for an hour. You would expect lower rating but it was a healthy crust, it was easy, and everyone else seemed to like it.
It had a nice taste, but it was waaaay tooo dense.
This has become our go-to pizza dough recipe. The only things I do differently perhaps - I mix the honey with the heated water and then add the yeast to that to proof. And, I bake the pizza at 400 degrees for 15-18 minutes. It's great!
Great recipe! We've made it twice. First time in 1 pizza but was too heavy. 2nd time split into 2 crusts, poked fork holes, let rise (not much happened in 8 mins) and baked 5 mins, then topped and baked for 13 mins. Yummo! Used suggested bake temp and ingredients.
This was a fantastic recipe. My husband loved the dough! I made a few alterations: 1) I used 1/4 cup of ground flaxseed instead of wheat germ and 2) I prebaked the dough for 15 mins, added toppings and baked for an additional 15 mins. Highly recommend, even if you're not doing a pizza - you can eat this dough as-is and guilt free!
I love this recipe!!!! Even better the kids loved it!!! Healthy choice. Guilt free way to eat pizza.I topped it with spinach, garlic and feta cheese. Yum. I also notice that the longer you let it rise the thicker the crust, without having to double the recipe.
Wonderful, healthy and SO easy! I add a couple tablespoons of Italian Seasoning to mine!
My wife and I are doing the South Beach Diet, and this recipe is great because it does not have any all purpose flour - just whole wheat. It is fantastic! I grill the pizza on the BBQ using directions from The Joy of Cooking.
As written, four stars. Has a lot of potential. My husband says he would give it a three. It was kind of blah and flavorless. I recommend pre-baking for longer than called for, adding LOTS of garlic powder for flavor, adding a touch more honey and a pinch more salt, and mixing in a few swirls of olive oil (and brushing top layer) for crispiness. I will use this recipe again sometimes because it takes significantly less time than my standard recipe, but it could use a little help. :)
Changed the recipe a tad after reading others' reviews. Followed recipe as stated, though I used a generous tablespoon of honey, maybe almost 2T? Also noticed it took more than just a couple minutes for the dough to rise, even when I put it in the oven's warming drawer. Also used about 2/3 of the pizza dough. If I had used all of it, it would have been way too thick. Lastly, it took 18 minutes to cook (with pizza toppings on top).
I didn't like the flavor at all, too strong that you couldn't taste anything else. My husband and I ended up just eating the toppings off the pizza.
This is the best healthy pizza crust recipe out there! Wow! Definitely don't leave out the honey, it's what helps keep the whole wheat dough moist. I used whole wheat pastry flour. I do not advise bread flour, if you are using a conventional home oven. The temperature isn't high enough for it and will just give you a hard crust. So I really don't see why pizza should be unhealthy food if you are using this recipe. I just stick to a tomato sauce and cheese base (I use 4 slices of provolone for a 4-serving pizza, they have 70 calories a slice), loading up on mushrooms, green peppers and onions, and leave out pepperoni (so high in fat anyway), and I get a pretty fab, lean meal, at around 300 calories. For beginners: to get a thick crust, roll the ends of your dough inwards after shaping, to desired thickness. If you leave the ends flat, you won't get any thick crust.
I made this for the first time tonight; I recently starting "eating clean", so I wanted to find a whole-wheat flour recipe. I didn't have wheat germ, so I used 1/4 cup of ground flax seed instead. I also used agave nectar in place of the honey, as it is supposed to have a low glycemic index. I pre-baked the crust on a stone for 10 minutes at 350. I found after adding the toppings, and baking for an additional 12 minutes at 400, that I wished I had baked a bit longer. The middle was a bit soggy, but the edges were crispy. Next time, I'm going to let the dough rise a bit longer before I pre-bake, but overall I thought this was super easy and super yummy! My 3 and 5 year old ate it, so that's pretty impressive considering they don't like "healthy" food, lol. For the base, I used roasted garlic, mixed with artichoke hearts, and spread this around. I topped with vegetables, roasted in balsalmic vinegar and olive oil. Topped with a bit of goat cheese... and VOILA... Delicious, low-fat, and sooooo good for you :)
Not only nutritious but delicious too. I like my crust thin and crispy, so I baked my crust longer than stated in the recipe.
