Fresh Fruit with Poppy Seed Dressing

Any fruit can be used, but this is my favorite combination. Try your own creation, but if you wish to use oranges and grapes in the same recipes, DON'T add the oranges until ready to serve or the grapes will be extremely bitter.

By Krista B

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, combine banana, orange juice, lime juice, poppy seeds, raspberry vinegar, olive oil, raspberries, salt and cayenne pepper, and puree until smooth. Cover tightly and refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Combine grapes, watermelon, strawberries, cantaloupe, blueberries and plums in a large bowl. Pour dressing over fruit and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 2.1g; sodium 55.7mg. Full Nutrition