This crust is delicious. I have been spending way too much money on South Beach Diet Pizza and decided to make my own. This recipe is a great substitute and its easy to prepare. I split the dough into 6 individual pizzas and prebaked each for 5 minutes. I froze 5 of them and finished baking one of the crusts using the "Pizza with no red sauce" recipe toppings. Absolutely fabulous!
I followed the recipe exactly and made a large pizza big enough to feed me and my boyfriend and have two slices left over. We each ate two slices that day. I love making recipes that are healthy and this is one of them whereas my boyfriend is still stuck on loving white bread. Based on the reviews I thought this would be a hit for the two of us (because I am slowly introducing whole wheat into his diet) and he hated the crust. And I have to admit, it wasn't the tastiest crust. I would make it again for health reasons but otherwise, I am sure there is something that can be altered to make it better. Maybe the wheat germ was too coarse and added too much texture? Maybe I should hae replaced it with whole wheat flour instead or ground flax? I am not sure. I would like to try this again but I need to see what can be changed here. It just seemed bland. Not a crust that would be tasty to eat without topping. I'm glad others had success with it though.
Tastes great and easy to make...mine came out thick though, and the center of the dough didn't cook all the way through. I made it a second time and cooked it for 20 minutes before putting the toppings on and it was perfect!
This recipe is the best. Not only is this dough delicious, it is also nutritious which is important to me. Everyone in my family loves 'pizza night' which was only made possible when this recipe was discovered. Love it! Thank you!
Honestly, this just wasn't our cup of tea. I had never had a whole wheat pizza dough on my pizza before (to be fair) and I don't intend to again and that goes for any recipe I think it could be good for someone who has had a wheat-based pizza dough before and enjoyed it but for my family this was just too wheat-y. It was worth a try since it has to be better for us than a traditional white crust.
This recipe was simple and delicious and I made it in my food processor. First I mixed the yeast and water together. Then all the dry ingredients went into the processor and were mixed together. Once the yeast had risen, I added it to the processor with the honey and pulsed until well combined. Don't overmix though. Into the microwave - after one mug of water was nuked for one minute to warm it up - to rise (which was a great suggestion by someone in the comments before me.) Separate into two parts, and pat into rounds. Pre-bake for 10 minutes, then top with toppings. I topped with our fav spaghetti sauce, polish sausage, minced turkey bacon, minced mushrooms, mozza and cheddar. Then into the oven to melt and cook the toppings. It got a 9.5 out of 10 in our house, and even the two year old enjoyed the crust, which was mildly sweet.
I replaced 1/3 of the whole wheat flour with oats that I ground up in a food processor. Put it in my bread machine on the dough setting. It turned out great!
Throwed it together for wifey tonight. I guess I'm a thin 'n crispy kinda guy. Was alittle too cakey for me. I'll continue my pursuit for a more cracker like dough. Tasted ok and wifey ate half. If wifey eats it, she likes it. Otherwise she just sniffs it and walks away. Cheers, OTRPU
Wonderful pizza dough! The only change I made was to bake it on a pizza pan (with holes in it) for 12 minutes at 425 deg. It came out crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside with a great flavor. I think I will experiment with flavoring this dough and next time I'll try adding some garlic granules and parmesan cheese.
Great results. Based on other reviews, I: 1) dissolved the honey in the warm water before adding the yeast, 2) let the dough rise a second time after spreading it on the pizza pans. I pre-baked the crusts before adding toppings. Tried to spread the dough thin enough for two 11" "thin crusts" but couldn't quite make it. Used "Easy Pizza Sauce I" from this site, for a simple and healthy pizza (if you use that sauce, make sure to reduce the amount of water).
This is a very healthy and simple yet yummy! I love to make this in the mornings before heading to work and then let it rise all day long. I normally divide and make two thin crust pizzas!
This was a good recipe. One complaint- it isn't vegan (because of the honey), though I found it in the vegan section. I simply replaced it with vegetarian sugar (yes, sugar isn't always vegetarian either!) and it was good. Nice change from the typical boring white crust.
Great recipe, I bake the dough for 10 mins first, than added the topping for the pizza.
This is an excellent whole-wheat pizza crust. I make it all the time! My husband loves it too because he hates refined white flours. Although I did leave out the honey because it makes the dough too sticky and sweet. A definite keeper, thank you so much for the recipe!
This is really very good. I followed it to the original recipe, though my dough took so long to rise at all that I thought I had done something wrong. I defintely needed at least 20 minutes for it to rise. My husband is picky about "healthy" recipes and he ate and ate and ate this pizza. :-)
Perfect as is.
For a whole wheat pizza dough, this one definitely got five stars in my book! While it's not my favorite dough, it was very, very good. I was very skeptical that a from-scratch dough that did not require a lot of time to rise could turn out so well, even more so when it's whole wheat! I prebaked it on my pizza stone for 15 minutes, then actually transferred to a baking sheet (I needed to use the stone for a second type of pizza). I brushed the edge with olive oil and sprinkled with parmesan and dried oregano, then baked it with the toppings for 15, maybe 20 minutes at 450 degrees (with the other pizza) I couldn't have been more pleased with the result! The bottom crust was thin, and crispy/chewy, and the edges were a bit bread-like inside, but crisp and flavorful (thanks to the oil and parmesan idea) on the outside. I'm very happy to have this one in my repertoire now! Thank you!
Fantastic whole wheat dough. Best I have had
I really wanted to like this recipe. I wanted to try something new, I was a tad short on time, and the recipe I usually use is a bit time consuming, although worth it. I followed the recipe exactly, only I pre-baked mine for 12 minutes at 450 like I always do. I topped it, and baked again for another 15 minutes at 400. When I cut into the pizza, my heart sank. It felt bread-y, with none of the crisp I was hoping for. The flavor was ok, but overall bland. My husband and I still ate it, after all we were hungry and it was our dinner. I use "Amazing Whole Wheat Pizza Crust" from this site every time. It is a bit time consuming, but totally worth it. It has better flavor, and there is a bit of olive oil in the dough that I suspect is one of the things lacking in this recipe. This recipe only make 1 pizza, the one I mentioned before makes 2, with a better crisp and flavor. I will return to my favorite, and just plan my time better.
My husband is not a healthy eater so I was worried what he would think of this dough. He loved it! In fact he said it was the best homemade pizza he has ever had. I divided the dough into 4 sections and let the kids make their own pizzas. I also snuck in some flax seed powder!
My kids didn't care for this and pizza is one of there favorites. So I won't be making again.
This was AWESOME!! I have such bad luck with pizza dough. I made sure not to overwork it, just as another reviewer mentioned. I cut it in half and rolled it out thin. I par-baked it in a 500 deg oven on a pizza stone (preheated) and then put my toppings on and baked it. The crust was crunchy and bubbled. Just like I wanted it. I have never had that luck. Thank you for the best pizza dough recipe ever!
My kids ate this! We can eat pizza and not feel guilty! Wonderful. I did let the dough rise a bit before baking - baked about 10 minutes, then added ingredients for a wonderful pizza. I also coated my pizza stone with olive oil and it did not stick at all.
Healthy and tasty enough that I'll try it again, but the first time around, I wasn't impressed by the texture. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and had my bread machine mix the dough (on pizza dough cycle)which gave it some extra rise time. Maybe the machine overmixed it ? So next time I'll do it by hand and mix it just lightly. Other changesI made according to other reviews were: add a little olive oil to the dough. Bake at higher temp for shorter time - I used a preheated pizza stone at 425 degrees. Baked 3-4 minutes without topping and then 6-7 with toppings. It was pretty flat and dense. I'll try again but may be on the lookout for a recipe that uses whole wheat but has a better texture.
This was pretty good, though I didn't have any honey on hand so used a tablespoon of white sugar and a tablespoon of brown sugar. My dough never really got crispy. I baked it for 10 minutes at 350 and then added barbecue chicken toppings from this recipe: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Barbecued-Chicken-Pizza/Detail.aspx Then I baked it again for about 15 minutes, but it probably could've been in longer. I'll have to try this again with the honey and different baking times.
